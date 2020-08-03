Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY WARCRIMES-LEBANON/TRIBUNAL

Por REUTERSAUG 03
3 de Agosto de 2020

Tribunal issues judgement in Hariri assassination case

Start: 07 Aug 2020 08:00 GMT

End: 07 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT

THE HAGUE - The United Nations-backed Lebanon Tribunal will hand down a judgement in the case of four men being tried in absentia for the 2005 bombing that killed former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri and 21 other people.

SCHEDULE:

0830GMT APPROX - Arrivals (AGENCY POOL)

0845GMT - Reuters camera will be inside the court for the start of the trial before it has to leave. (REUTERS- ACCESS ALL)

0900GMT - Tribunal starts (SPECIAL TRIBUNAL FOR LEBANON - ACCESS ALL)

TIME TBC - Judgement handed down (SPECIAL TRIBUNAL FOR LEBANON - ACCESS ALL)

TIME TBC - Reactions outside the court including Lebanon's former prime minister Saad al-Hariri (REUTERS- ACCESS ALL)

--

PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO COVID THE COURT HAS TO TAKE A BREAK EVERY 45 MINUTES - REUTERS WILL BE LIVE FROM OUTSIDE THE COURT SO THE LIVE EVENT MAY SWITCH TO THIS EXTERIOR VIEW DURING ANY BREAKS IN THE COURT SIGNAL

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS / AGENCY POOL / SPECIAL TRIBUNAL FOR LEBANON

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Netherlands

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

