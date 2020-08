ADVISORY LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST

Planes carrying aid land in Beirut

Start: 05 Aug 2020 12:27 GMT

End: 05 Aug 2020 13:27 GMT

--EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: WE WILL SWITCH BETWEEN THE SITE AND PLANES LANDING WITH AID--

BEIRUT - Planes carrying aid land in Beirut as searched continue at blast site.

TELE LIBAN: Planes carrying aid land in Beirut

REUTERS: site of blast

1317G - REUTERS

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: TELE LIBAN / REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com