Large explosion heard in Beirut

Start: 04 Aug 2020 19:10 GMT

End: 04 Aug 2020 19:38 GMT

BEIRUT - A large explosion was heard and thick smoke was seen rising from the Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday, a Reuters witness and Al Arabiya television reported

