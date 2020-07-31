Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY CHINA-SPACE/BEIDOU-XI

Por REUTERSJUL 31
30 de Julio de 2020

Chinese President Xi attends Beidou Navigation System ceremony

Start: 31 Jul 2020 02:27 GMT

End: 31 Jul 2020 03:30 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - Chinese president Xi Jinping attends ceremony to mark the completion of the Beidou Navigation System in Beijing's Great Hall of People.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE CHINA

DIGITAL: NO USE CHINA

Source: CCTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - MANDARIN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Oso en Monterrey se hizo viral por robar orden de Pollo Loco

Difundieron dramático audio de García Harfuch herido después del atentado del CJNG

En la grabación se escucha al jefe policiaco dar instrucciones a sus colaboradores a pesar de haber recibido heridas en un brazo y rodilla
Continua la desinfección del transporte público en las colonias con alerta roja en la CDMX

Estas medidas de sanidad buscan evitar la propagación de COVID-19 entre los pasajeros
Zapateros de China en alianza con el CJNG organizaron una red de lavado de dinero, reportó la UIF

De acuerdo con Santiago Nieto, titular de la SHCP, la crisis sanitaria ha provocado que al crimen organizado utilice otros mecanismos para lavar dinero, como a la compra de productos de contrabando
Ellen DeGeneres respondió a los reportes de ambiente hostil en su show

La comediante aseguró que la actual situación no refleja quién es ella en lo personal
Botas, el mono que delató al Chapo Guzmán y cómo terminó

La primera vez que el narcotraficante escapó de una prisión mexicana fue en año 2001, después de haber sido capturado en 1993 en Guatemala
¿”El” Covid o “la” Covid? La RAE zanjó la polémica

La máxima autoridad lingüística del idioma español volvió a responder las dudas que los usuarios le hacen llegar a través de las redes sociales
Congreso de Baja California rechazó por segunda vez el matrimonio igualitario

Hizo falta un voto para que el dictamen fuera aprobado y se modificaran disposiciones del artículo séptimo
Por qué y desde cuándo se celebra el día internacional de la amistad

La idea se remonta a 1997 con el concepto "cultura de paz" de la UNESCO
Genaro García Luna será procesado en EEUU por el mismo delito que El Chapo Guzmán

El ex secretario de Seguridad fue considerado la mano derecha de Felipe Calderón en el combate contra el narco en México
Aviones desechables, submarinos caseros y corrupción, las nuevas y no tan nuevas tecnologías que usa el narco

Los narcotraficantes en México recurren a las nuevas tecnologías sin llegar a ser un James Bond pues la impunidad le facilita realizar sus actividades, advierten especialistas
“Se me heló el cuerpo”: Carlos Villagrán “Quico” recordó cuando rechazó una suma millonaria por trabajar para Pablo Escobar

El actor cómico confirmó que el elenco de "El Chavo del 8" en efecto actuó para el líder del Cártel de Medellín
