Pilgrims take part in their main Tawaf after stoning

Start: 31 Jul 2020 06:30 GMT

End: 31 Jul 2020 06:54 GMT

MECCA, SAUDI ARABIA - Pilgrims take part in the main Tawaf of Haj, going around the Kaaba seven times after completing the first day of stoning.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE SAUDI ARABIA

DIGITAL: NO USE SAUDI ARABIA

Source: SAUDI TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Saudi Arabia

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com