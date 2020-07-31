ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/CARRIE LAM

Hong Kong Chief Exec Lam expected to announce election delay

CENTRAL GOVERNMENT OFFICES, HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a news conference where she is expected to announce the postponement of Sept. 6 city assembly elections because of a spike in coronavirus cases, putting off what the pro-democracy opposition hopes would be its chance to win a historic majority.

