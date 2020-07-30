Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/DELAY-SENATE

Por REUTERSJUL 30
30 de Julio de 2020

Senate convenes after Trump suggests election delay

Start: 30 Jul 2020 14:00 GMT

End: 30 Jul 2020 15:00 GMT

WASHINGTON D.C. - The U.S. Senate convenes. It is possible that Senator Chuck Schumer or another leading Democrat will remark on the tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump in which he suggested the presidential election in November be delayed because of the novel coronavirus and because of his concerns about irregularities with mail-in voting.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: SENATE TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Caso García Harfuch: un oficial de alto mando estaría detrás del atentado del CJNG

Distintas investigaciones sobre el crimen apuntan en una dirección: la colusión de los atacantes con la policía mexicana
La nueva vida de un ex campeón con el Barcelona: de ser parte del “sextete” y ganar dos Champions a dar clases de Zumba

El arquero, que supo ganarse el corazón de toda la plantilla culé, también consiguió un Grammy en su paso por la música
El secreto que Lewis Hamilton reveló después de 10 años: “Ha llegado el momento de compartirlo con ustedes”

El piloto de Mercedes lo compartió a través de sus redes sociales a días de disputar el histórico GP de Gran Bretaña
López Obrador anunció que los burócratas no regresarán a las actividades presenciales hasta octubre

“Ya se tomó la decisión de que no se regrese", explicó el presidente de México
A pesar del discurso oficial, 9 de cada 10 mexicanos confían en la utilidad del cubrebocas

Una encuesta reveló que el uso de las mascarillas faciales se ha extendido entre la población para evitar los contagios de coronavirus
Mapa del coronavirus en México 30 de julio: NL, Tabasco, Nayarit y Colima saturan rápidamente sus camas ante aumento de contagios

Se registraron 408,449 casos acumulados, de los cuales 48,550 son activos, van 45,361 decesos, y 267,147 pacientes se han recuperado
La Justicia de Suiza abrió un proceso penal e investigará al presidente de la FIFA Gianni Infantino

Tras la renuncia del fiscal federal Michael Lauber por las reuniones que realizó con el máximo directivo, la Justicia de Suiza ahora investigará a Infantino
Donald Trump: “¿Hay que postergar las elecciones hasta que la gente pueda votar con seguridad?”

El mandatario dijo también que la votación por correo puede favorecer fraudes electorales y que eso sería una vergüenza para los Estados Unidos
Salma Hayek en blanco y negro: el poderoso mensaje con el que la estrella mexicana se unió al “Challenge accepted”

La actriz se pronunció contra la violencia a la mujer y agradeció a quienes lanzaron este reto en Turquía
“Ya esperábamos estos datos”: López Obrador reconoció debacle económica en segundo semestre por COVID-19

"Se tocó fondo en abril y mayo y se puede medir en la pérdida de empleos”, explicó el presidente de México
La economía de Estados Unidos registró una caída trimestral récord de 9,5% y volvieron a crecer los pedidos de subsidios por desempleo

La debacle del PIB es la más alta desde que comenzaron los registros en 1947, y llegaría al 32,9 por ciento anual. En tanto, las solicitudes semanales de ayudas por falta de trabajo creció a 1,43 millones
Luisito Comunica reaccionó a las duras declaraciones de Memo Ochoa: “No sé si se desquitó un mal día o tiene algo en contra de mí”

A través de sus historias de Instagram, el youtuber se mostró desconcertado por los comentarios que hizo el guardameta del Club América
