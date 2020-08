ADVISORY SPAIN-ROYALS/SANCHEZ--DELAYED

Spain’s PM Sanchez holds newser after cabinet meeting

Start: 04 Aug 2020 13:02 GMT

End: 04 Aug 2020 14:02 GMT

MADRID – Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez holds news conference after a weekly cabinet meeting one day after former King Juan Carlos announced he was leaving the country.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST:

DIGITAL:

Source: SPANISH GOVERNMENT POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com