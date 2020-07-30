Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY USA-SENATE/POMPEO

Por REUTERSJUL 30
29 de Julio de 2020

Pompeo testifies at U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee

Start: 30 Jul 2020 12:41 GMT

End: 30 Jul 2020 13:41 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies before Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

SCHEDULE:

1245GMT - Hearing due to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

