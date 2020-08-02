Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAUDI-HAJ-STONING--NEW START TIME/TIMING APPROX--

Por REUTERSAUG 02
2 de Agosto de 2020

Haj pilgrims move to Grand Mosque

Start: 02 Aug 2020 13:28 GMT

End: 02 Aug 2020 16:35 GMT

MECCA - Fewer pilgrims than normal flocked to the city of Mina on the third day of the three-day stoning of the devil ritual amid coronavirus.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE SAUDI ARABIA

DIGITAL: NO USE SAUDI ARABIA

Source: SAUDI TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Saudi Arabia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Golpe de Timón: la culminación del operativo que estaba detrás de los pasos de “El Marro”

El operativo, encabezado por elementos de la Marina y fuerzas de seguridad de Guanajuato, inició el 3 de marzo de 2019 en Villagrán
México será de los 5 países con una mayor caída de la economía y contracción del PIB

Será hasta el segundo trimestre del 2021 cuando la economía mexicana muestre signos de recuperación
Máxima seguridad: así fue el traslado de “El Marro” tras su arresto

El Secretario de Seguridad Pública, Alfonso Durazo, confirmó este domingo la detención de José Antonio “Y”, presunto líder del Cártel de Santa Rosa de Lima
La historia negra de Laura Bozzo y su ex pareja, el argentino Cristian Zuárez, en medio de un escándalo judicial

Acusaciones de maltrato y violencia doméstica, supuestas infidelidades y una demanda millonaria envuelven el caso mediático que trasciende fronteras en Latinoamérica
Las espectaculares imágenes de Júpiter y Saturno: los dos planetas formaron un triángulo con la Luna

El evento astronómico se observó desde distintos puntos de México
EEUU alertó sobre las “prácticas pesqueras depredadoras de China” en la isla de Galápagos

El secretario de Estado Mike Pompeo emitió un comunicado en apoyo a Ecuador que busca evitar que una flota de embarcaciones chinas practique pesca ilegal alrededor de la Reserva Marina
“Siempre vamos a ganar los buenos”: Christopher Landau, embajador de EEUU en México, celebró la captura de “El Marro”

El líder del Cártel Santa Rosa de Lima fue aprehendido en Guanajuato
El Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación, uno de los más beneficiados por la caída de ‘El Marro'

Se trata del principal enemigo del Cártel de Santa Rosa de Lima, cuyo líder fue capturado la madrugada de este domingo y llevado al Penal del Altiplano
Liberan a empresaria secuestrada en operativo para detener a “El Marro”

De acuerdo con las autoridades, la mujer era mantenida en cautiverio en un domicilio donde detuvieron a cinco personas más
Por qué los narcos atacan los centros de rehabilitación y anexos como en la masacre de Irapuato

Los centros para drogadictos han sido objetivo de numerosos ataques en los últimos años
La caída del Marro: el día que el líder del Cártel Santa Rosa de Lima desafió a López Obrador y amenazó con matar inocentes

José Antonio Yepez Ortiz fue capturado la madrugada de este sábado en un operativo conjunto entre Fuerzas Estatales y Federales
Titubeando sobre el nombre de su padre: así fue el primer interrogatorio de “El Marro”

Detenido en un operativo conjunto con las Fuerzas Armadas en Guanajuato
