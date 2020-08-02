ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAUDI-HAJ-STONING--NEW START TIME/TIMING APPROX

Haj pilgrims move to Grand Mosque
Start: 02 Aug 2020 13:28 GMT
End: 02 Aug 2020 16:35 GMT
MECCA - Fewer pilgrims than normal flocked to the city of Mina on the third day of the three-day stoning of the devil ritual amid coronavirus.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE SAUDI ARABIA
DIGITAL: NO USE SAUDI ARABIA
Source: SAUDI TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Saudi Arabia
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
MAS NOTICIAS