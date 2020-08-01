Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY CHILE-PINERA/

Por REUTERSAUG 01
30 de Julio de 2020

Chile's President Pinera delivers state of the nation address

Start: 31 Jul 2020 23:48 GMT

End: 01 Aug 2020 01:37 GMT

VALPARAÍSO - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address.

SCHEDULE

0000GMT (01/08) Pinera speech to start.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: GOVERNMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Chile

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / SPANISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

