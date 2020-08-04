Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA

Por REUTERSAUG 04
4 de Agosto de 2020

Victorian premier speaks after another night of state curfew

Start: 04 Aug 2020 00:57 GMT

End: 04 Aug 2020 02:00 GMT

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews holds a news conference after the state undergoes its second nightly curfew to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE AUSTRALIA / NEW ZEALAND / PAPUA NEW GUINEA

DIGITAL: NO USE AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, PAPUA NEW GUINEA-BASED INTERNET SITES, MOBILE PLATFORMS OR SITES OF MEDIA ORGANISATIONS BASED IN THOSE COUNTRIES, NVO CLIENTS/ SMH.COM.AU/ NEWS.COM.AU

Source: NINE NETWORK

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

“¿Quién me traicionó?”, la pregunta que aún tortura al “Marro”

Aunque sus "halcones" lo alertaron sobre el operativo, el líder huachicolero fue arrestado luego de haberse escapado en cinco ocasiones
“Al baile con unas nenas”: Nahitan Nandez fue escrachado por su novia en las redes sociales

Sarah García no toleró una supuesta mentira del futbolista y estalló de furia en Twitter. "Hasta acá llegué", aseguró
Google invertirá USD 450 millones en la empresa ADT

34 años de cambios en el planeta a través de 18 videos satelitales

La drástica decisión de Ferrari en medio de la crisis por el mal arranque en la Fórmula 1

Mattia Binotto sorprendió este fin de semana al comunicar su nuevo rol dentro de la escudería roja
UNAM desarrolló método para detectar coronavirus en aguas residuales

El proceso puede encontrar brotes de COVID-19 hasta 10 días antes de que los portadores presenten síntomas y ya fue probado con éxito en Querétaro
Coronavirus en México: van 48,012 muertos y 443,813 casos acumulados

La capital del país continúa siendo la entidad con más contagios positivos y decesos por la enfermedad de COVID-19
Andrés Manuel López Obrador fue visto otra vez con cubrebocas

El mandatario deberá utilizar mascarillas en los vuelos comerciales que tome durante su gira por nueve estados
Shakira tuvo un accidente de vestuario por culpa de un baile

La cantante lo tomó con humor y reapareció "más preparada" y siguió adelante
El uso del dióxido de cloro como tratamiento para COVID-19 provoca efectos adversos: UNAM

Dicho producto es ofertado como "milagroso", pues sus promotores aseguran que su uso oxigena la sangre
Llevaba una mochila de conejo en la espalda, horas después fue secuestrada para convertirla en la novia de un narco

Silvia Stephanie Sánchez Viesca Ortiz, conocida por su seres queridos como Fanny, habría sido secuestrada por un integrante del cártel de Los Zetas, que la entregó a “El Lazca” a cambio de que no lo asesinara
Donald Trump aseguró que TikTok “cerrará” en Estados Unidos si no es vendida antes del 15 de septiembre

El presidente señaló también que la operación de traspaso de la red social de origen chino debe implicar un pago “sustancial” al Tesoro, una nueva condición para la concreción del eventual acuerdo
