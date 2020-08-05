Miércoles 5 de Agosto de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

Por REUTERSAUG 05
5 de Agosto de 2020

WHO holds briefing over coronavirus outbreak

Start: 13 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 13 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT

GENEVA - World Health Organization holds briefing on the latest worldwide developments of the coronavirus outbreak.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC - Briefing due to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Lionel Messi despidió a Iker Casillas: una de sus víctimas favoritas

Lionel Messi despidió a Iker Casillas: una de sus víctimas favoritas

Aumentaron los robos a transporte público y transeúnte en la nueva normalidad del Edomex

Aumentaron los robos a transporte público y transeúnte en la nueva normalidad del Edomex

ONU-DH condenó el asesinato del periodista Pablo Morrugares en Guerrero

ONU-DH condenó el asesinato del periodista Pablo Morrugares en Guerrero

Ryan Reynolds reveló el error que lo sigue desde el día de su boda con Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds reveló el error que lo sigue desde el día de su boda con Blake Lively

CFE dejó sin agua a 300,000 personas tras cortar el suministro de energía de cuatro pozos de Ecatepec

CFE dejó sin agua a 300,000 personas tras cortar el suministro de energía de cuatro pozos de Ecatepec

Unión Tepito Nueva Generación: un cártel desconocido para el gobierno pero no para sus víctimas

Unión Tepito Nueva Generación: un cártel desconocido para el gobierno pero no para sus víctimas

La pandemia de coronavirus ya dejó más de 700.000 muertos en todo el mundo

La pandemia de coronavirus ya dejó más de 700.000 muertos en todo el mundo

El PAN acusó a López Obrador y López-Gatell de “complicidad criminal” por “mal manejo” de la pandemia de COVID-19

El PAN acusó a López Obrador y López-Gatell de “complicidad criminal” por “mal manejo” de la pandemia de COVID-19

“Nunca me han tomado en cuenta”: la dolida reacción de Carlos Villagrán “Quico” al final de transmisiones de El Chavo del 8

“Nunca me han tomado en cuenta”: la dolida reacción de Carlos Villagrán “Quico” al final de transmisiones de El Chavo del 8

La Profeco advirtió que sopas instantáneas pueden producir malestares como dolor de cabeza

La Profeco advirtió que sopas instantáneas pueden producir malestares como dolor de cabeza

Cata Domínguez, defensor de Cruz Azul, está en el hospital por una infección pulmonar; descartan COVID-19

Cata Domínguez, defensor de Cruz Azul, está en el hospital por una infección pulmonar; descartan COVID-19

El Fiscal de Chiapas reveló que una mujer engañó a los niños que sustrajeron a Dylan; les ofreció 200 pesos

El Fiscal de Chiapas reveló que una mujer engañó a los niños que sustrajeron a Dylan; les ofreció 200 pesos

