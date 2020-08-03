ADVISORY -FLASH-1164-AFGHANISTAN-ISLAMIC STATE/AFTERMATH

Aftermath of Afghan security forces blast on Jalalabad prison

Start: 03 Aug 2020 18:45 GMT

End: 03 Aug 2020 18:46 GMT

JALALABAD: Aftermath after Afghan security forces on Monday (August 3) killed at least 10 Islamic State fighters who had taken control of a prison in the eastern city of Jalalabad, ending a siege in which hundreds of prisoners escaped.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Afghanistan

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com