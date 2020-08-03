Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA-ANDREWS

Por REUTERSAUG 03
3 de Agosto de 2020

Victorian premier holds newser after Melbourne's first nightly curfew

Start: 03 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 03 Aug 2020 12:00 GMT

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews holds a news conference after the state undergoes its first nightly curfew to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE AUSTRALIA / NEW ZEALAND / PAPUA NEW GUINEA

DIGITAL: NO USE AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, PAPUA NEW GUINEA-BASED INTERNET SITES, MOBILE PLATFORMS OR SITES OF MEDIA ORGANISATIONS BASED IN THOSE COUNTRIES, NVO CLIENTS/ SMH.COM.AU/ NEWS.COM.AU

Source: NINE NETWORK

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Ante el colapso de las funerarias, fabrican hornos crematorios portátiles en Bolivia

Tres compañías ofrecen a municipalidades del país y empresas funerarias la adquisición de estos equipos que oscilan entre 27.500 y 75.000 dólares
Donald Trump le otorgó a TikTok un plazo de 45 días para llegar a un acuerdo de venta con Microsoft

El presidente norteamericano teme que la popular aplicación de videos china sea usada como herramienta de espionaje por el régimen de Xi Jinping
El Chavo no se termina, Roberto Gómez Fernández tiene otros proyectos para la serie

Tras el anuncio del fin de transmisiones del popular programa, el director de Grupo Chespirito tiene en la mira nuevos objetivos
Coronavirus en Quintana Roo: la “muerte” persiguió a turistas y los invitó a quedarse en casa

En medio de la epidemia por COVID-19, el peculiar personaje recordó a los visitantes la importancia de atender las medidas sanitarias sugeridas por las autoridades
Las mujeres del Cártel Santa Rosa de Lima: quiénes podrían suceder a El Marro tras su captura

La detención de José Antonio Yépez Ortiz generará una renovación en el liderazgo del grupo criminal que hizo del "huachicol" una de sus actividades principales, sobre todo en el estado de Guanajuato
Hugo González, futbolista mexicano, hizo una reunión en plena epidemia y Rayados lo separa del equipo

El portero estaba celebrando su cumpleaños número 30, al que asistieron dos jugadores más, una conductora de televisión y hasta una banda musical
Astronautas de SpaceX: “Estamos súper orgullosos de haber sido parte del equipo que le devolvió a los EEUU los vuelos espaciales”

Bob Behnken y Doug Hurley regresaron sanos y salvos a la Tierra en el primer amerizaje de los EEUU desde 1975
EN FOTOS: Así viven los animales del Zoológico Parque del Pueblo Nezahualcóyotl durante la cuarentena

Tiene 45 años funcionando, desde el 20 de marzo se cerraron las puertas debido a la pandemia del Coronavirus
Los expertos de la Casa Blanca aseguran que EEUU entró en una nueva fase de la pandemia: “La enfermedad está extraordinariamente extendida”

"A todos los que viven en áreas rurales les decimos: ustedes no son inmunes ni están protegidos ante este virus", dijo a doctora Deborah Birx
Coronavirus en México: van 47,746 muertos y 439,046 casos acumulados

La Secretaría de Salud federal informa diariamente el avance del COVID-19 en el país
La primera ministra de Finlandia se casó con un ex jugador de fútbol

La boda tuvo lugar en la residencia oficial de la primera ministros, en una ceremonia de carácter privado y restringida a un círculo íntimo de familiares y amigos
José Antonio Meade explicó la “nueva normalidad” con un comercial de cerveza

El ex candidato a la presidencia de México reforzó el discurso de combate contra el coronavirus
