ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/DELAY-SENATE

Senate convenes after Trump suggests election delay

Start: 30 Jul 2020 14:00 GMT

End: 30 Jul 2020 15:00 GMT

WASHINGTON D.C. - The U.S. Senate convenes. It is possible that Senator Chuck Schumer or another leading Democrat will remark on the tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump in which he suggested the presidential election in November be delayed because of the novel coronavirus and because of his concerns about irregularities with mail-in voting.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: SENATE TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com