ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/DELAY-SENATE

Senate convenes after Trump suggests election delay
Start: 30 Jul 2020 14:00 GMT
End: 30 Jul 2020 15:00 GMT
WASHINGTON D.C. - The U.S. Senate convenes. It is possible that Senator Chuck Schumer or another leading Democrat will remark on the tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump in which he suggested the presidential election in November be delayed because of the novel coronavirus and because of his concerns about irregularities with mail-in voting.
