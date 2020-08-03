Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

Vistazo a la segunda jornada del campeonato del fútbol mexicano

2 de Agosto de 2020

Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 2a jornada del campeonato de fútbol mexicano:

- Viernes:

Puebla         1 Pablo González (47)

Cruz Azul      1 Orbelín Pineda (90+1)

Juárez         1 Eryc Castillo (59)

Necaxa         0

- Sábado:

Tigres         1 Jesús Dueñas (53)

Pachuca        1 Ismael Sosa (84)

América        4 Richard Sánchez (37), Bruno Valdez (57), Henry Martín (79 y 84)

Tijuana        0

- Domingo:

Toluca         3 Michael Estrada (7), Alexis Canelo (28, 49)

A. San Luis    2 Germán Berterame (11), Nicolás Ibáñez (59 penal)

Querétaro      1 Omar Islas (46)

Mazatlán       1 Mario Osuna (88)

Santos         2 Fernando Gorriarán (6, 53)

Guadalajara    0

- Lunes:

(00h00 GMT)

Atlas

Pumas

(02h00 GMT)

León

Monterrey

Clasificación:        Pts J  G  E  P  GF GC Dif

1. América            6  2  2  0  0  6  1   5

2. Puebla             4  2  1  1  0  5  2   3

3. Tigres             4  2  1  1  0  4  1   3

4. Cruz Azul          4  2  1  1  0  3  1   2

5. Juárez             4  2  1  1  0  2  1   1

6. Monterrey          3  1  1  0  0  3  1   2

7. Pumas              3  1  1  0  0  3  2   1

8. Santos             3  2  1  0  1  2  2   0

9. Toluca             3  2  1  0  1  4  5  -1

10. Tijuana            3  2  1  0  1  3  5  -2

11. León               1  1  0  1  0  0  0   0

12. Atlético San Luis  1  2  0  1  1  3  4  -1

. Querétaro          1  2  0  1  1  3  4  -1

14. Pachuca            1  2  0  1  1  2  3  -1

15. Guadalajara        1  2  0  1  1  0  2  -2

16. Mazatlán           1  2  0  1  1  2  5  -3

17. Atlas              0  1  0  0  1  1  3  -2

18. Necaxa             0  2  0  0  2  0  4  -4

str/gfe

Es fácil decir que fue mi culpa cuando ya no estoy: extitular de la Conavim acusa presiones de Segob para aplicar recortes a Alertas de Género

La dependencia encabezada por Olga Sánchez Cordero señaló que el total de los recursos presupuestados para esta división estaban garantizados
“Sin un solo disparo”: detuvieron a cuñada y a otros cinco cómplices en operativo donde cayó El Marro, informó Fiscalía local

A diferencia de el supuesto líder del Cártel Santa Rosa de Lima, el resto de los detenidos fue trasladado a las instalaciones de la Fiscalía de Guanajuato por la vía terrestre
Cómo es el Altiplano, la ‘nueva casa’ de El Marro, lugar del que se fugó El Chapo Guzmán

José Antonio Yépez Ortiz fue detenido en la madrugada del domingo durante una operación encabezada por elementos de la Sedena
La conmovedora historia de dos leones que permanecieron unidos hasta el día de su muerte

Hubert y Kalisa tenían 21 años cuando tuvieron que ser sometidos a eutanasia en el zoológico de Los Angeles
Ante el colapso de las funerarias, fabrican hornos crematorios portátiles en Bolivia

Tres compañías ofrecen a municipalidades del país y empresas funerarias la adquisición de estos equipos que oscilan entre 27.500 y 75.000 dólares
Donald Trump le otorgó a TikTok un plazo de 45 días para llegar a un acuerdo de venta con Microsoft

El presidente norteamericano teme que la popular aplicación de videos china sea usada como herramienta de espionaje por el régimen de Xi Jinping
El Chavo no se termina, Roberto Gómez Fernández tiene otros proyectos para la serie

Tras el anuncio del fin de transmisiones del popular programa, el director de Grupo Chespirito tiene en la mira nuevos objetivos
Coronavirus en Quintana Roo: la “muerte” persiguió a turistas y los invitó a quedarse en casa

En medio de la epidemia por COVID-19, el peculiar personaje recordó a los visitantes la importancia de atender las medidas sanitarias sugeridas por las autoridades
Las mujeres del Cártel Santa Rosa de Lima: quiénes podrían suceder a El Marro tras su captura

La detención de José Antonio Yépez Ortiz generará una renovación en el liderazgo del grupo criminal que hizo del "huachicol" una de sus actividades principales, sobre todo en el estado de Guanajuato
Hugo González, futbolista mexicano, hizo una reunión en plena epidemia y Rayados lo separa del equipo

El portero estaba celebrando su cumpleaños número 30, al que asistieron dos jugadores más, una conductora de televisión y hasta una banda musical
Astronautas de SpaceX: “Estamos súper orgullosos de haber sido parte del equipo que le devolvió a los EEUU los vuelos espaciales”

Bob Behnken y Doug Hurley regresaron sanos y salvos a la Tierra en el primer amerizaje de los EEUU desde 1975
EN FOTOS: Así viven los animales del Zoológico Parque del Pueblo Nezahualcóyotl durante la cuarentena

Tiene 45 años funcionando, desde el 20 de marzo se cerraron las puertas debido a la pandemia del Coronavirus
