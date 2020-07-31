Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/ELECTIONS-JOSHUA WONG

Por REUTERSJUL 31
31 de Julio de 2020

Joshua Wong holds newser after election disqualification

Start: 31 Jul 2020 03:56 GMT

End: 31 Jul 2020 05:00 GMT

FOO TAK BUILDING, HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong speak to the media after his disqualification from the city’s legislative elections.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / CANTONESE AND ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

SHCP dio a conocer sus tres nuevos nombramientos

SHCP dio a conocer sus tres nuevos nombramientos

Karina Ramírez Arras, Jorge Meléndez Barrón e Iván Cajeme son los nuevos titulares de la dependencia
Karina Ramírez Arras, Jorge Meléndez Barrón e Iván Cajeme son los nuevos titulares de la dependencia

SHCP dio a conocer sus tres nuevos nombramientos

SHCP dio a conocer sus tres nuevos nombramientos

Karina Ramírez Arras, Jorge Meléndez Barrón e Iván Cajeme son los nuevos titulares de la dependencia
Karina Ramírez Arras, Jorge Meléndez Barrón e Iván Cajeme son los nuevos titulares de la dependencia

La Ciudad de México continuará en semáforo naranja: Sheinbaum

La Ciudad de México continuará en semáforo naranja: Sheinbaum

Ante el leve incremento en la ocupación de camas para atención hospitalaria en la capital del país, la jefa de gobierno señaló que el riesgo de contagio seguirá siendo alto
Ante el leve incremento en la ocupación de camas para atención hospitalaria en la capital del país, la jefa de gobierno señaló que el riesgo de contagio seguirá siendo alto

La Ciudad de México continuará en semáforo naranja: Sheinbaum

La Ciudad de México continuará en semáforo naranja: Sheinbaum

Ante el leve incremento en la ocupación de camas para atención hospitalaria en la capital del país, la jefa de gobierno señaló que el riesgo de contagio seguirá siendo alto
Ante el leve incremento en la ocupación de camas para atención hospitalaria en la capital del país, la jefa de gobierno señaló que el riesgo de contagio seguirá siendo alto

Ballena que cargó el cadáver de su recién nacido hace dos años, esta embarazada de nuevo

Ballena que cargó el cadáver de su recién nacido hace dos años, esta embarazada de nuevo

Tahlequah, nombre de la orca, se hizo famosa en 2018 al rehusarse durante 17 días a dejar que su cría se hundiera
Tahlequah, nombre de la orca, se hizo famosa en 2018 al rehusarse durante 17 días a dejar que su cría se hundiera

Ballena que cargó el cadáver de su recién nacido hace dos años, esta embarazada de nuevo

Ballena que cargó el cadáver de su recién nacido hace dos años, esta embarazada de nuevo

Tahlequah, nombre de la orca, se hizo famosa en 2018 al rehusarse durante 17 días a dejar que su cría se hundiera
Tahlequah, nombre de la orca, se hizo famosa en 2018 al rehusarse durante 17 días a dejar que su cría se hundiera

Estrategia jurídica para evitar su extradición: la respuesta de Javier Corral a las afirmaciones de César Duarte de que protege al narco

Estrategia jurídica para evitar su extradición: la respuesta de Javier Corral a las afirmaciones de César Duarte de que protege al narco

Señaló que desde las primeras denuncias de corrupción en su contra fue común que el priista declarara en medios de comunicación que se trataban de acusaciones pagadas por el narcotráfico
Señaló que desde las primeras denuncias de corrupción en su contra fue común que el priista declarara en medios de comunicación que se trataban de acusaciones pagadas por el narcotráfico

Estrategia jurídica para evitar su extradición: la respuesta de Javier Corral a las afirmaciones de César Duarte de que protege al narco

Estrategia jurídica para evitar su extradición: la respuesta de Javier Corral a las afirmaciones de César Duarte de que protege al narco

Señaló que desde las primeras denuncias de corrupción en su contra fue común que el priista declarara en medios de comunicación que se trataban de acusaciones pagadas por el narcotráfico
Señaló que desde las primeras denuncias de corrupción en su contra fue común que el priista declarara en medios de comunicación que se trataban de acusaciones pagadas por el narcotráfico

Con cubrebocas y sin palomitas: así será la reapertura de los cines en la CDMX

Con cubrebocas y sin palomitas: así será la reapertura de los cines en la CDMX

Una de las recomendaciones es guardar silencio en todo momento con el fin de evitar la propagación de gotas de saliva en el ambiente
Una de las recomendaciones es guardar silencio en todo momento con el fin de evitar la propagación de gotas de saliva en el ambiente

Con cubrebocas y sin palomitas: así será la reapertura de los cines en la CDMX

Con cubrebocas y sin palomitas: así será la reapertura de los cines en la CDMX

Una de las recomendaciones es guardar silencio en todo momento con el fin de evitar la propagación de gotas de saliva en el ambiente
Una de las recomendaciones es guardar silencio en todo momento con el fin de evitar la propagación de gotas de saliva en el ambiente

Xochimilco tendrá Ley Seca los fines de semana del 31 de julio al 16 de agosto

Xochimilco tendrá Ley Seca los fines de semana del 31 de julio al 16 de agosto

La venta de bebidas alcohólicas estará suspendida en cinco poblados, 17 barrios y una colonia
La venta de bebidas alcohólicas estará suspendida en cinco poblados, 17 barrios y una colonia

Xochimilco tendrá Ley Seca los fines de semana del 31 de julio al 16 de agosto

Xochimilco tendrá Ley Seca los fines de semana del 31 de julio al 16 de agosto

La venta de bebidas alcohólicas estará suspendida en cinco poblados, 17 barrios y una colonia
La venta de bebidas alcohólicas estará suspendida en cinco poblados, 17 barrios y una colonia

Carlos Trejo dio un ultimátum a Alfredo Adame y le propuso un reto para hacer las paces

Carlos Trejo dio un ultimátum a Alfredo Adame y le propuso un reto para hacer las paces

El investigador de fenómenos paranormales está dispuesto a dar por terminado su polémico pleito con el actor si éste cumple con una petición
El investigador de fenómenos paranormales está dispuesto a dar por terminado su polémico pleito con el actor si éste cumple con una petición

Carlos Trejo dio un ultimátum a Alfredo Adame y le propuso un reto para hacer las paces

Carlos Trejo dio un ultimátum a Alfredo Adame y le propuso un reto para hacer las paces

El investigador de fenómenos paranormales está dispuesto a dar por terminado su polémico pleito con el actor si éste cumple con una petición
El investigador de fenómenos paranormales está dispuesto a dar por terminado su polémico pleito con el actor si éste cumple con una petición

Coronavirus en Estados Unidos: registraron 1.347 muertes y 72.238 contagios en las últimas 24 horas

Coronavirus en Estados Unidos: registraron 1.347 muertes y 72.238 contagios en las últimas 24 horas

Las estados con más fallecidos son Nueva York con 23.525 personas, Nueva Jersey con 15.809, California con 8.970 y Massachusetts con 8.595
Las estados con más fallecidos son Nueva York con 23.525 personas, Nueva Jersey con 15.809, California con 8.970 y Massachusetts con 8.595

Coronavirus en Estados Unidos: registraron 1.347 muertes y 72.238 contagios en las últimas 24 horas

Coronavirus en Estados Unidos: registraron 1.347 muertes y 72.238 contagios en las últimas 24 horas

Las estados con más fallecidos son Nueva York con 23.525 personas, Nueva Jersey con 15.809, California con 8.970 y Massachusetts con 8.595
Las estados con más fallecidos son Nueva York con 23.525 personas, Nueva Jersey con 15.809, California con 8.970 y Massachusetts con 8.595

Haremos respetar nuestra casa contra Chivas, sentenció Guillermo Almada, entrenador de Santos Laguna

Haremos respetar nuestra casa contra Chivas, sentenció Guillermo Almada, entrenador de Santos Laguna

Tras la derrota contra Cruz Azul, los Guerreros quiere retomar el buen camino con una victoria en el Estadio Corona
Tras la derrota contra Cruz Azul, los Guerreros quiere retomar el buen camino con una victoria en el Estadio Corona

Haremos respetar nuestra casa contra Chivas, sentenció Guillermo Almada, entrenador de Santos Laguna

Haremos respetar nuestra casa contra Chivas, sentenció Guillermo Almada, entrenador de Santos Laguna

Tras la derrota contra Cruz Azul, los Guerreros quiere retomar el buen camino con una victoria en el Estadio Corona
Tras la derrota contra Cruz Azul, los Guerreros quiere retomar el buen camino con una victoria en el Estadio Corona

Este será el sueldo que recibirá Isabel Arvide como cónsul de Turquía

Este será el sueldo que recibirá Isabel Arvide como cónsul de Turquía

Será superior al salario neto que recibe el presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador
Será superior al salario neto que recibe el presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador

Este será el sueldo que recibirá Isabel Arvide como cónsul de Turquía

Este será el sueldo que recibirá Isabel Arvide como cónsul de Turquía

Será superior al salario neto que recibe el presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador
Será superior al salario neto que recibe el presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador

“Le preocupan los cigotos”: Sabina Berman le contestó a Lilly Téllez por el tema del aborto

“Le preocupan los cigotos”: Sabina Berman le contestó a Lilly Téllez por el tema del aborto

La senadora del PAN ha manifestado continuamente su oposición al aborto legal en México
La senadora del PAN ha manifestado continuamente su oposición al aborto legal en México

“Le preocupan los cigotos”: Sabina Berman le contestó a Lilly Téllez por el tema del aborto

“Le preocupan los cigotos”: Sabina Berman le contestó a Lilly Téllez por el tema del aborto

La senadora del PAN ha manifestado continuamente su oposición al aborto legal en México
La senadora del PAN ha manifestado continuamente su oposición al aborto legal en México

Oso en Monterrey se hizo viral por robar orden de Pollo Loco

Oso en Monterrey se hizo viral por robar orden de Pollo Loco

Oso en Monterrey se hizo viral por robar orden de Pollo Loco

Oso en Monterrey se hizo viral por robar orden de Pollo Loco

MAS NOTICIAS