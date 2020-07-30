ADVISORY PEOPLE-JOHN LEWIS/FUNERAL

Funeral is held for John Lewis in his home state of Georgia
Start: 30 Jul 2020 14:58 GMT
End: 30 Jul 2020 18:55 GMT
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA - Representative John Lewis’s funeral is held at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. Former U.S. President Barack Obama will give the eulogy, and former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, will also pay tribute to Representative Lewis.
++SCHEDULE (SUBJECT TO CHANGE):
1400 GMT - Arrivals of people attending the memorial service at the Ebenezer Baptist Church
1500 GMT - Funeral begins at the Ebenezer Baptist Church
