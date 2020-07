ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

Fauci testifies before coronavirus panel

Start: 31 Jul 2020 13:14 GMT

End: 31 Jul 2020 14:26 GMT

--EDITORS NOTE THIS LIVE WAS ASPECT RATIO 4:3 AT SOURCE UNTIL 1335GMT--

WASHINGTON D.C. - National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies before Select Subcommittee on Coronavirus Crisis in hybrid in-person/remote hearing.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT - Hearing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com