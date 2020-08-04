Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST

Por REUTERSAUG 04
4 de Agosto de 2020

Aftermath of Beirut explosion

Start: 04 Aug 2020 19:46 GMT

End: 04 Aug 2020 20:46 GMT

BEIRUT - A huge explosion in a port warehouse district near the centre of Beirut killed more than 25 people, injured over 2,500 others and sent shockwaves across the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, shattering windows and causing apartment balconies to collapse.

El Cártel de García Luna: la red de los altos mandos de la PF permitió la tortura y asesinato de 12 agentes

Un reporte de la periodista Dolia Estévez reveló traiciones dentro de la corporación
“Depravados sexuales”: diputada mexicana que promovió la “Ley Olimpia” denunció difusión de sus fotos íntimas

Alessandra Rojo de la Vega exigió castigo para los implicados en un chat donde se difunden fotos de mujeres sin su consentimiento
Tiene 34 años y vive en Chimalhuacán: revelaron la identidad del presunto ladrón que fue golpeado en una combi en la México-Texcoco

Autoridades del Estado de México aceptaron que el índice delictivo en la entidad repuntó tras la Jornada de Sana Distancia
La figura internacional a la que llamó Diego Maradona para que se sume a Gimnasia La Plata

El entrenador se encarga personalmente del operativo seducción para convencer al peruano Christian Cueva de mudarse al Bosque
“Tenemos una tendencia a la baja”: Sheinbaum aseguró que hospitalizaciones por COVID-19 se reducen en CDMX

La mandataria explicó que los decesos y la positividad de COVID en la ciudad también han disminuido
El futuro del banquillo de Pumas: Hugo Sánchez se descarta y Jimmy Lozano toma fuerza

A pesar de que contar con un técnico interino, el conjunto universitario arrancó el Guard1anes 2020 con dos victorias
Tras un examen virtual de cinco horas, estudiantes mexicanos lograron dos medallas de bronce en Olimpiada Internacional de Química

Al certamen se presentaron 235 alumnos de un total de 60 países
La Estela de Luz: cuánto costó el criticado monumento de Felipe Calderón para celebrar el Bicentenario

Esta obra que comenzó a construirse a finales del sexenio de Calderón, además de un incremento en su costo, tuvo un retraso de 15 meses
Galaxy Note 20: qué se sabe del nuevo smartphone que presentará Samsung

Google presentó el Pixel 4a, su nuevo celular económico

La caída del Marro: cuáles son los delitos de los que se acusa al sanguinario líder del Cártel de Santa Rosa de Lima

Este martes, la primera audiencia de José Antonio Yépez se realiza de manera virtual y privada
Colombia: la Corte Suprema ordenó el arresto domiciliario de Álvaro Uribe en un caso por fraude procesal y sobornos

El ex mandatario se encuentra acusado en el marco de una causa por supuesta manipulación de testigos. En su cuenta de Twitter dijo que el fallo le causa "profunda tristeza"
