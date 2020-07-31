Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FAUCI INTERVIEW

Por REUTERSJUL 31
30 de Julio de 2020

Dr. Anthony Fauci interviewed by Reuters

Start: 31 Jul 2020 17:55 GMT

End: 31 Jul 2020 18:55 GMT

THIS EVENT HAS BEEN POSTPONED TO NEXT WEEK DATE TBA.

BETHESDA, MD - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, is interviewed by Reuters.

SCHEDULE:

1800 GMT - Start of interview

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

“Uno de los días más tristes de mi carrera”: Checo Pérez habló tras dar positivo a COVID-19

El piloto mexicano explicó que no tiene ningún síntoma y que lo importante ahora es “salir bien librado de esto”
Murió el director de cine Alan Parker

Tenía 76 años y padecía una larga enfermedad. Dirigió películas como "Evita", "Expreso de Media Noche" y "Bugsy Malone", y fue nominado dos veces a los premios Óscar
Los niños pequeños son portadores de altos niveles de coronavirus: hasta 100 veces más carga viral que un adulto

El estudio fue publicado en JAMA Pediatrics. Los menores de 5 años “pueden ser importantes impulsores de la propagación del SARS-CoV-2”, escribieron los autores
Escándalo y risas en Colombia: una senadora se olvidó de mutear su micrófono mientras descargaba una catarata de insultos contra otro legislador

Molesta por un tuit de uno de sus colegas de comisión, Angélica Lozano descargó su frustración durante una reunión virtual. El video se volvió viral
Jair Bolsonaro está tomando antibióticos por una infección pulmonar que contrajo tras recuperarse del coronavirus

El presidente de Brasil informó que se realizó un examen de sangre "porque estaba con un poco de debilidad". En su programa semanal por redes sociales, no comentó sobre el contagio de su esposa, Michelle
El Congreso de Chile aprobó el ingreso de emergencia para la clase media en medio de la pandemia de coronavirus

La iniciativa está enfocada a ayudar a las personas afectadas en sus ingresos durante la crisis económica ocasionada por las restricciones impuestas para prevenir la expansión del COVID-19
Estados Unidos sancionó a una organización paramilitar china por violaciones a los derechos humanos contra una minoría musulmana

El Departamento del Tesoro anunció el congelamiento de los activos en el país de Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, que tiene una red de universidades y de medios en Sinkiang
El temor al coronavirus desató una ola de lavado de dinero en Corea del Sur: así arruinaron más de un millón de dólares

La intención de esterilizar billetes llevó a que el Banco Central del país asiático recibiera reclamos por billetes arruinados por un número nunca antes registrado. Además de químicos, utilizan hornos microondas para tratar de borrar todo rastro del COVID-19
El PSG buscará la triple corona en al final de la Copa de la Liga ante Lyon: hora, TV y formaciones

El conjunto de la capital quiere seguir haciendo historia, aunque enfrente tendrá a unos duros “Leones”. Desde las 16.10, por ESPN 2
Cerrará al público la primera librería Gandhi

Se transformará en oficinas corporativas, sin embargo las otras 43 sucursales seguirán operando
El caso de Emilio Lozoya mostró que la política mexicana es como una serie de televisión: Julio Astillero

El periodista y columnista señaló que el encumbramiento y posterior caída del ex director de Pemex es digno de un guion para la pantalla chica
“Mike es como un pitbull, lo único que sabe es tratar de quitarte la cabeza”: el próximo rival de Tyson ya palpita el combate

Roy Jones Jr. sabe que el próximo 12 de septiembre se enfrentará con uno de los peleadores más temibles de la historia
