Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY RUSSIA-POLITICS/GOVERNOR-PROTEST

Por REUTERSAUG 01
31 de Julio de 2020

Thousands protest against the Kremlin in Russia's far east

Start: 01 Aug 2020 03:50 GMT

End: 01 Aug 2020 04:30 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO TECHNICAL REASONS.

KHABAROVSK - March held in Russia’s Khabarovsk in support of arrested governor and against President Vladimir Putin's handling of a regional political crisis that has sparked demonstrations.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Donald Trump anunció que prohibirá la red social Tik Tok en Estados Unidos

Donald Trump anunció que prohibirá la red social Tik Tok en Estados Unidos

El presidente tomó la decisión en base a preocupaciones de que la aplicación sea usada como herramienta de espionaje por el régimen chino
El presidente tomó la decisión en base a preocupaciones de que la aplicación sea usada como herramienta de espionaje por el régimen chino

Donald Trump anunció que prohibirá la red social Tik Tok en Estados Unidos

Donald Trump anunció que prohibirá la red social Tik Tok en Estados Unidos

El presidente tomó la decisión en base a preocupaciones de que la aplicación sea usada como herramienta de espionaje por el régimen chino
El presidente tomó la decisión en base a preocupaciones de que la aplicación sea usada como herramienta de espionaje por el régimen chino

La UNAM fue catalogada como la segunda mejor universidad en América Latina por su impacto web

La UNAM fue catalogada como la segunda mejor universidad en América Latina por su impacto web

El ranking fue elaborado por el el Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas de España, quienes clasificaron a más de 30.000 universidades alrededor del mundo
El ranking fue elaborado por el el Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas de España, quienes clasificaron a más de 30.000 universidades alrededor del mundo

La UNAM fue catalogada como la segunda mejor universidad en América Latina por su impacto web

La UNAM fue catalogada como la segunda mejor universidad en América Latina por su impacto web

El ranking fue elaborado por el el Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas de España, quienes clasificaron a más de 30.000 universidades alrededor del mundo
El ranking fue elaborado por el el Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas de España, quienes clasificaron a más de 30.000 universidades alrededor del mundo

En medio de los votos, la madre del novio interrumpió de manera inesperada la boda y este fue el resultado

En medio de los votos, la madre del novio interrumpió de manera inesperada la boda y este fue el resultado

La pareja vivió momentos de tensión a mitad de su ceremonia matrimonial
La pareja vivió momentos de tensión a mitad de su ceremonia matrimonial

En medio de los votos, la madre del novio interrumpió de manera inesperada la boda y este fue el resultado

En medio de los votos, la madre del novio interrumpió de manera inesperada la boda y este fue el resultado

La pareja vivió momentos de tensión a mitad de su ceremonia matrimonial
La pareja vivió momentos de tensión a mitad de su ceremonia matrimonial

“Mamá ayúdame”, la súplica de una niña de 5 años que era atacada por un pitbull

“Mamá ayúdame”, la súplica de una niña de 5 años que era atacada por un pitbull

El dueño del canino pagó los gastos del traslado a los hospitales pero la madre de la niña espera llegar a un acuerdo para los siguientes gastos
El dueño del canino pagó los gastos del traslado a los hospitales pero la madre de la niña espera llegar a un acuerdo para los siguientes gastos

“Mamá ayúdame”, la súplica de una niña de 5 años que era atacada por un pitbull

“Mamá ayúdame”, la súplica de una niña de 5 años que era atacada por un pitbull

El dueño del canino pagó los gastos del traslado a los hospitales pero la madre de la niña espera llegar a un acuerdo para los siguientes gastos
El dueño del canino pagó los gastos del traslado a los hospitales pero la madre de la niña espera llegar a un acuerdo para los siguientes gastos

El reclutamiento forzado, el tentáculo del narco que no se ve

El reclutamiento forzado, el tentáculo del narco que no se ve

México es país de origen, tránsito y destino para la trata de personas, un negocio mundial cuyo valor se estima en USD 150,000 millones al año
México es país de origen, tránsito y destino para la trata de personas, un negocio mundial cuyo valor se estima en USD 150,000 millones al año

El reclutamiento forzado, el tentáculo del narco que no se ve

El reclutamiento forzado, el tentáculo del narco que no se ve

México es país de origen, tránsito y destino para la trata de personas, un negocio mundial cuyo valor se estima en USD 150,000 millones al año
México es país de origen, tránsito y destino para la trata de personas, un negocio mundial cuyo valor se estima en USD 150,000 millones al año

Una corte de Nueva York permitió que Ecuador continúe con la reestructuracion de su deuda

Una corte de Nueva York permitió que Ecuador continúe con la reestructuracion de su deuda

El proceso de reestructuración de la deuda continúa y la fecha límite para que los tenedores acepten la propuesta del gobierno ecuatoriano es el lunes 3 de agosto
El proceso de reestructuración de la deuda continúa y la fecha límite para que los tenedores acepten la propuesta del gobierno ecuatoriano es el lunes 3 de agosto

Una corte de Nueva York permitió que Ecuador continúe con la reestructuracion de su deuda

Una corte de Nueva York permitió que Ecuador continúe con la reestructuracion de su deuda

El proceso de reestructuración de la deuda continúa y la fecha límite para que los tenedores acepten la propuesta del gobierno ecuatoriano es el lunes 3 de agosto
El proceso de reestructuración de la deuda continúa y la fecha límite para que los tenedores acepten la propuesta del gobierno ecuatoriano es el lunes 3 de agosto

México registró una disminución en la producción de amapola, reportó EEUU

México registró una disminución en la producción de amapola, reportó EEUU

Sin embargo, el gobierno de EEUU alertó que la producción de fentanilo, considerada 50 veces más potente que la heroína y 100 veces más tóxica que la morfina, se ha mantenido
Sin embargo, el gobierno de EEUU alertó que la producción de fentanilo, considerada 50 veces más potente que la heroína y 100 veces más tóxica que la morfina, se ha mantenido

México registró una disminución en la producción de amapola, reportó EEUU

México registró una disminución en la producción de amapola, reportó EEUU

Sin embargo, el gobierno de EEUU alertó que la producción de fentanilo, considerada 50 veces más potente que la heroína y 100 veces más tóxica que la morfina, se ha mantenido
Sin embargo, el gobierno de EEUU alertó que la producción de fentanilo, considerada 50 veces más potente que la heroína y 100 veces más tóxica que la morfina, se ha mantenido

En fotos: la protesta en la Ciudad de México a favor del aborto

En fotos: la protesta en la Ciudad de México a favor del aborto

Colectivas feministas marcharon como apoyo a las mujeres de Veracruz
Colectivas feministas marcharon como apoyo a las mujeres de Veracruz

En fotos: la protesta en la Ciudad de México a favor del aborto

En fotos: la protesta en la Ciudad de México a favor del aborto

Colectivas feministas marcharon como apoyo a las mujeres de Veracruz
Colectivas feministas marcharon como apoyo a las mujeres de Veracruz

Siguen los problemas en Ferrari: Vettel se bajó del auto e intentó reparar él mismo una falla

Siguen los problemas en Ferrari: Vettel se bajó del auto e intentó reparar él mismo una falla

El piloto alemán tuvo inconvenientes en su monoplaza durante los entrenamientos y ayudó a los mecánicos de la escudería a encontrar el problema
El piloto alemán tuvo inconvenientes en su monoplaza durante los entrenamientos y ayudó a los mecánicos de la escudería a encontrar el problema

Siguen los problemas en Ferrari: Vettel se bajó del auto e intentó reparar él mismo una falla

Siguen los problemas en Ferrari: Vettel se bajó del auto e intentó reparar él mismo una falla

El piloto alemán tuvo inconvenientes en su monoplaza durante los entrenamientos y ayudó a los mecánicos de la escudería a encontrar el problema
El piloto alemán tuvo inconvenientes en su monoplaza durante los entrenamientos y ayudó a los mecánicos de la escudería a encontrar el problema

Bodas en tiempos de la pandemia: cuál es la apuesta de la alta costura

Bodas en tiempos de la pandemia: cuál es la apuesta de la alta costura

A pesar de las dificultades que supone celebrar nupcias, los vestidos y cubrebocas para novias son una nueva tendencia
A pesar de las dificultades que supone celebrar nupcias, los vestidos y cubrebocas para novias son una nueva tendencia

Bodas en tiempos de la pandemia: cuál es la apuesta de la alta costura

Bodas en tiempos de la pandemia: cuál es la apuesta de la alta costura

A pesar de las dificultades que supone celebrar nupcias, los vestidos y cubrebocas para novias son una nueva tendencia
A pesar de las dificultades que supone celebrar nupcias, los vestidos y cubrebocas para novias son una nueva tendencia

Edgardo Buscaglia aclara: “Nunca declaré que EPN esté detenido”

Edgardo Buscaglia aclara: “Nunca declaré que EPN esté detenido”

Dijo que en cambio sí dijo que Peña Nieto debería estar declarando en México en el caso de Emilio Lozoya
Dijo que en cambio sí dijo que Peña Nieto debería estar declarando en México en el caso de Emilio Lozoya

Edgardo Buscaglia aclara: “Nunca declaré que EPN esté detenido”

Edgardo Buscaglia aclara: “Nunca declaré que EPN esté detenido”

Dijo que en cambio sí dijo que Peña Nieto debería estar declarando en México en el caso de Emilio Lozoya
Dijo que en cambio sí dijo que Peña Nieto debería estar declarando en México en el caso de Emilio Lozoya

Problemas para el pago de colegiaturas: Profeco llamó a conciliar a los padres y a las escuelas

Problemas para el pago de colegiaturas: Profeco llamó a conciliar a los padres y a las escuelas

También la procuraduría informó que en caso de no llegar a la conciliación, las familias pueden presentar la queja individual o grupal
También la procuraduría informó que en caso de no llegar a la conciliación, las familias pueden presentar la queja individual o grupal

Problemas para el pago de colegiaturas: Profeco llamó a conciliar a los padres y a las escuelas

Problemas para el pago de colegiaturas: Profeco llamó a conciliar a los padres y a las escuelas

También la procuraduría informó que en caso de no llegar a la conciliación, las familias pueden presentar la queja individual o grupal
También la procuraduría informó que en caso de no llegar a la conciliación, las familias pueden presentar la queja individual o grupal
MAS NOTICIAS