Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY WW2-ANNIVERSARY/HIROSHIMA -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por REUTERSAUG 04
4 de Agosto de 2020

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic bombing

Start: 05 Aug 2020 22:45 GMT

End: 05 Aug 2020 23:45 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: A LIVE SIGNAL FOR THIS EVENT IS YET TO BE CONFIRMED - PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES

==

HIROSHIMA - Survivors and families of victims offer flowers and prayers at Hiroshima's Peace Memorial Park to mark the 75th anniversary of the first atomic bombing, which effectively ended the World War Two.

SCHEDULE:

23:00GMT (Aug. 5) - Event starts

23:15GMT (Aug. 5) - Moment of silence

23:16GMT (Aug. 5) - Peace Declaration by Hiroshima mayor

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: TBC

DIGITAL: TBC

Source: TBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El peso se mantendrá estable independientemente de quién gane las elecciones en EEUU: analistas

El peso se mantendrá estable independientemente de quién gane las elecciones en EEUU: analistas

Por Justin Villamil y George Lei/Bloomberg
Por Justin Villamil y George Lei/Bloomberg

El peso se mantendrá estable independientemente de quién gane las elecciones en EEUU: analistas

El peso se mantendrá estable independientemente de quién gane las elecciones en EEUU: analistas

Por Justin Villamil y George Lei/Bloomberg
Por Justin Villamil y George Lei/Bloomberg

Alarma en Barcelona: las exigencias de Ter Stegen para renovar su contrato

Alarma en Barcelona: las exigencias de Ter Stegen para renovar su contrato

El arquero alemán es uno de los titulares indiscutibles del equipo y su vínculo con el club es una prioridad para la institución
El arquero alemán es uno de los titulares indiscutibles del equipo y su vínculo con el club es una prioridad para la institución

Alarma en Barcelona: las exigencias de Ter Stegen para renovar su contrato

Alarma en Barcelona: las exigencias de Ter Stegen para renovar su contrato

El arquero alemán es uno de los titulares indiscutibles del equipo y su vínculo con el club es una prioridad para la institución
El arquero alemán es uno de los titulares indiscutibles del equipo y su vínculo con el club es una prioridad para la institución

A pesar de la pandemia, el gobierno de CDMX registró subejercicio de 33,358 millones de pesos en el primer semestre del año

A pesar de la pandemia, el gobierno de CDMX registró subejercicio de 33,358 millones de pesos en el primer semestre del año

De acuerdo con el Segundo Informe Trimestral de la Secretaría de Finanzas, en este periodo se debían usar 112,750 millones de pesos, pero únicamente se gastaron 79,391 millones
De acuerdo con el Segundo Informe Trimestral de la Secretaría de Finanzas, en este periodo se debían usar 112,750 millones de pesos, pero únicamente se gastaron 79,391 millones

A pesar de la pandemia, el gobierno de CDMX registró subejercicio de 33,358 millones de pesos en el primer semestre del año

A pesar de la pandemia, el gobierno de CDMX registró subejercicio de 33,358 millones de pesos en el primer semestre del año

De acuerdo con el Segundo Informe Trimestral de la Secretaría de Finanzas, en este periodo se debían usar 112,750 millones de pesos, pero únicamente se gastaron 79,391 millones
De acuerdo con el Segundo Informe Trimestral de la Secretaría de Finanzas, en este periodo se debían usar 112,750 millones de pesos, pero únicamente se gastaron 79,391 millones

“Ojalá la vecindad vuelva a ver su luz”: el lamento de la Chilindrina ante la salida del aire del “Chavo del 8″

“Ojalá la vecindad vuelva a ver su luz”: el lamento de la Chilindrina ante la salida del aire del “Chavo del 8″

María Antonieta de las Nieves escribió en redes sociales un mensaje en donde dijo desconocer los motivos del conflicto
María Antonieta de las Nieves escribió en redes sociales un mensaje en donde dijo desconocer los motivos del conflicto

“Ojalá la vecindad vuelva a ver su luz”: el lamento de la Chilindrina ante la salida del aire del “Chavo del 8″

“Ojalá la vecindad vuelva a ver su luz”: el lamento de la Chilindrina ante la salida del aire del “Chavo del 8″

María Antonieta de las Nieves escribió en redes sociales un mensaje en donde dijo desconocer los motivos del conflicto
María Antonieta de las Nieves escribió en redes sociales un mensaje en donde dijo desconocer los motivos del conflicto

Ana Martin recordó uno de los divertidos momentos que vivió con Angélica Rivera en “Destilando Amor”

Ana Martin recordó uno de los divertidos momentos que vivió con Angélica Rivera en “Destilando Amor”

La Primera Actriz habló de un episodio que provocó grandes carcajadas entre el elenco de la telenovela transmitida de enero a septiembre del 2007
La Primera Actriz habló de un episodio que provocó grandes carcajadas entre el elenco de la telenovela transmitida de enero a septiembre del 2007

Ana Martin recordó uno de los divertidos momentos que vivió con Angélica Rivera en “Destilando Amor”

Ana Martin recordó uno de los divertidos momentos que vivió con Angélica Rivera en “Destilando Amor”

La Primera Actriz habló de un episodio que provocó grandes carcajadas entre el elenco de la telenovela transmitida de enero a septiembre del 2007
La Primera Actriz habló de un episodio que provocó grandes carcajadas entre el elenco de la telenovela transmitida de enero a septiembre del 2007

Volcán Popocatépetl: registra explosión menor y permanece en semáforo amarillo

Volcán Popocatépetl: registra explosión menor y permanece en semáforo amarillo

a Coordinación Nacional de Protección Civil informó sobre la emisión una columna de ceniza a una altura de 900 metros aproximadamente con dirección Noroeste
a Coordinación Nacional de Protección Civil informó sobre la emisión una columna de ceniza a una altura de 900 metros aproximadamente con dirección Noroeste

Volcán Popocatépetl: registra explosión menor y permanece en semáforo amarillo

Volcán Popocatépetl: registra explosión menor y permanece en semáforo amarillo

a Coordinación Nacional de Protección Civil informó sobre la emisión una columna de ceniza a una altura de 900 metros aproximadamente con dirección Noroeste
a Coordinación Nacional de Protección Civil informó sobre la emisión una columna de ceniza a una altura de 900 metros aproximadamente con dirección Noroeste

La promesa argentina del Real Madrid que puede desembarcar en Racing: “Estamos absolutamente ilusionados”

La promesa argentina del Real Madrid que puede desembarcar en Racing: “Estamos absolutamente ilusionados”

Francisco Feuillassier, de 22 años, es fanático de la Academia y está en España desde hace más de una década, pero los llamados de Diego Milito podrían hacerlo volver a su país de nacimiento. "El corazón de Franchu tiene un sentido de pertenencia en Racing", dijo su representante
Francisco Feuillassier, de 22 años, es fanático de la Academia y está en España desde hace más de una década, pero los llamados de Diego Milito podrían hacerlo volver a su país de nacimiento. "El corazón de Franchu tiene un sentido de pertenencia en Racing", dijo su representante

La promesa argentina del Real Madrid que puede desembarcar en Racing: “Estamos absolutamente ilusionados”

La promesa argentina del Real Madrid que puede desembarcar en Racing: “Estamos absolutamente ilusionados”

Francisco Feuillassier, de 22 años, es fanático de la Academia y está en España desde hace más de una década, pero los llamados de Diego Milito podrían hacerlo volver a su país de nacimiento. "El corazón de Franchu tiene un sentido de pertenencia en Racing", dijo su representante
Francisco Feuillassier, de 22 años, es fanático de la Academia y está en España desde hace más de una década, pero los llamados de Diego Milito podrían hacerlo volver a su país de nacimiento. "El corazón de Franchu tiene un sentido de pertenencia en Racing", dijo su representante

“Componendas e impunidad”: López Obrador habló sobre el auge del Marro en Guanajuato y su arresto en 15 minutos

“Componendas e impunidad”: López Obrador habló sobre el auge del Marro en Guanajuato y su arresto en 15 minutos

El secretario de la Defensa Nacional explicó que la detención del José Antonio "Y", presunto líder del Cártel de Santa Rosa de Lima se logró en 15 minutos y sin mucha resistencia
El secretario de la Defensa Nacional explicó que la detención del José Antonio "Y", presunto líder del Cártel de Santa Rosa de Lima se logró en 15 minutos y sin mucha resistencia

“Componendas e impunidad”: López Obrador habló sobre el auge del Marro en Guanajuato y su arresto en 15 minutos

“Componendas e impunidad”: López Obrador habló sobre el auge del Marro en Guanajuato y su arresto en 15 minutos

El secretario de la Defensa Nacional explicó que la detención del José Antonio "Y", presunto líder del Cártel de Santa Rosa de Lima se logró en 15 minutos y sin mucha resistencia
El secretario de la Defensa Nacional explicó que la detención del José Antonio "Y", presunto líder del Cártel de Santa Rosa de Lima se logró en 15 minutos y sin mucha resistencia

García Luna, Cárdenas Palomino y Pequeño García: el minicártel infiltrado en la Seguridad Pública de Calderón

García Luna, Cárdenas Palomino y Pequeño García: el minicártel infiltrado en la Seguridad Pública de Calderón

Los imputados estaban encargados de liderar la polémica “Guerra contra el narco”, encabezada por el ex presidente Felipe Calderón, y con el apoyo de Estados Unidos
Los imputados estaban encargados de liderar la polémica “Guerra contra el narco”, encabezada por el ex presidente Felipe Calderón, y con el apoyo de Estados Unidos

García Luna, Cárdenas Palomino y Pequeño García: el minicártel infiltrado en la Seguridad Pública de Calderón

García Luna, Cárdenas Palomino y Pequeño García: el minicártel infiltrado en la Seguridad Pública de Calderón

Los imputados estaban encargados de liderar la polémica “Guerra contra el narco”, encabezada por el ex presidente Felipe Calderón, y con el apoyo de Estados Unidos
Los imputados estaban encargados de liderar la polémica “Guerra contra el narco”, encabezada por el ex presidente Felipe Calderón, y con el apoyo de Estados Unidos

Paulo Dybala y Papu Gómez fueron elegidos entre los mejores futbolistas de Italia

Paulo Dybala y Papu Gómez fueron elegidos entre los mejores futbolistas de Italia

El delantero fue clave para que Juventus se quedó con el noveno Scudetto consecutivos, mientras que el volante lideró al Atalanta en una histórica temporada para el equipo de Bérgamo
El delantero fue clave para que Juventus se quedó con el noveno Scudetto consecutivos, mientras que el volante lideró al Atalanta en una histórica temporada para el equipo de Bérgamo

Paulo Dybala y Papu Gómez fueron elegidos entre los mejores futbolistas de Italia

Paulo Dybala y Papu Gómez fueron elegidos entre los mejores futbolistas de Italia

El delantero fue clave para que Juventus se quedó con el noveno Scudetto consecutivos, mientras que el volante lideró al Atalanta en una histórica temporada para el equipo de Bérgamo
El delantero fue clave para que Juventus se quedó con el noveno Scudetto consecutivos, mientras que el volante lideró al Atalanta en una histórica temporada para el equipo de Bérgamo

Conacyt inicia primera fase de distribución de Ehécatl y Gätsi, ventiladores 100% mexicanos

Conacyt inicia primera fase de distribución de Ehécatl y Gätsi, ventiladores 100% mexicanos

Al momento se han distribuido 275 ventiladores en los estados de Veracruz, Nuevo León, Querétaro, Ciudad de México y Chiapas
Al momento se han distribuido 275 ventiladores en los estados de Veracruz, Nuevo León, Querétaro, Ciudad de México y Chiapas

Conacyt inicia primera fase de distribución de Ehécatl y Gätsi, ventiladores 100% mexicanos

Conacyt inicia primera fase de distribución de Ehécatl y Gätsi, ventiladores 100% mexicanos

Al momento se han distribuido 275 ventiladores en los estados de Veracruz, Nuevo León, Querétaro, Ciudad de México y Chiapas
Al momento se han distribuido 275 ventiladores en los estados de Veracruz, Nuevo León, Querétaro, Ciudad de México y Chiapas

Comipems: cómo imprimir el comprobante credencial de nuevo ingreso a bachillerato y cuáles son las fechas del examen

Comipems: cómo imprimir el comprobante credencial de nuevo ingreso a bachillerato y cuáles son las fechas del examen

La autoridad educativa recordó cuáles son las medidas para realizar la prueba de manera presencial
La autoridad educativa recordó cuáles son las medidas para realizar la prueba de manera presencial

Comipems: cómo imprimir el comprobante credencial de nuevo ingreso a bachillerato y cuáles son las fechas del examen

Comipems: cómo imprimir el comprobante credencial de nuevo ingreso a bachillerato y cuáles son las fechas del examen

La autoridad educativa recordó cuáles son las medidas para realizar la prueba de manera presencial
La autoridad educativa recordó cuáles son las medidas para realizar la prueba de manera presencial
MAS NOTICIAS