Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA-MORRISON

Por REUTERSAUG 03
3 de Agosto de 2020

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison news conference.

Start: 03 Aug 2020 06:43 GMT

End: 03 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA – Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison holds a news conference after Victoria underwent its first nightly curfew to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE AUSTRALIA

DIGITAL: NO USE AUSTRALIA .COM.AU INTERNET SITES / ANY INTERNET SITE OF ANY AUSTRALIAN BASED MEDIA ORGANISATIONS OR MOBILE PLATFORMS / AUSTRALIAN NVO CLIENTS / SMH.COM.AU / NEWS.COM.AU

Source: AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El régimen de Irán oculta su número de muertos por coronavirus: la cifra real supera los 42.000 fallecidos

El régimen de Irán oculta su número de muertos por coronavirus: la cifra real supera los 42.000 fallecidos

Un medio inglés accedió a documentos confidenciales que demuestran cómo el país persa manipula las cifras de víctimas mortales y de personas infectadas
Un medio inglés accedió a documentos confidenciales que demuestran cómo el país persa manipula las cifras de víctimas mortales y de personas infectadas

El régimen de Irán oculta su número de muertos por coronavirus: la cifra real supera los 42.000 fallecidos

El régimen de Irán oculta su número de muertos por coronavirus: la cifra real supera los 42.000 fallecidos

Un medio inglés accedió a documentos confidenciales que demuestran cómo el país persa manipula las cifras de víctimas mortales y de personas infectadas
Un medio inglés accedió a documentos confidenciales que demuestran cómo el país persa manipula las cifras de víctimas mortales y de personas infectadas

“Siempre hay una primera vez”: Irene Rosales acudió al cumpleaños de Isabel Pantoja

“Siempre hay una primera vez”: Irene Rosales acudió al cumpleaños de Isabel Pantoja

En su celebración número 64, la emblemática cantante española se rodeó únicamente de sus familiares más cercanos
En su celebración número 64, la emblemática cantante española se rodeó únicamente de sus familiares más cercanos

“Siempre hay una primera vez”: Irene Rosales acudió al cumpleaños de Isabel Pantoja

“Siempre hay una primera vez”: Irene Rosales acudió al cumpleaños de Isabel Pantoja

En su celebración número 64, la emblemática cantante española se rodeó únicamente de sus familiares más cercanos
En su celebración número 64, la emblemática cantante española se rodeó únicamente de sus familiares más cercanos

Su última ‘selfie’: hombre murió en Nuevo León luego de tomarse una foto y caer a un barranco

Su última ‘selfie’: hombre murió en Nuevo León luego de tomarse una foto y caer a un barranco

Después de diez horas de trabajo, rescatistas encontraron sin vida el cuerpo de Dave Carrizosa, un hombre de 40 que formaba parte de la selección oficial del Festival Internacional de Cine Monterrey
Después de diez horas de trabajo, rescatistas encontraron sin vida el cuerpo de Dave Carrizosa, un hombre de 40 que formaba parte de la selección oficial del Festival Internacional de Cine Monterrey

Su última ‘selfie’: hombre murió en Nuevo León luego de tomarse una foto y caer a un barranco

Su última ‘selfie’: hombre murió en Nuevo León luego de tomarse una foto y caer a un barranco

Después de diez horas de trabajo, rescatistas encontraron sin vida el cuerpo de Dave Carrizosa, un hombre de 40 que formaba parte de la selección oficial del Festival Internacional de Cine Monterrey
Después de diez horas de trabajo, rescatistas encontraron sin vida el cuerpo de Dave Carrizosa, un hombre de 40 que formaba parte de la selección oficial del Festival Internacional de Cine Monterrey

“Santos ganó con justicia”, sentenció Luis Fernando Tena, tras la “dolorosa” derrota de Chivas contra Santos

“Santos ganó con justicia”, sentenció Luis Fernando Tena, tras la “dolorosa” derrota de Chivas contra Santos

El técnico rojiblanco explicó deben mejorar en la parte ofensiva, pues no han marcado gol desde el inicio del certamen
El técnico rojiblanco explicó deben mejorar en la parte ofensiva, pues no han marcado gol desde el inicio del certamen

“Santos ganó con justicia”, sentenció Luis Fernando Tena, tras la “dolorosa” derrota de Chivas contra Santos

“Santos ganó con justicia”, sentenció Luis Fernando Tena, tras la “dolorosa” derrota de Chivas contra Santos

El técnico rojiblanco explicó deben mejorar en la parte ofensiva, pues no han marcado gol desde el inicio del certamen
El técnico rojiblanco explicó deben mejorar en la parte ofensiva, pues no han marcado gol desde el inicio del certamen

Aunque fue detenido en territorio panista, diputados de Acción Nacional celebraron la captura del capo equivocado

Aunque fue detenido en territorio panista, diputados de Acción Nacional celebraron la captura del capo equivocado

La cuenta oficial de los legisladores del PAN confundió a "El Marro", detenido este domingo en Guanajuato, con "El Mencho", líder del Cártel Jalisco, otro de los hombres más buscados
La cuenta oficial de los legisladores del PAN confundió a "El Marro", detenido este domingo en Guanajuato, con "El Mencho", líder del Cártel Jalisco, otro de los hombres más buscados

Aunque fue detenido en territorio panista, diputados de Acción Nacional celebraron la captura del capo equivocado

Aunque fue detenido en territorio panista, diputados de Acción Nacional celebraron la captura del capo equivocado

La cuenta oficial de los legisladores del PAN confundió a "El Marro", detenido este domingo en Guanajuato, con "El Mencho", líder del Cártel Jalisco, otro de los hombres más buscados
La cuenta oficial de los legisladores del PAN confundió a "El Marro", detenido este domingo en Guanajuato, con "El Mencho", líder del Cártel Jalisco, otro de los hombres más buscados

Hace 45 años, Carlos Alberto Reutemann descubrió los secretos de Nürburgring y puso de rodillas a Niki Lauda

Hace 45 años, Carlos Alberto Reutemann descubrió los secretos de Nürburgring y puso de rodillas a Niki Lauda

Lole ensayó con un auto de calle. Largó décimo, pero con una gran estrategia venció por más de un minuto y medio. Fue ante 200.000 personas. Por qué ese triunfo fue un quiebre en su campaña en la Fórmula 1
Lole ensayó con un auto de calle. Largó décimo, pero con una gran estrategia venció por más de un minuto y medio. Fue ante 200.000 personas. Por qué ese triunfo fue un quiebre en su campaña en la Fórmula 1

Hace 45 años, Carlos Alberto Reutemann descubrió los secretos de Nürburgring y puso de rodillas a Niki Lauda

Hace 45 años, Carlos Alberto Reutemann descubrió los secretos de Nürburgring y puso de rodillas a Niki Lauda

Lole ensayó con un auto de calle. Largó décimo, pero con una gran estrategia venció por más de un minuto y medio. Fue ante 200.000 personas. Por qué ese triunfo fue un quiebre en su campaña en la Fórmula 1
Lole ensayó con un auto de calle. Largó décimo, pero con una gran estrategia venció por más de un minuto y medio. Fue ante 200.000 personas. Por qué ese triunfo fue un quiebre en su campaña en la Fórmula 1

Fiscalía de Guanajuato corrigió su versión sobre la captura de “El Marro”: hubo resistencia y un detenido lesionado

Fiscalía de Guanajuato corrigió su versión sobre la captura de “El Marro”: hubo resistencia y un detenido lesionado

La primera versión de la FGE señaló que la detención había tenido lugar "sin un solo disparo", pero los presuntos delincuentes se resistieron a la captura
La primera versión de la FGE señaló que la detención había tenido lugar "sin un solo disparo", pero los presuntos delincuentes se resistieron a la captura

Fiscalía de Guanajuato corrigió su versión sobre la captura de “El Marro”: hubo resistencia y un detenido lesionado

Fiscalía de Guanajuato corrigió su versión sobre la captura de “El Marro”: hubo resistencia y un detenido lesionado

La primera versión de la FGE señaló que la detención había tenido lugar "sin un solo disparo", pero los presuntos delincuentes se resistieron a la captura
La primera versión de la FGE señaló que la detención había tenido lugar "sin un solo disparo", pero los presuntos delincuentes se resistieron a la captura

Quién es Cachureo Aravena, la “sombra misteriosa” de Bielsa

Quién es Cachureo Aravena, la “sombra misteriosa” de Bielsa

Lo conoció cuando dirigió a Chile y desde allí se hicieron amigos íntimos. La historia del secretario personal al que el Loco llevó a Inglaterra
Lo conoció cuando dirigió a Chile y desde allí se hicieron amigos íntimos. La historia del secretario personal al que el Loco llevó a Inglaterra

Quién es Cachureo Aravena, la “sombra misteriosa” de Bielsa

Quién es Cachureo Aravena, la “sombra misteriosa” de Bielsa

Lo conoció cuando dirigió a Chile y desde allí se hicieron amigos íntimos. La historia del secretario personal al que el Loco llevó a Inglaterra
Lo conoció cuando dirigió a Chile y desde allí se hicieron amigos íntimos. La historia del secretario personal al que el Loco llevó a Inglaterra

Coronavirus en CDMX: a pesar de semáforo naranja y alerta, así saturaron la caseta México-Cuernavaca los capitalinos

Coronavirus en CDMX: a pesar de semáforo naranja y alerta, así saturaron la caseta México-Cuernavaca los capitalinos

El avance del COVID-19 en México no se ha detenido, pero algunos ciudadanos salieron de fin de semana
El avance del COVID-19 en México no se ha detenido, pero algunos ciudadanos salieron de fin de semana

Coronavirus en CDMX: a pesar de semáforo naranja y alerta, así saturaron la caseta México-Cuernavaca los capitalinos

Coronavirus en CDMX: a pesar de semáforo naranja y alerta, así saturaron la caseta México-Cuernavaca los capitalinos

El avance del COVID-19 en México no se ha detenido, pero algunos ciudadanos salieron de fin de semana
El avance del COVID-19 en México no se ha detenido, pero algunos ciudadanos salieron de fin de semana

El noble gesto de una equipo del fútbol mexicano para ayudar a los damnificados del huracán Hanna

El noble gesto de una equipo del fútbol mexicano para ayudar a los damnificados del huracán Hanna

Tampico Madero logró juntar 200 despensas para ayudar a las personas que se vieron afectadas por las intensas lluvias en Tamaulipas
Tampico Madero logró juntar 200 despensas para ayudar a las personas que se vieron afectadas por las intensas lluvias en Tamaulipas

El noble gesto de una equipo del fútbol mexicano para ayudar a los damnificados del huracán Hanna

El noble gesto de una equipo del fútbol mexicano para ayudar a los damnificados del huracán Hanna

Tampico Madero logró juntar 200 despensas para ayudar a las personas que se vieron afectadas por las intensas lluvias en Tamaulipas
Tampico Madero logró juntar 200 despensas para ayudar a las personas que se vieron afectadas por las intensas lluvias en Tamaulipas

El ejército de Israel frustró un ataque con explosivos en la frontera con Siria

El ejército de Israel frustró un ataque con explosivos en la frontera con Siria

El Ejército avisó de que “está preparado para cualquier escenario” y advirtió de que responsabilizan al “régimen sirio” de “cualquier evento” que ocurra en el país
El Ejército avisó de que “está preparado para cualquier escenario” y advirtió de que responsabilizan al “régimen sirio” de “cualquier evento” que ocurra en el país

El ejército de Israel frustró un ataque con explosivos en la frontera con Siria

El ejército de Israel frustró un ataque con explosivos en la frontera con Siria

El Ejército avisó de que “está preparado para cualquier escenario” y advirtió de que responsabilizan al “régimen sirio” de “cualquier evento” que ocurra en el país
El Ejército avisó de que “está preparado para cualquier escenario” y advirtió de que responsabilizan al “régimen sirio” de “cualquier evento” que ocurra en el país

Es fácil decir que fue mi culpa cuando ya no estoy: extitular de la Conavim acusa presiones de Segob para aplicar recortes a Alertas de Género

Es fácil decir que fue mi culpa cuando ya no estoy: extitular de la Conavim acusa presiones de Segob para aplicar recortes a Alertas de Género

La dependencia encabezada por Olga Sánchez Cordero señaló que el total de los recursos presupuestados para esta división estaban garantizados
La dependencia encabezada por Olga Sánchez Cordero señaló que el total de los recursos presupuestados para esta división estaban garantizados

Es fácil decir que fue mi culpa cuando ya no estoy: extitular de la Conavim acusa presiones de Segob para aplicar recortes a Alertas de Género

Es fácil decir que fue mi culpa cuando ya no estoy: extitular de la Conavim acusa presiones de Segob para aplicar recortes a Alertas de Género

La dependencia encabezada por Olga Sánchez Cordero señaló que el total de los recursos presupuestados para esta división estaban garantizados
La dependencia encabezada por Olga Sánchez Cordero señaló que el total de los recursos presupuestados para esta división estaban garantizados
MAS NOTICIAS