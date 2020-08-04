Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP

Por REUTERSAUG 04
4 de Agosto de 2020

Trump holds news conference at White House

Start: 04 Aug 2020 22:03 GMT

End: 04 Aug 2020 22:45 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES - U.S. President Donald Trump holds a news conference. James S. Brady Briefing Room, White House.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

María Félix, Enedina Arellano y otras jefas del narco buscadas por las autoridades

María Félix, Enedina Arellano y otras jefas del narco buscadas por las autoridades

Estas sicarias en México han desafiado las reglas y logrado colocarse como las cabezas de sus organizaciones criminales, además de que no han sido capturadas por las autoridades
Estas sicarias en México han desafiado las reglas y logrado colocarse como las cabezas de sus organizaciones criminales, además de que no han sido capturadas por las autoridades

María Félix, Enedina Arellano y otras jefas del narco buscadas por las autoridades

María Félix, Enedina Arellano y otras jefas del narco buscadas por las autoridades

Estas sicarias en México han desafiado las reglas y logrado colocarse como las cabezas de sus organizaciones criminales, además de que no han sido capturadas por las autoridades
Estas sicarias en México han desafiado las reglas y logrado colocarse como las cabezas de sus organizaciones criminales, además de que no han sido capturadas por las autoridades

PAN vigilará que no haya “ideologización” de la 4T en las clases por TV

PAN vigilará que no haya “ideologización” de la 4T en las clases por TV

Marko Cortés, dirigente nacional del partido, informó que renunciarán a sus tiempos oficiales en los nuevos canales de televisión con el fin de preservar que sus transmisiones sean exclusivamente educativas
Marko Cortés, dirigente nacional del partido, informó que renunciarán a sus tiempos oficiales en los nuevos canales de televisión con el fin de preservar que sus transmisiones sean exclusivamente educativas

PAN vigilará que no haya “ideologización” de la 4T en las clases por TV

PAN vigilará que no haya “ideologización” de la 4T en las clases por TV

Marko Cortés, dirigente nacional del partido, informó que renunciarán a sus tiempos oficiales en los nuevos canales de televisión con el fin de preservar que sus transmisiones sean exclusivamente educativas
Marko Cortés, dirigente nacional del partido, informó que renunciarán a sus tiempos oficiales en los nuevos canales de televisión con el fin de preservar que sus transmisiones sean exclusivamente educativas

“Aquí quedarán mis cenizas”: Laura Bozzo se defiende luego de la filtración de audios en los que habla mal de México

“Aquí quedarán mis cenizas”: Laura Bozzo se defiende luego de la filtración de audios en los que habla mal de México

La peruana mostró a través de un video su cariño por el país en el que ha desarrollado su carrera en los últimos años
La peruana mostró a través de un video su cariño por el país en el que ha desarrollado su carrera en los últimos años

“Aquí quedarán mis cenizas”: Laura Bozzo se defiende luego de la filtración de audios en los que habla mal de México

“Aquí quedarán mis cenizas”: Laura Bozzo se defiende luego de la filtración de audios en los que habla mal de México

La peruana mostró a través de un video su cariño por el país en el que ha desarrollado su carrera en los últimos años
La peruana mostró a través de un video su cariño por el país en el que ha desarrollado su carrera en los últimos años

Testigos del milagro: fieles visitan escultura de la virgen de Guadalupe que desenterró Hanna en Monterrey

Testigos del milagro: fieles visitan escultura de la virgen de Guadalupe que desenterró Hanna en Monterrey

Ya sea para prender veladoras, orar, cantar o pedir por sus familiares, los feligreses acuden a las inmediaciones del río Santa Catarina
Ya sea para prender veladoras, orar, cantar o pedir por sus familiares, los feligreses acuden a las inmediaciones del río Santa Catarina

Testigos del milagro: fieles visitan escultura de la virgen de Guadalupe que desenterró Hanna en Monterrey

Testigos del milagro: fieles visitan escultura de la virgen de Guadalupe que desenterró Hanna en Monterrey

Ya sea para prender veladoras, orar, cantar o pedir por sus familiares, los feligreses acuden a las inmediaciones del río Santa Catarina
Ya sea para prender veladoras, orar, cantar o pedir por sus familiares, los feligreses acuden a las inmediaciones del río Santa Catarina

Ni cerdo ni pavo: Profeco auditó 44 marcas de jamón y estos fueron los resultados

Ni cerdo ni pavo: Profeco auditó 44 marcas de jamón y estos fueron los resultados

La Procuraduria Federal del Consumidor descubrió numerosas inconsistencias en varias marcas y presentaciones de este alimento
La Procuraduria Federal del Consumidor descubrió numerosas inconsistencias en varias marcas y presentaciones de este alimento

Ni cerdo ni pavo: Profeco auditó 44 marcas de jamón y estos fueron los resultados

Ni cerdo ni pavo: Profeco auditó 44 marcas de jamón y estos fueron los resultados

La Procuraduria Federal del Consumidor descubrió numerosas inconsistencias en varias marcas y presentaciones de este alimento
La Procuraduria Federal del Consumidor descubrió numerosas inconsistencias en varias marcas y presentaciones de este alimento

Aylín Mujica reveló los conflictos que tuvo cuando trabajó con Angélica Rivera

Aylín Mujica reveló los conflictos que tuvo cuando trabajó con Angélica Rivera

La cubana tuvo algunas rencillas con la ex primera dama aunque asegura que ahora conservan una gran amistad
La cubana tuvo algunas rencillas con la ex primera dama aunque asegura que ahora conservan una gran amistad

Aylín Mujica reveló los conflictos que tuvo cuando trabajó con Angélica Rivera

Aylín Mujica reveló los conflictos que tuvo cuando trabajó con Angélica Rivera

La cubana tuvo algunas rencillas con la ex primera dama aunque asegura que ahora conservan una gran amistad
La cubana tuvo algunas rencillas con la ex primera dama aunque asegura que ahora conservan una gran amistad

Beirut, zona de desastre: así quedó la capital del líbano tras la explosión en el puerto

Beirut, zona de desastre: así quedó la capital del líbano tras la explosión en el puerto

El impresionante estallido provocó serios daños y destrozos en un radio de cinco kilómetros. El ministerio de Salud ha confirmado al menos 73 muertos y 3.700 heridos
El impresionante estallido provocó serios daños y destrozos en un radio de cinco kilómetros. El ministerio de Salud ha confirmado al menos 73 muertos y 3.700 heridos

Beirut, zona de desastre: así quedó la capital del líbano tras la explosión en el puerto

Beirut, zona de desastre: así quedó la capital del líbano tras la explosión en el puerto

El impresionante estallido provocó serios daños y destrozos en un radio de cinco kilómetros. El ministerio de Salud ha confirmado al menos 73 muertos y 3.700 heridos
El impresionante estallido provocó serios daños y destrozos en un radio de cinco kilómetros. El ministerio de Salud ha confirmado al menos 73 muertos y 3.700 heridos

Enfermos y perseguidos, cómo es la vida de “El Mayo” Zambada y “El Mencho”

Enfermos y perseguidos, cómo es la vida de “El Mayo” Zambada y “El Mencho”

Los líderes de los dos cárteles más poderosos de México, el de Sinaloa y Jalisco Nueva Generación, tienen algo en común: un estilo de vida nómada y sus problemas de salud
Los líderes de los dos cárteles más poderosos de México, el de Sinaloa y Jalisco Nueva Generación, tienen algo en común: un estilo de vida nómada y sus problemas de salud

Enfermos y perseguidos, cómo es la vida de “El Mayo” Zambada y “El Mencho”

Enfermos y perseguidos, cómo es la vida de “El Mayo” Zambada y “El Mencho”

Los líderes de los dos cárteles más poderosos de México, el de Sinaloa y Jalisco Nueva Generación, tienen algo en común: un estilo de vida nómada y sus problemas de salud
Los líderes de los dos cárteles más poderosos de México, el de Sinaloa y Jalisco Nueva Generación, tienen algo en común: un estilo de vida nómada y sus problemas de salud

El Fulham ganó el duelo de los 200 millones de dólares ante el Brentford y logró el ascenso a la Premier League

El Fulham ganó el duelo de los 200 millones de dólares ante el Brentford y logró el ascenso a la Premier League

En Wembley, el resultado fue 2 a 1 en el alargue con dos goles de Joe Bryan y el descuento sobre el final de Dalsgaard
En Wembley, el resultado fue 2 a 1 en el alargue con dos goles de Joe Bryan y el descuento sobre el final de Dalsgaard

El Fulham ganó el duelo de los 200 millones de dólares ante el Brentford y logró el ascenso a la Premier League

El Fulham ganó el duelo de los 200 millones de dólares ante el Brentford y logró el ascenso a la Premier League

En Wembley, el resultado fue 2 a 1 en el alargue con dos goles de Joe Bryan y el descuento sobre el final de Dalsgaard
En Wembley, el resultado fue 2 a 1 en el alargue con dos goles de Joe Bryan y el descuento sobre el final de Dalsgaard

SEP: estas son las fechas y requisitos de inscripción al ciclo escolar 2020-2021

SEP: estas son las fechas y requisitos de inscripción al ciclo escolar 2020-2021

La reinscripción será automática para alumnos que permanecen en un mismo nivel educativo; habrá periodo extraordinario de inscripción para quienes cambian de nivel, escuela o estado
La reinscripción será automática para alumnos que permanecen en un mismo nivel educativo; habrá periodo extraordinario de inscripción para quienes cambian de nivel, escuela o estado

SEP: estas son las fechas y requisitos de inscripción al ciclo escolar 2020-2021

SEP: estas son las fechas y requisitos de inscripción al ciclo escolar 2020-2021

La reinscripción será automática para alumnos que permanecen en un mismo nivel educativo; habrá periodo extraordinario de inscripción para quienes cambian de nivel, escuela o estado
La reinscripción será automática para alumnos que permanecen en un mismo nivel educativo; habrá periodo extraordinario de inscripción para quienes cambian de nivel, escuela o estado

El día que Iker Casillas trajo la Copa del Mundo a México y Rafael Márquez le entregó un reconocimiento

El día que Iker Casillas trajo la Copa del Mundo a México y Rafael Márquez le entregó un reconocimiento

El mítico portero del Real Madrid sorprendió al mundo del fútbol este martes al anunciar su retiro de las canchas
El mítico portero del Real Madrid sorprendió al mundo del fútbol este martes al anunciar su retiro de las canchas

El día que Iker Casillas trajo la Copa del Mundo a México y Rafael Márquez le entregó un reconocimiento

El día que Iker Casillas trajo la Copa del Mundo a México y Rafael Márquez le entregó un reconocimiento

El mítico portero del Real Madrid sorprendió al mundo del fútbol este martes al anunciar su retiro de las canchas
El mítico portero del Real Madrid sorprendió al mundo del fútbol este martes al anunciar su retiro de las canchas

Cuál es el precio de la sudadera con la que capturaron al Marro y por qué 27 millones de personas no la podrían comprar

Cuál es el precio de la sudadera con la que capturaron al Marro y por qué 27 millones de personas no la podrían comprar

El cabecilla del Cártel Santa Rosa de Lima fue detenido el fin de semana en Guanajuato gracias a un operativo de fuerzas federales
El cabecilla del Cártel Santa Rosa de Lima fue detenido el fin de semana en Guanajuato gracias a un operativo de fuerzas federales

Cuál es el precio de la sudadera con la que capturaron al Marro y por qué 27 millones de personas no la podrían comprar

Cuál es el precio de la sudadera con la que capturaron al Marro y por qué 27 millones de personas no la podrían comprar

El cabecilla del Cártel Santa Rosa de Lima fue detenido el fin de semana en Guanajuato gracias a un operativo de fuerzas federales
El cabecilla del Cártel Santa Rosa de Lima fue detenido el fin de semana en Guanajuato gracias a un operativo de fuerzas federales
MAS NOTICIAS