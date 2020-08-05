Miércoles 5 de Agosto de 2020
ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/JOSHUA WONG

Por REUTERSAUG 05
4 de Agosto de 2020

Joshua Wong speaks before a court hearing in Hong Kong

Start: 05 Aug 2020 05:45 GMT

End: 05 Aug 2020 06:30 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED ON RLS DUE TO BREAKING NEWS. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.

WEST KOWLOON LAW COURTS BUILDING, HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam are expected to speak to the media before entering court to face charges related to illegal assembly.

SCHEDULE:

0600GMT - Wong expected to speak outside court

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL WITH CANTONESE AND ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Comipems: estas son las medidas sanitarias que aplicarán durante el examen

Se inscribieron al examen más de 324 mil personas, quienes realizarán el examen en los días 15, 16, 22 y 23 de agosto.
Se inscribieron al examen más de 324 mil personas, quienes realizarán el examen en los días 15, 16, 22 y 23 de agosto.
Se desplomó una avioneta en San Luis Potosí; el piloto solo presentó lesiones

Vecinos de El Aguaje arribaron de inmediato para rescatar al tripulante
Vecinos de El Aguaje arribaron de inmediato para rescatar al tripulante
El dramático testimonio del futbolista argentino que vivió en el barrio donde sucedió la explosión en Beirut: “Donde estaba mi casa hoy no hay nada”

El mendocino Lucas Galán, de 32 años, jugó más de tres años en el país. "Tengo muchos amigos y un cariño gigante por el lugar. Estoy shockeado con lo que pasó", reconoció
El mendocino Lucas Galán, de 32 años, jugó más de tres años en el país. "Tengo muchos amigos y un cariño gigante por el lugar. Estoy shockeado con lo que pasó", reconoció
Katy Perry demostró su apoyo a Ellen DeGeneres en medio de las acusaciones a integrantes de la producción

La cantante de "I Kissed a Girl" aseguró que el trabajo de la comediante habla por sí solo
La cantante de "I Kissed a Girl" aseguró que el trabajo de la comediante habla por sí solo
En Fotos, los murales que rinden homenaje al personal de salud que combate al COVID-19

Murales invitan a el uso de cubrebocas en las colonias con más contagios
Murales invitan a el uso de cubrebocas en las colonias con más contagios
SEP se comprometió a pagar a profesores de Prepa en Línea los salarios que les debe desde hace 8 meses

Pese a deberles dinero a los profesores se abrió la inscripción al nuevo ciclo escolar
Pese a deberles dinero a los profesores se abrió la inscripción al nuevo ciclo escolar
López-Gatell se pronunció a favor de prohibición la venta de comida chatarra a niños en Oaxaca

El sobrepeso y la obesidad son factores de riesgo que aumentan las posibilidades de contraer coronavirus
El sobrepeso y la obesidad son factores de riesgo que aumentan las posibilidades de contraer coronavirus
Captaron a Danna Paola en plena juerga con una compañera de “Élite”

Este martes se viralizó un clip donde aparece la actriz y cantante mexicana tomando tequila y cantando canciones típicas mexicanas
Este martes se viralizó un clip donde aparece la actriz y cantante mexicana tomando tequila y cantando canciones típicas mexicanas
Diputada local del PES viajó a Acapulco con amigas en plena epidemia de COVID-19

La mujer además rechazó que el video que circula en redes sociales, donde se la ve con amigas en una reunión privada donde aparecen cantando con una banda fuera actual, ya que sucedió hace meses
La mujer además rechazó que el video que circula en redes sociales, donde se la ve con amigas en una reunión privada donde aparecen cantando con una banda fuera actual, ya que sucedió hace meses
“Hay directivos a los que no les importa nada”: la dura crítica de un futbolista a la Liga de Expansión MX

Arturo “Palermo” Ortiz lamentó que haya equipos que no realicen las pruebas de COVID-19 a sus jugadores en medio de la emergencia sanitaria
Arturo “Palermo” Ortiz lamentó que haya equipos que no realicen las pruebas de COVID-19 a sus jugadores en medio de la emergencia sanitaria
Ciudadanos hacen justicia por mano propia: caen a golpes presuntos ladrones en la CDMX

Es el tercer video difundido este semana donde ciudadanos capturan a presuntos delincuentes y los golpean en la calle
Es el tercer video difundido este semana donde ciudadanos capturan a presuntos delincuentes y los golpean en la calle
EEUU aseguró que el apoyo internacional a Guaidó como presidente interino de Venezuela se mantendrá incluso después de diciembre

La oposición teme que las elecciones legislativas convocadas por la dictadura para el próximo 6 de diciembre bajo una autoridad electoral dirigida por el régimen de Maduro llevarán de forma inevitable al fin de ese mandato
La oposición teme que las elecciones legislativas convocadas por la dictadura para el próximo 6 de diciembre bajo una autoridad electoral dirigida por el régimen de Maduro llevarán de forma inevitable al fin de ese mandato
