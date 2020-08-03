ADVISORY --FLASH-- 1164-AFGHANISTAN-ISLAMIC STATE/

Hundreds of prisoners flee before Afghan forces end Islamic State jail siege
Start: 03 Aug 2020 18:45 GMT
End: 03 Aug 2020 18:45 GMT
PLEASE SEE OTHER EVENT.
JALALABAD, NANGARHAR, AFGHANISTAN - Hundreds of prisoners flee before Afghan forces end Islamic State jail siege
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Afghanistan
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
Un informe de la Oficina para la Coordinación de Asuntos Humanitarios también alertó sobre las carencias en el sistema de diagnóstico y el posible empeoramiento de las necesidades humanitarias en el país caribeño
MAS NOTICIAS