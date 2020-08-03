Vistazo a la segunda jornada del campeonato del fútbol mexicano

Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 2a jornada del campeonato de fútbol mexicano:
- Viernes:
Puebla 1 Pablo González (47)
Cruz Azul 1 Orbelín Pineda (90+1)
Juárez 1 Eryc Castillo (59)
Necaxa 0
- Sábado:
Tigres 1 Jesús Dueñas (53)
Pachuca 1 Ismael Sosa (84)
América 4 Richard Sánchez (37), Bruno Valdez (57), Henry Martín (79 y 84)
Tijuana 0
- Domingo:
Toluca 3 Michael Estrada (7), Alexis Canelo (28, 49)
A. San Luis 2 Germán Berterame (11), Nicolás Ibáñez (59 penal)
Querétaro 1 Omar Islas (46)
Mazatlán 1 Mario Osuna (88)
Santos 2 Fernando Gorriarán (6, 53)
Guadalajara 0
- Lunes:
(00h00 GMT)
Atlas
Pumas
(02h00 GMT)
León
Monterrey
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. América 6 2 2 0 0 6 1 5
2. Puebla 4 2 1 1 0 5 2 3
3. Tigres 4 2 1 1 0 4 1 3
4. Cruz Azul 4 2 1 1 0 3 1 2
5. Juárez 4 2 1 1 0 2 1 1
6. Monterrey 3 1 1 0 0 3 1 2
7. Pumas 3 1 1 0 0 3 2 1
8. Santos 3 2 1 0 1 2 2 0
9. Toluca 3 2 1 0 1 4 5 -1
10. Tijuana 3 2 1 0 1 3 5 -2
11. León 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0
12. Atlético San Luis 1 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1
. Querétaro 1 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1
14. Pachuca 1 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1
15. Guadalajara 1 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2
16. Mazatlán 1 2 0 1 1 2 5 -3
17. Atlas 0 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2
18. Necaxa 0 2 0 0 2 0 4 -4
