ADVISORY WW2-ANNIVERSARY/HIROSHIMA -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic bombing

HIROSHIMA - Survivors and families of victims offer flowers and prayers at Hiroshima's Peace Memorial Park to mark the 75th anniversary of the first atomic bombing, which effectively ended the World War Two.

SCHEDULE:

23:00GMT (Aug. 5) - Event starts

23:15GMT (Aug. 5) - Moment of silence

23:16GMT (Aug. 5) - Peace Declaration by Hiroshima mayor

