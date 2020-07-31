ADVISORY GLOBAL-RACE/PROTESTS-PORTLAND--POSSIBLE PROFANITY

Black Lives Matter protesters rally in Portland
Start: 31 Jul 2020 05:17 GMT
End: 31 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT
PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE MAY CONTAIN PROFANITY
==
PORTLAND, OREGON, USA - Protesters demonstrating against police brutality and systemic racism rally in Portland.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.
DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
Señaló que desde las primeras denuncias de corrupción en su contra fue común que el priista declarara en medios de comunicación que se trataban de acusaciones pagadas por el narcotráfico
MAS NOTICIAS