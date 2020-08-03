ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX ASTRONAUTS

Astronauts welcomed back following SpaceX splashdown

Start: 02 Aug 2020 23:55 GMT

End: 03 Aug 2020 00:02 GMT

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES - NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are welcomed back after the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station and splashed down off the coast of Florida. SpaceX owner Elon Musk is at the event.

