ADVISORY LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST-MORNING

View of Beirut port after massive blast

Start: 05 Aug 2020 02:45 GMT

End: 05 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT

BEIRUT, LEBANON – The Lebanese capital of Beirut wakes the day after the most powerful explosion to hit the city in years shook the ground, shattering windows and causing apartment balconies to collapse.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com