ADVISORY RELIGION-EID/HAGIASOPHIA

Por REUTERSJUL 31
31 de Julio de 2020

Eid prayers held in Hagia Sophia first time since conversion

Start: 31 Jul 2020 03:15 GMT

End: 31 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT

ISTANBUL – Eid prayers to be held in Hagia Sophia after it being converted from a museum into a mosque.

SCHEDULE:

0333GMT - start of prayer

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: RELIGIOUS AFFAIRS POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Ellen DeGeneres respondió a los reportes de ambiente hostil en su show, y aseguró que trabajará con Warner para resolver los problemas

La comediante aseguró que la actual situación no refleja quién es ella personalmente
Botas, el mono que delató al Chapo Guzmán y cómo terminó

La primera vez que el narcotraficante escapó de una prisión mexicana fue en año 2001, después de haber sido capturado en 1993 en Guatemala
¿”El” Covid o “la” Covid? La RAE zanjó la polémica

La máxima autoridad lingüística del idioma español volvió a responder las dudas que los usuarios le hacen llegar a través de las redes sociales
Congreso de Baja California rechazó por segunda vez el matrimonio igualitario

Hizo falta un voto para que el dictamen fuera aprobado y se modificaran disposiciones del artículo séptimo
Por qué y desde cuándo se celebra el día internacional de la amistad

La idea se remonta a 1997 con el concepto "cultura de paz" de la UNESCO
Genaro García Luna será procesado en EEUU por el mismo delito que El Chapo Guzman

El ex secretario de Seguridad fue considerado la mano derecha de Felipe Calderón en el combate contra el narco en México
Aviones desechables, submarinos caseros y corrupción, las nuevas y no tan nuevas tecnologías que usa el narco

Los narcotraficantes en México recurren a las nuevas tecnologías sin llegar a ser un James Bond pues la impunidad le facilita realizar sus actividades, advierten especialistas
“Se me heló el cuerpo”: Carlos Villagrán “Quico” recordó cuando rechazó una suma millonaria por trabajar para Pablo Escobar

El actor cómico confirmó que el elenco de "El Chavo del 8" en efecto actuó para el líder del Cártel de Medellín
“Al segundo trimestre del año, la economía mexicana tocó su punto más bajo”: Hacienda

La Secretaría de Hacienda y Crédito Público informó que se observó una reducción de 17.3% del PIB en el segundo trimestre, respecto a los tres primeros meses de 2020
Yilton Díaz, el futbolista colombiano que quiere conquistar tierras mexicanas

El mediocampista pasó momentos complicados en su primer semestre en Leones Negros, pero ahora está listo para brillar en la Liga de Expansión MX y buscar un lugar en la primera división
La Unión Europea impuso sanciones contra entidades de China, Rusia y Corea del Norte vinculadas a ciberataques

La medida llega en respuesta a los hackeos conocidos como “WannaCry”, “NotPetya” y “Operación Cloud Hopper”, y al intento en 2018 de piratear la red wifi de la Organización para la Prohibición de las Armas Químicas (OPAQ)
Coronavirus en México: suman 46,000 muertos y 416,179 contagios

Jorge Trejo Góngora, titular Centro Nacional para la Transfusión Sanguínea (CNTS), ahondó sobre la campaña de donación voluntaria de sangre que se realizará vía Facebook
