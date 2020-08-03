ADVISORY WARCRIMES-LEBANON/TRIBUNAL

Tribunal issues judgement in Hariri assassination case
Start: 07 Aug 2020 08:00 GMT
End: 07 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT
THE HAGUE - The United Nations-backed Lebanon Tribunal will hand down a judgement in the case of four men being tried in absentia for the 2005 bombing that killed former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri and 21 other people.
SCHEDULE:
0830GMT APPROX - Arrivals (AGENCY POOL)
0845GMT - Reuters camera will be inside the court for the start of the trial before it has to leave. (REUTERS- ACCESS ALL)
0900GMT - Tribunal starts (SPECIAL TRIBUNAL FOR LEBANON - ACCESS ALL)
TIME TBC - Judgement handed down (SPECIAL TRIBUNAL FOR LEBANON - ACCESS ALL)
TIME TBC - Reactions outside the court including Lebanon's former prime minister Saad al-Hariri (REUTERS- ACCESS ALL)
