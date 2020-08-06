ADVISORY LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST-BRAZIL

Rio's Christ lit up in tribute to Lebanon after Beirut blast

Start: 06 Aug 2020 22:45 GMT

End: 06 Aug 2020 23:45 GMT

RIO DE JANEIRO - Rio's Christ the Redeemer monument is lit up in to pay tribute to the people of Lebanon in the aftermath of the Beirut blast.

SCHEDULE:

2300GMT - Projection of Lebanese flag

2330GMT - Prayers led by Rio's Christ the Redeemer Sanctuary priest, Father Omar in the presence of Lebanon's consul general to Rio de Janeiro, Alejandro Bitarat, at the foot of the statue of Jesus Christ.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com