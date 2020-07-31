Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY GLOBAL-RACE/PROTESTS-PORTLAND--POSSIBLE PROFANITY-

Por REUTERSJUL 31
31 de Julio de 2020

Black Lives Matter protesters rally in Portland

Start: 31 Jul 2020 06:57 GMT

End: 31 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT

PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE MAY CONTAIN PROFANITY

==

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA - Protesters demonstrating against police brutality and systemic racism rally in Portland.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USA CNN. NO USE VOA

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El régimen de Nicolás Maduro ordenó mantener presos en sus domicilios a dos ejecutivos de Citgo en Venezuela

El régimen de Nicolás Maduro ordenó mantener presos en sus domicilios a dos ejecutivos de Citgo en Venezuela

El régimen de Nicolás Maduro ordenó mantener presos en sus domicilios a dos ejecutivos de Citgo en Venezuela

El régimen de Nicolás Maduro ordenó mantener presos en sus domicilios a dos ejecutivos de Citgo en Venezuela

Por emergencia sanitaria, proponen multas y arrestos a personas que escupan en lugares públicos de la CDMX

Por emergencia sanitaria, proponen multas y arrestos a personas que escupan en lugares públicos de la CDMX

Quienes incurran en estas faltas podrían hacerse acreedores a multas que van de los 955 pesos a los 3,475 pesos
Quienes incurran en estas faltas podrían hacerse acreedores a multas que van de los 955 pesos a los 3,475 pesos

Por emergencia sanitaria, proponen multas y arrestos a personas que escupan en lugares públicos de la CDMX

Por emergencia sanitaria, proponen multas y arrestos a personas que escupan en lugares públicos de la CDMX

Quienes incurran en estas faltas podrían hacerse acreedores a multas que van de los 955 pesos a los 3,475 pesos
Quienes incurran en estas faltas podrían hacerse acreedores a multas que van de los 955 pesos a los 3,475 pesos

Murió el primer paciente mexicano con coronavirus y dengue

Murió el primer paciente mexicano con coronavirus y dengue

En total se confirmó la existencia de cinco pacientes con ambas enfermedades; dos requirieron hospitalización.
En total se confirmó la existencia de cinco pacientes con ambas enfermedades; dos requirieron hospitalización.

Murió el primer paciente mexicano con coronavirus y dengue

Murió el primer paciente mexicano con coronavirus y dengue

En total se confirmó la existencia de cinco pacientes con ambas enfermedades; dos requirieron hospitalización.
En total se confirmó la existencia de cinco pacientes con ambas enfermedades; dos requirieron hospitalización.

Emilio Lozoya ya tiene colocado el localizador electrónico

Emilio Lozoya ya tiene colocado el localizador electrónico

Esta medida cautelar se dictó al ex titular de Pemex en las audiencias por el caso Agronitrogenados y Odebrecht
Esta medida cautelar se dictó al ex titular de Pemex en las audiencias por el caso Agronitrogenados y Odebrecht

Emilio Lozoya ya tiene colocado el localizador electrónico

Emilio Lozoya ya tiene colocado el localizador electrónico

Esta medida cautelar se dictó al ex titular de Pemex en las audiencias por el caso Agronitrogenados y Odebrecht
Esta medida cautelar se dictó al ex titular de Pemex en las audiencias por el caso Agronitrogenados y Odebrecht

La tormenta Isaías se fortalece a huracán categoría 1 en su avance hacia las Bahamas

La tormenta Isaías se fortalece a huracán categoría 1 en su avance hacia las Bahamas

Los meteorólogos el fenómeno meteorológico mantenga su dirección y que pueda tocar tierra en la isla caribeña en las próximas horas
Los meteorólogos el fenómeno meteorológico mantenga su dirección y que pueda tocar tierra en la isla caribeña en las próximas horas

La tormenta Isaías se fortalece a huracán categoría 1 en su avance hacia las Bahamas

La tormenta Isaías se fortalece a huracán categoría 1 en su avance hacia las Bahamas

Los meteorólogos el fenómeno meteorológico mantenga su dirección y que pueda tocar tierra en la isla caribeña en las próximas horas
Los meteorólogos el fenómeno meteorológico mantenga su dirección y que pueda tocar tierra en la isla caribeña en las próximas horas

Violencia en la CDMX: los delitos de alto impacto bajaron 23% en lo que va del 2020

Violencia en la CDMX: los delitos de alto impacto bajaron 23% en lo que va del 2020

Durante el mes de junio se cometieron 13,230 crímenes en la capital del país
Durante el mes de junio se cometieron 13,230 crímenes en la capital del país

Violencia en la CDMX: los delitos de alto impacto bajaron 23% en lo que va del 2020

Violencia en la CDMX: los delitos de alto impacto bajaron 23% en lo que va del 2020

Durante el mes de junio se cometieron 13,230 crímenes en la capital del país
Durante el mes de junio se cometieron 13,230 crímenes en la capital del país

“Esto es personal contigo, no con el gobierno”: encapuchados en video amenazan a Omar García Harfuch

“Esto es personal contigo, no con el gobierno”: encapuchados en video amenazan a Omar García Harfuch

El secretario de Seguridad de la Ciudad de México sufrió un atentado el pasado 26 de junio
El secretario de Seguridad de la Ciudad de México sufrió un atentado el pasado 26 de junio

“Esto es personal contigo, no con el gobierno”: encapuchados en video amenazan a Omar García Harfuch

“Esto es personal contigo, no con el gobierno”: encapuchados en video amenazan a Omar García Harfuch

El secretario de Seguridad de la Ciudad de México sufrió un atentado el pasado 26 de junio
El secretario de Seguridad de la Ciudad de México sufrió un atentado el pasado 26 de junio

Ex defensa de Cruz Azul busca brillar en la Liga de Expansión MX para regresar a primera división

Ex defensa de Cruz Azul busca brillar en la Liga de Expansión MX para regresar a primera división

Juan Carlos García Sancho quiere hacer un buen torneo con Cimarrones de Sonora para tener una revancha en la Liga MX
Juan Carlos García Sancho quiere hacer un buen torneo con Cimarrones de Sonora para tener una revancha en la Liga MX

Ex defensa de Cruz Azul busca brillar en la Liga de Expansión MX para regresar a primera división

Ex defensa de Cruz Azul busca brillar en la Liga de Expansión MX para regresar a primera división

Juan Carlos García Sancho quiere hacer un buen torneo con Cimarrones de Sonora para tener una revancha en la Liga MX
Juan Carlos García Sancho quiere hacer un buen torneo con Cimarrones de Sonora para tener una revancha en la Liga MX

Justin Trudeau se enfrenta a un esacándalo ético para evitar la caída de su Gobierno en Canadá

Justin Trudeau se enfrenta a un esacándalo ético para evitar la caída de su Gobierno en Canadá

Es inusual que el primer ministro comparezca ante comités parlamentarios, sin embargo la precensia del mandatario canadiense en vez de apaciguar la tormenta, agitó aún más las aguas
Es inusual que el primer ministro comparezca ante comités parlamentarios, sin embargo la precensia del mandatario canadiense en vez de apaciguar la tormenta, agitó aún más las aguas

Justin Trudeau se enfrenta a un esacándalo ético para evitar la caída de su Gobierno en Canadá

Justin Trudeau se enfrenta a un esacándalo ético para evitar la caída de su Gobierno en Canadá

Es inusual que el primer ministro comparezca ante comités parlamentarios, sin embargo la precensia del mandatario canadiense en vez de apaciguar la tormenta, agitó aún más las aguas
Es inusual que el primer ministro comparezca ante comités parlamentarios, sin embargo la precensia del mandatario canadiense en vez de apaciguar la tormenta, agitó aún más las aguas

Un estudio revela que los niños pequeños son portadores de altos niveles de coronavirus

Un estudio revela que los niños pequeños son portadores de altos niveles de coronavirus

Los investigadores hicieron entre el 23 de marzo y el 27 de abril pruebas de hisopado nasal entre 145 pacientes en Chicago enfermos leves a moderados
Los investigadores hicieron entre el 23 de marzo y el 27 de abril pruebas de hisopado nasal entre 145 pacientes en Chicago enfermos leves a moderados

Un estudio revela que los niños pequeños son portadores de altos niveles de coronavirus

Un estudio revela que los niños pequeños son portadores de altos niveles de coronavirus

Los investigadores hicieron entre el 23 de marzo y el 27 de abril pruebas de hisopado nasal entre 145 pacientes en Chicago enfermos leves a moderados
Los investigadores hicieron entre el 23 de marzo y el 27 de abril pruebas de hisopado nasal entre 145 pacientes en Chicago enfermos leves a moderados

Cristian Castro reveló que su tío, “el Güero” Castro, agredía físicamente a Verónica Castro y a su madre Socorro

Cristian Castro reveló que su tío, “el Güero” Castro, agredía físicamente a Verónica Castro y a su madre Socorro

El cantante narró detalles que muestran que en su familia la violencia física era recurrente
El cantante narró detalles que muestran que en su familia la violencia física era recurrente

Cristian Castro reveló que su tío, “el Güero” Castro, agredía físicamente a Verónica Castro y a su madre Socorro

Cristian Castro reveló que su tío, “el Güero” Castro, agredía físicamente a Verónica Castro y a su madre Socorro

El cantante narró detalles que muestran que en su familia la violencia física era recurrente
El cantante narró detalles que muestran que en su familia la violencia física era recurrente

Las cuatro formas en las que ex jefes de la policía habrían ayudado al Chapo Guzmán

Las cuatro formas en las que ex jefes de la policía habrían ayudado al Chapo Guzmán

Genaro García Luna se ha declarado inocente de las acusaciones de las autoridades, quienes afirman que recibió “enormes” cantidades de dinero del Cártel de Sinaloa
Genaro García Luna se ha declarado inocente de las acusaciones de las autoridades, quienes afirman que recibió “enormes” cantidades de dinero del Cártel de Sinaloa

Las cuatro formas en las que ex jefes de la policía habrían ayudado al Chapo Guzmán

Las cuatro formas en las que ex jefes de la policía habrían ayudado al Chapo Guzmán

Genaro García Luna se ha declarado inocente de las acusaciones de las autoridades, quienes afirman que recibió “enormes” cantidades de dinero del Cártel de Sinaloa
Genaro García Luna se ha declarado inocente de las acusaciones de las autoridades, quienes afirman que recibió “enormes” cantidades de dinero del Cártel de Sinaloa
MAS NOTICIAS