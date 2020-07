ADVISORY ITALY-BRIDGE/ -- APPROXIMATE START TIME

Italy officially inaugurates the new Genoa bridge

Start: 03 Aug 2020 16:00 GMT

End: 03 Aug 2020 17:30 GMT

GENOA - Italy officially inaugurates the new Genoa bridge rebuilt after its collapse on August 14, 2018 which killed 43 people.

SCHEDULE

1630GMT - Inauguration ceremony starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: RAI POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL / ITALIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com