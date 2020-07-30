Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY PEOPLE-JOHN LEWIS/FUNERAL

Por REUTERSJUL 30
30 de Julio de 2020

Funeral is held for John Lewis in his home state of Georgia

Start: 30 Jul 2020 14:58 GMT

End: 30 Jul 2020 18:55 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: AS OF 1300GMT THE SWITCHED FEED SIGNAL IS PART MUTE, BUT WE EXPECT TO RECEIVE AUDIO FROM THE POOL SHORTLY BEFORE THE START OF THE SERVICE.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA - Representative John Lewis’s funeral is held at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. Former U.S. President Barack Obama will give the eulogy, and former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, will also pay tribute to Representative Lewis.

++SCHEDULE (SUBJECT TO CHANGE):

1400 GMT - Arrivals of people attending the memorial service at the Ebenezer Baptist Church

1500 GMT - Funeral begins at the Ebenezer Baptist Church

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English/Part Mute

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

El hijo de Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong también solicitó amparo ante investigación del patrimonio de su padre

Sus padres también solicitaron este recurso en relación a la indagatoria que la SFP tiene sobre ellos por un inmueble en la Ciudad de México
Juventus presentó su nueva camiseta: los detalles que generaron burlas en las redes sociales

El modelo para la temporada 2020/21 tiene rayas negras verticales que simulan ser pinceladas
Mi Beca Para Empezar: cuál fue el monto depositado para útiles escolares

La ayuda no será depositada durante el mes de julio y agosto
El tierno gesto de un piloto de Fórmula 1: así es el casco diseñado por una niña de 6 años con el que correrá

Lando Norris eligió a una pequeña como la ganadora del concurso impulsado por su equipo y se presentará al Gran Premio de Gran Bretaña con un particular casco
Congresistas republicanos descartaron la sugerencia de Donald Trump de postergar las elecciones en Estados Unidos

Los principales funcionarios del partido oficialista aseguraron que los comicios se realizarán el próximo 3 de noviembre como estaba previsto
Cuánto trabajo podría crearse en América Latina si avanza el plan de Estados Unidos para mudar fábricas desde Asia

Mauricio Claver-Carone, asesor del presidente Donald Trump y candidato a la presidencia del BID, anticipó que Washington prepara un programa para incentivar a empresas multinacionales a instalar sus fábricas en la región. El enorme impacto que podría tener
Quién es David León: el nuevo director de la empresa de Estado que comprará medicinas y vacunas al extranjero

El presidente López Obrador elogió al servidor público que estará a cargo de esta nueva empresa del Estado encargada de la distribución y abasto de medicamentos, vacunas, equipos médicos y demás insumos de salud
Vistazo al Grito de Independencia en la Nueva Normalidad: López Obrador, 500 personas, antorchas y sana distancia

"Hice la propuesta que sea con antorchas, ¿Para qué? para mandar el mensaje de que sigue encendida la llama de la esperanza”, explicó el presidente López Obrador
Quién es Martha Zamarripa, la periodista que será la nueva Embajadora de México en Belice

Este miércoles fue ratificada por el Senado de la República
La Semar aceptó su participación en la desaparición de 27 personas en 2018

La CNDH investigó la desaparición en Tamaulipas de 27 personas “detenidas arbitrariamente y desaparecidas por elementos de la Marina”, de las cuales 12 fueron encontradas sin vida
Mike Pompeo descartó que Estados Unidos vaya a negociar con el régimen de Nicolás Maduro: “Absolutamente no”

El secretario de Estado norteamericano enfatizó que ningún contacto con el chavismo tendrá otro objetivo que no sea su salida del poder
“El que nada debe nada teme”: López Obrador respondió a críticas panistas por caso Lozoya

"¿Por qué decirle a la gente ‘ponte tapones en los oídos, no escuches nada, ponte tus gafas, no veas’? “, preguntó el presidente de México
