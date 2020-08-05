Miércoles 5 de Agosto de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTESMÉXICO
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY WW2-ANNIVERSARY/HIROSHIMA -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por REUTERSAUG 05
4 de Agosto de 2020

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic bombing

Start: 05 Aug 2020 22:45 GMT

End: 05 Aug 2020 23:45 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS ORGANISERS HAVE WITHDRAWN LIVE ACCESS TO THE EVENT. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.

EDITORS NOTE: A LIVE SIGNAL FOR THIS EVENT IS YET TO BE CONFIRMED - PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES

==

HIROSHIMA - Survivors and families of victims offer flowers and prayers at Hiroshima's Peace Memorial Park to mark the 75th anniversary of the first atomic bombing, which effectively ended the World War Two.

SCHEDULE:

23:00GMT (Aug. 5) - Event starts

23:15GMT (Aug. 5) - Moment of silence

23:16GMT (Aug. 5) - Peace Declaration by Hiroshima mayor

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: TBC

DIGITAL: TBC

Source: TBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El peso avanza después de seis jornadas de pérdidas

El peso avanza después de seis jornadas de pérdidas

En las seis sesiones previas, la moneda de México acumuló un declive del 3.3%
En las seis sesiones previas, la moneda de México acumuló un declive del 3.3%

El peso avanza después de seis jornadas de pérdidas

El peso avanza después de seis jornadas de pérdidas

En las seis sesiones previas, la moneda de México acumuló un declive del 3.3%
En las seis sesiones previas, la moneda de México acumuló un declive del 3.3%

“Ya se tranquilizaron las cosas”: a 10 meses del Culiacanazo, López Obrador aseguró que no se favorece a ningún grupo criminal

“Ya se tranquilizaron las cosas”: a 10 meses del Culiacanazo, López Obrador aseguró que no se favorece a ningún grupo criminal

El presidente de México aseguró que su gobierno no protege a ningún grupo criminal como se hacía en anteriores administraciones
El presidente de México aseguró que su gobierno no protege a ningún grupo criminal como se hacía en anteriores administraciones

“Ya se tranquilizaron las cosas”: a 10 meses del Culiacanazo, López Obrador aseguró que no se favorece a ningún grupo criminal

“Ya se tranquilizaron las cosas”: a 10 meses del Culiacanazo, López Obrador aseguró que no se favorece a ningún grupo criminal

El presidente de México aseguró que su gobierno no protege a ningún grupo criminal como se hacía en anteriores administraciones
El presidente de México aseguró que su gobierno no protege a ningún grupo criminal como se hacía en anteriores administraciones

Juan Carlos I abandonó España y la polémica divide al país: ¿vacaciones, fuga o expulsión?

Juan Carlos I abandonó España y la polémica divide al país: ¿vacaciones, fuga o expulsión?

Seguidores de la realeza y los antimonárquicos tienen análisis opuestos sobre la decisión del rey emérito de irse de España
Seguidores de la realeza y los antimonárquicos tienen análisis opuestos sobre la decisión del rey emérito de irse de España

Juan Carlos I abandonó España y la polémica divide al país: ¿vacaciones, fuga o expulsión?

Juan Carlos I abandonó España y la polémica divide al país: ¿vacaciones, fuga o expulsión?

Seguidores de la realeza y los antimonárquicos tienen análisis opuestos sobre la decisión del rey emérito de irse de España
Seguidores de la realeza y los antimonárquicos tienen análisis opuestos sobre la decisión del rey emérito de irse de España

El impactante antes y después de la explosión en el puerto de Beirut

El impactante antes y después de la explosión en el puerto de Beirut

Fotos tomadas por drones develan la magnitud de la devastación y permiten intuir cuál era el depósito donde estaban guardadas las 2.750 toneladas de nitrato de amonio que provocaron la deflagración
Fotos tomadas por drones develan la magnitud de la devastación y permiten intuir cuál era el depósito donde estaban guardadas las 2.750 toneladas de nitrato de amonio que provocaron la deflagración

El impactante antes y después de la explosión en el puerto de Beirut

El impactante antes y después de la explosión en el puerto de Beirut

Fotos tomadas por drones develan la magnitud de la devastación y permiten intuir cuál era el depósito donde estaban guardadas las 2.750 toneladas de nitrato de amonio que provocaron la deflagración
Fotos tomadas por drones develan la magnitud de la devastación y permiten intuir cuál era el depósito donde estaban guardadas las 2.750 toneladas de nitrato de amonio que provocaron la deflagración

Así quedó la zona cero del puerto de Beirut tras las explosiones: un drone registró la magnitud de la destrucción

Así quedó la zona cero del puerto de Beirut tras las explosiones: un drone registró la magnitud de la destrucción

El sector donde estallaron 2.750 toneladas de nitrato de amonio ha sido acordonado, aunque familiares de los desaparecidos intentan entrar para buscar a sus parientes en medio de la desesperación
El sector donde estallaron 2.750 toneladas de nitrato de amonio ha sido acordonado, aunque familiares de los desaparecidos intentan entrar para buscar a sus parientes en medio de la desesperación

Así quedó la zona cero del puerto de Beirut tras las explosiones: un drone registró la magnitud de la destrucción

Así quedó la zona cero del puerto de Beirut tras las explosiones: un drone registró la magnitud de la destrucción

El sector donde estallaron 2.750 toneladas de nitrato de amonio ha sido acordonado, aunque familiares de los desaparecidos intentan entrar para buscar a sus parientes en medio de la desesperación
El sector donde estallaron 2.750 toneladas de nitrato de amonio ha sido acordonado, aunque familiares de los desaparecidos intentan entrar para buscar a sus parientes en medio de la desesperación

Asesinan al periodista y docente Eduardo Ochoa en Uruapan, Michoacán

Asesinan al periodista y docente Eduardo Ochoa en Uruapan, Michoacán

De un disparo en la cabeza, asesinaron al periodista de aproximadamente 28 años de edad, conocido por haber laborado en distintos medios de la entidad y dar clases a universitarios
De un disparo en la cabeza, asesinaron al periodista de aproximadamente 28 años de edad, conocido por haber laborado en distintos medios de la entidad y dar clases a universitarios

Asesinan al periodista y docente Eduardo Ochoa en Uruapan, Michoacán

Asesinan al periodista y docente Eduardo Ochoa en Uruapan, Michoacán

De un disparo en la cabeza, asesinaron al periodista de aproximadamente 28 años de edad, conocido por haber laborado en distintos medios de la entidad y dar clases a universitarios
De un disparo en la cabeza, asesinaron al periodista de aproximadamente 28 años de edad, conocido por haber laborado en distintos medios de la entidad y dar clases a universitarios

Cómo el nitrato de amonio se convirtió en el químico favorito de los terroristas: un siglo de accidentes y horrendos crímenes

Cómo el nitrato de amonio se convirtió en el químico favorito de los terroristas: un siglo de accidentes y horrendos crímenes

La sustancia es barata y, combinada con un combustible, ha sido muy usada en atentados criminales con altos saldos de muertos. Pero antes de eso ya había provocado muertes masivas por errores en la manipulación
La sustancia es barata y, combinada con un combustible, ha sido muy usada en atentados criminales con altos saldos de muertos. Pero antes de eso ya había provocado muertes masivas por errores en la manipulación

Cómo el nitrato de amonio se convirtió en el químico favorito de los terroristas: un siglo de accidentes y horrendos crímenes

Cómo el nitrato de amonio se convirtió en el químico favorito de los terroristas: un siglo de accidentes y horrendos crímenes

La sustancia es barata y, combinada con un combustible, ha sido muy usada en atentados criminales con altos saldos de muertos. Pero antes de eso ya había provocado muertes masivas por errores en la manipulación
La sustancia es barata y, combinada con un combustible, ha sido muy usada en atentados criminales con altos saldos de muertos. Pero antes de eso ya había provocado muertes masivas por errores en la manipulación

Se lanzó Reels, el nuevo “rival” de Tik Tok

Se lanzó Reels, el nuevo “rival” de Tik Tok

Se lanzó Reels, el nuevo “rival” de Tik Tok

Se lanzó Reels, el nuevo “rival” de Tik Tok

Samsung presentó su nuevo celular plegable, el Galaxy Z Fold 2 y el reloj Galaxy Watch 3

Samsung presentó su nuevo celular plegable, el Galaxy Z Fold 2 y el reloj Galaxy Watch 3

Samsung presentó su nuevo celular plegable, el Galaxy Z Fold 2 y el reloj Galaxy Watch 3

Samsung presentó su nuevo celular plegable, el Galaxy Z Fold 2 y el reloj Galaxy Watch 3

Samsung presentó su nuevo celular Galaxy Note 20

Samsung presentó su nuevo celular Galaxy Note 20

Samsung presentó su nuevo celular Galaxy Note 20

Samsung presentó su nuevo celular Galaxy Note 20

Hacienda busca que estados denuncien y permitan investigar evasión fiscal

Hacienda busca que estados denuncien y permitan investigar evasión fiscal

El gobernador de Chihuahua, Javier Corral, fue el primero en firmar la participación con las autoridades hacendarias
El gobernador de Chihuahua, Javier Corral, fue el primero en firmar la participación con las autoridades hacendarias

Hacienda busca que estados denuncien y permitan investigar evasión fiscal

Hacienda busca que estados denuncien y permitan investigar evasión fiscal

El gobernador de Chihuahua, Javier Corral, fue el primero en firmar la participación con las autoridades hacendarias
El gobernador de Chihuahua, Javier Corral, fue el primero en firmar la participación con las autoridades hacendarias

″¿Por qué me odia tanto?”: La Bebeshita respondió al ácido comentario de Alex Kaffie

″¿Por qué me odia tanto?”: La Bebeshita respondió al ácido comentario de Alex Kaffie

El columnista se preguntó qué hará Daniela ahora que salió del aire "Enamorándonos"
El columnista se preguntó qué hará Daniela ahora que salió del aire "Enamorándonos"

″¿Por qué me odia tanto?”: La Bebeshita respondió al ácido comentario de Alex Kaffie

″¿Por qué me odia tanto?”: La Bebeshita respondió al ácido comentario de Alex Kaffie

El columnista se preguntó qué hará Daniela ahora que salió del aire "Enamorándonos"
El columnista se preguntó qué hará Daniela ahora que salió del aire "Enamorándonos"
MAS NOTICIAS