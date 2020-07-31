Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY GLOBAL-RACE/PROTESTS-PORTLAND--POSSIBLE PROFANITY-

Por REUTERSJUL 31
30 de Julio de 2020

Black Lives Matter protesters rally in Portland

Start: 31 Jul 2020 05:17 GMT

End: 31 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT

PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE MAY CONTAIN PROFANITY

==

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA - Protesters demonstrating against police brutality and systemic racism rally in Portland.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

“Esto es personal contigo, no con el gobierno”: encapuchados en video amenazan a Omar García Harfuch

El secretario de Seguridad de la Ciudad de México sufrió un atentado el pasado 26 de junio
Ex defensa de Cruz Azul busca brillar en la Liga de Expansión MX para regresar a primera división

Juan Carlos García Sancho quiere hacer un buen torneo con Cimarrones de Sonora para tener una revancha en la Liga MX
Justin Trudeau se enfrenta a un esacándalo ético para evitar la caída de su Gobierno en Canadá

Es inusual que el primer ministro comparezca ante comités parlamentarios, sin embargo la precensia del mandatario canadiense en vez de apaciguar la tormenta, agitó aún más las aguas
Un estudio revela que los niños pequeños son portadores de altos niveles de coronavirus

Los investigadores hicieron entre el 23 de marzo y el 27 de abril pruebas de hisopado nasal entre 145 pacientes en Chicago enfermos leves a moderados
Cristian Castro reveló que su tío, “el Güero” Castro, agredía físicamente a Verónica Castro y a su madre Socorro

El cantante narró detalles que muestran que en su familia la violencia física era recurrente
Las cuatro formas en las que ex jefes de la policía habrían ayudado al Chapo Guzmán

Genaro García Luna se ha declarado inocente de las acusaciones de las autoridades, quienes afirman que recibió “enormes” cantidades de dinero del Cártel de Sinaloa
SHCP dio a conocer sus tres nuevos nombramientos

Karina Ramírez Arras, Jorge Meléndez Barrón e Iván Cajeme son los nuevos titulares de la dependencia
La Ciudad de México continuará en semáforo naranja: Sheinbaum

Ante el leve incremento en la ocupación de camas para atención hospitalaria en la capital del país, la jefa de gobierno señaló que el riesgo de contagio seguirá siendo alto
Ballena que cargó el cadáver de su recién nacido hace dos años, esta embarazada de nuevo

Tahlequah, nombre de la orca, se hizo famosa en 2018 al rehusarse durante 17 días a dejar que su cría se hundiera
Estrategia jurídica para evitar su extradición: la respuesta de Javier Corral a las afirmaciones de César Duarte de que protege al narco

Señaló que desde las primeras denuncias de corrupción en su contra fue común que el priista declarara en medios de comunicación que se trataban de acusaciones pagadas por el narcotráfico
Con cubrebocas y sin palomitas: así será la reapertura de los cines en la CDMX

Una de las recomendaciones es guardar silencio en todo momento con el fin de evitar la propagación de gotas de saliva en el ambiente
Xochimilco tendrá Ley Seca los fines de semana del 31 de julio al 16 de agosto

La venta de bebidas alcohólicas estará suspendida en cinco poblados, 17 barrios y una colonia
