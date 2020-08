ADVISORY --FLASH-- 0074-NORTHKOREA-MISSILES/FILE

N.Korea has 'probably' developed nuclear devices to fit ballistic missiles-U.N. report

Start: 03 Aug 2020 22:55 GMT

End: 03 Aug 2020 23:00 GMT

UNIDENTIFIED LOCATION, NORTH KOREA/ OFF COAST OF NORTH KOREA - North Korea is continuing to develop its nuclear weapons program and several countries assess that it has "probably developed miniaturized nuclear devices to fit into the warheads of its ballistic missiles," according to a confidential U.N. report seen by Reuters on Monday.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE NORTH KOREA

DIGITAL: NO USE NORTH KOREA

Source: KRT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: North Korea

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com