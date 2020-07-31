ADVISORY CHINA-SPACE/BEIDOU-XI

Chinese President Xi attends Beidou Navigation System ceremony

Start: 31 Jul 2020 02:27 GMT

End: 31 Jul 2020 03:30 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - Chinese president Xi Jinping attends ceremony to mark the completion of the Beidou Navigation System in Beijing's Great Hall of People.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE CHINA

DIGITAL: NO USE CHINA

Source: CCTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - MANDARIN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com