ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FAUCI INTERVIEW

Por REUTERSAUG 05
5 de Agosto de 2020

Dr. Anthony Fauci is interviewed by Reuters

Start: 05 Aug 2020 20:01 GMT

End: 05 Aug 2020 20:27 GMT

ONLINE/BETHESDA, MARYLAND - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, is interviewed by Reuters.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Detienen al alcalde de Pantelhó, Chiapas, por presunto acoso sexual a funcionarias

El alcalde fue desaforado y detenido el pasado 31 de julio por el por presunto acoso sexual a dos funcionarias
“Mi carrera no termina aquí”: María Celeste Arrarás fue despedida de “Al Rojo Vivo” de Telemundo tras 18 años al aire

La presentadora de 59 años fue removida debido a la crisis por la pandemia de coronavirus, explicó en sus redes sociales
The New Yorker retrata la dramática búsqueda de las madres mexicanas por sus hijos desaparecidos

Cuando un familiar desaparece, el duelo se complica: la incertidumbre de no saber si la persona está viva o muerta, o cómo murió, quién fue su verdugo
WhatsApp sumó búsquedas en internet para comprobar la información de los mensajes reenviados

Se trata de una nueva herramienta que añadió la plataforma, con el objetivo de combatir la desinformación
“Si eres estudiante tengo en mi cochera Internet, sillas y mesas”: la generosa iniciativa de una mujer que comparte su Wifi en Durango

Otra polémica fotografía en Sinaloa: López Obrador posó junto al cantante de narcocorridos el “Komander”

Ambos personajes guardaron la sana distancia durante su breve encuentro en las calles de Culiacán
Creyeron que lo que ocurría en Beirut era sólo un incendio y se quedaron filmando: “¡Explotó algo más grande, Dios mío!”

Una pareja, que se encontraba en un edificio ubicado a pocos metros del puerto de la capital libanesa, grabó el momento del estallido sin saber el peligro que corrían
FGR incinera más de dos toneladas de droga en Culiacán, Sinaloa

Marihuana, cocaína, metanfetamina, morfina, heroína y fentanilo entre los narcóticos que fueron quemados
“Todos quisieran recibir más”: López Obrador aseguró que los recursos a los estados se están distribuyendo en tiempo y forma

El presidente de México realizó una gira por el estado de Sinaloa en donde supervisó los trabajos de revestimiento del Dren Bacurimí
El ex presidente de Colombia Álvaro Uribe tiene coronavirus

Miembros del Partido Centro Democrático, que el ex mandatario fundó y lidera, indicaron que se encuentra en buen estado de salud. El anuncio tiene lugar un día después de que la Corte Suprema del país ordenara su arresto domiciliario
Beca Leona Vicario: Sheinbaum reiteró el apoyo y cómo inscribirse

La ayuda se otorga a menores y adolescentes cuyos padres fallecieron a causa del COVID-19
La quinceañera que conmueve a México: usó el dinero de su fiesta para regalar comida a afectados por COVID-19

La joven de Mérida usó sus ahorros y brindó alimentos a personas que no podían no dar de comer a sus familias ante la crisis sanitaria y desempleo; se une a la lista de héroes anónimos que han apoyado durante esta crisis
