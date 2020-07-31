ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FAUCI INTERVIEW

Dr. Anthony Fauci interviewed by Reuters

Start: 31 Jul 2020 17:55 GMT

End: 31 Jul 2020 18:55 GMT

THIS EVENT HAS BEEN POSTPONED TO NEXT WEEK DATE TBA.

BETHESDA, MD - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, is interviewed by Reuters.

SCHEDULE:

1800 GMT - Start of interview

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com