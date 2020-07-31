ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/CARRIE LAM

Hong Kong Chief Exec Lam expected to announce election delay
Start: 31 Jul 2020 09:45 GMT
End: 31 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT
CENTRAL GOVERNMENT OFFICES, HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a news conference where she is expected to announce the postponement of Sept. 6 city assembly elections because of a spike in coronavirus cases, putting off what the pro-democracy opposition hopes would be its chance to win a historic majority.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Hong Kong
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL WITH CANTONESE AND ENGLISH SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH SIMULTANEOUS TRANSLATION
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com