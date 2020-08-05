Miércoles 5 de Agosto de 2020
ADVISORY LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST-MORNING

Por REUTERSAUG 05
4 de Agosto de 2020

View of Beirut port after massive blast

Start: 05 Aug 2020 02:45 GMT

End: 05 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT

BEIRUT, LEBANON – The Lebanese capital of Beirut wakes the day after the most powerful explosion to hit the city in years shook the ground, shattering windows and causing apartment balconies to collapse.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Captaron a Danna Paola en plena juerga con una compañera de ”Élite”

Captaron a Danna Paola en plena juerga con una compañera de ”Élite”

Diputada local del PES viajó a Acapulco con amigas en plena epidemia de COVID-19

Diputada local del PES viajó a Acapulco con amigas en plena epidemia de COVID-19

“Hay directivos a los que no les importa nada”: la dura crítica de un futbolista a la Liga de Expansión MX

“Hay directivos a los que no les importa nada”: la dura crítica de un futbolista a la Liga de Expansión MX

Ciudadanos hacen justicia por mano propia: caen a golpes presuntos ladrones en la CDMX

Ciudadanos hacen justicia por mano propia: caen a golpes presuntos ladrones en la CDMX

EEUU aseguró que el apoyo internacional a Guaidó como presidente interino de Venezuela se mantendrá incluso después de diciembre

EEUU aseguró que el apoyo internacional a Guaidó como presidente interino de Venezuela se mantendrá incluso después de diciembre

El viernes se conocerá el veredicto contra cuatro miembros de Hezbollah acusados del asesinato del ex primer ministro libanés Rafik Hariri

El viernes se conocerá el veredicto contra cuatro miembros de Hezbollah acusados del asesinato del ex primer ministro libanés Rafik Hariri

El saludo de la Conmebol al fútbol argentino por el regreso a los entrenamientos

El saludo de la Conmebol al fútbol argentino por el regreso a los entrenamientos

Puede superar los 490km/h, hay sólo 10 en el mundo y cuesta 8 millones de euros: el Bugatti Centodieci que se “regaló” Cristiano Ronaldo

Puede superar los 490km/h, hay sólo 10 en el mundo y cuesta 8 millones de euros: el Bugatti Centodieci que se “regaló” Cristiano Ronaldo

Detuvieron a Big Mama, presunta coordinadora de La Unión Tepito y persona de confianza de El Lunares

Detuvieron a Big Mama, presunta coordinadora de La Unión Tepito y persona de confianza de El Lunares

López Obrador mandó condolencias por explosión en Beirut: no hay reporte de mexicanos heridos

López Obrador mandó condolencias por explosión en Beirut: no hay reporte de mexicanos heridos

Niño genio que sufrió bullying en la UNAM, estudiará en la Anáhuac Mayab

Niño genio que sufrió bullying en la UNAM, estudiará en la Anáhuac Mayab

“Estamos viviendo la peor pesadilla de todos los padres”: la jueza Esther Salas habló sobre el asesinato de su hijo

“Estamos viviendo la peor pesadilla de todos los padres”: la jueza Esther Salas habló sobre el asesinato de su hijo

