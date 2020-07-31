ADVISORY GLOBAL-RACE/PROTESTS-PORTLAND--POSSIBLE PROFANITY

Black Lives Matter protesters rally in Portland
Start: 31 Jul 2020 06:57 GMT
End: 31 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT
PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE MAY CONTAIN PROFANITY
==
PORTLAND, OREGON, USA - Protesters demonstrating against police brutality and systemic racism rally in Portland.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USA CNN. NO USE VOA
DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
MAS NOTICIAS