ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX-NEWSER

News conference after Crew Dragon astronauts return to Earth

Start: 02 Aug 2020 20:52 GMT

End: 02 Aug 2020 21:52 GMT

UNITED STATES - A news conference is held afer SpaceX's Dragon Endeavour spacecraft, with NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley aboard, undocks from the International Space Station and splashes down off the coast of Florida.

SCHEDULE:

2100GMT APPROX- Post-splashdown news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

DIGITAL: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: In space

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com