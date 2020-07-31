Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN AERIALS

Por REUTERSJUL 31
31 de Julio de 2020

Aerials of northern England after tightening of restrictions

Start: 31 Jul 2020 11:50 GMT

End: 31 Jul 2020 12:57 GMT

Manchester, Blackburn & Blackpool, ENGLAND - Aerials of northern England after the British government tightened restrictions in swathes of the north due to a rise in the rate of coronavirus transmission.

TIMINGS:

1150GMT - Manchester

1220GMT - Darwen and Blackburn

1236GMT - Blackpool

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

“Vamos a resolver el problema de fondo”: López Obrador firma acuerdo para la compra de medicamentos y vacunas en el extranjero

El convenio signado con la Oficina de las Naciones Unidas de Servicios para Proyectos (UNOPS), tiene por objetivo que todos los mexicanas y mexicanos tengan acceso a medicamentos de buena calidad
“Vamos a resolver el problema de fondo”: López Obrador firma acuerdo para la compra de medicamentos y vacunas en el extranjero

El convenio signado con la Oficina de las Naciones Unidas de Servicios para Proyectos (UNOPS), tiene por objetivo que todos los mexicanas y mexicanos tengan acceso a medicamentos de buena calidad
Las elecciones en Hidalgo y Coahuila postergadas por COVID-19 se realizarán en octubre

El Consejo General del INE aprobó con 10 votos a favor y uno en contra realizar los comicios que estaban previstos para el 7 de junio
Las elecciones en Hidalgo y Coahuila postergadas por COVID-19 se realizarán en octubre

El Consejo General del INE aprobó con 10 votos a favor y uno en contra realizar los comicios que estaban previstos para el 7 de junio
A cinco años del caso Narvarte: el multihomicidio que conmocionó a México sigue en la impunidad

Claudia Sheinbaum prometió a las familias de las cinco víctimas que iba comenzar la investigación desde cero
A cinco años del caso Narvarte: el multihomicidio que conmocionó a México sigue en la impunidad

Claudia Sheinbaum prometió a las familias de las cinco víctimas que iba comenzar la investigación desde cero
El golpe del COVID-19 a las escuelas privadas: al borde de la quiebra y cada día con menos alumnos

La fata de empleo y crisis económica ha orillado a los padres de familia a cambiar a sus hijos de escuela
El golpe del COVID-19 a las escuelas privadas: al borde de la quiebra y cada día con menos alumnos

La fata de empleo y crisis económica ha orillado a los padres de familia a cambiar a sus hijos de escuela
Un informe detalla cómo fue el hackeo de China al Vaticano y sus oficinas en Hong Kong

Protagonizado por un grupo llamado RedDelta, el ataque comenzó en mayo y se extendió hasta julio. La Santa Sede declinó formular comentarios al respecto
Un informe detalla cómo fue el hackeo de China al Vaticano y sus oficinas en Hong Kong

Protagonizado por un grupo llamado RedDelta, el ataque comenzó en mayo y se extendió hasta julio. La Santa Sede declinó formular comentarios al respecto
“No hay por dónde esperar una mejoría”: el oscuro panorama de Pemex, la gran apuesta de López Obrador

La petrolera reportó una pérdida neta de 606 mil 587 millones de pesos en el primer semestre del año; especialistas no prevén un panorama de recuperación para la empresa
“No hay por dónde esperar una mejoría”: el oscuro panorama de Pemex, la gran apuesta de López Obrador

La petrolera reportó una pérdida neta de 606 mil 587 millones de pesos en el primer semestre del año; especialistas no prevén un panorama de recuperación para la empresa
Apple confirmó que retrasará el lanzamiento del iPhone 12

La empresa dijo que planea lanzar sus nuevos teléfonos un poco más tarde de lo habitual este año
Apple confirmó que retrasará el lanzamiento del iPhone 12

La empresa dijo que planea lanzar sus nuevos teléfonos un poco más tarde de lo habitual este año
Venezuela vivió su peor día desde el inicio de la pandemia: 701 personas se contagiaron de coronavirus

Según las estadísticas del régimen chavista, la cifra total de infectados se elevó hasta los 17.860, de los que 158 han fallecido
Venezuela vivió su peor día desde el inicio de la pandemia: 701 personas se contagiaron de coronavirus

Según las estadísticas del régimen chavista, la cifra total de infectados se elevó hasta los 17.860, de los que 158 han fallecido
Una falsa red de trata, la muerte de un indígena detenido arbitrariamente... y Dylan sigue desaparecido

A un mes de su desaparición, la madre del pequeño lamentó que no haya avances en la investigación de su paradero; asociaciones civiles y medios locales de Chiapas denunciaron como una farsa la versión de la Fiscalía sobre una supuesta red de explotación infantil
Una falsa red de trata, la muerte de un indígena detenido arbitrariamente... y Dylan sigue desaparecido

A un mes de su desaparición, la madre del pequeño lamentó que no haya avances en la investigación de su paradero; asociaciones civiles y medios locales de Chiapas denunciaron como una farsa la versión de la Fiscalía sobre una supuesta red de explotación infantil
Por qué Rosario Robles sí está en la cárcel y Emilio Lozoya no

El manejo de los dos casos ha sido distinto incluso por parte del Gobierno
Por qué Rosario Robles sí está en la cárcel y Emilio Lozoya no

El manejo de los dos casos ha sido distinto incluso por parte del Gobierno
Quiénes recibirían primero la vacuna contra el COVID-19 en México

El análisis de la estrategia de 2010 puede orientar las acciones contra el coronavirus
Quiénes recibirían primero la vacuna contra el COVID-19 en México

El análisis de la estrategia de 2010 puede orientar las acciones contra el coronavirus
Banxico anunció nuevas facilidades para ayudar con créditos a Mipymes y a personas físicas

Los cambios buscan proveer de recursos a los bancos para dar más financiamiento a las empresas y a la población afectada por la pandemia
Banxico anunció nuevas facilidades para ayudar con créditos a Mipymes y a personas físicas

Los cambios buscan proveer de recursos a los bancos para dar más financiamiento a las empresas y a la población afectada por la pandemia
