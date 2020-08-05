ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

WHO holds briefing over coronavirus outbreak
Start: 10 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT
End: 10 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT
GENEVA - World Health Organization holds briefing on the latest worldwide developments of the coronavirus outbreak.
SCHEDULE:
TIME TBC - Briefing due to start
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE
DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE
Source: WHO
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Switzerland
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
MAS NOTICIAS