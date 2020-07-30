Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY PEOPLE-JOHN LEWIS/FUNERAL

Por REUTERSJUL 30
30 de Julio de 2020

Funeral is held for John Lewis in his home state of Georgia

Start: 30 Jul 2020 19:46 GMT

End: 30 Jul 2020 20:22 GMT

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA - Representative John Lewis’s funeral is held at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. Former U.S. President Barack Obama will give the eulogy, and former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, will also pay tribute to Representative Lewis.

++SCHEDULE (SUBJECT TO CHANGE):

1400 GMT - Arrivals of people attending the memorial service at the Ebenezer Baptist Church

1500 GMT - Funeral begins at the Ebenezer Baptist Church

1945 GMT - Grave site

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English/Part Mute

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Ex presidentes y congresistas despidieron a John Lewis, icono de la defensa de los derechos civiles de EEUU

Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush y Nancy Pelosi fueron algunas de las personalidades que asistieron al servicio fúnebre privado del fallecido congresista
Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush y Nancy Pelosi fueron algunas de las personalidades que asistieron al servicio fúnebre privado del fallecido congresista
Reforzarán acciones para prevenir la difusión de pornografía infantil y abuso sexual en internet

De diciembre del 2018 a julio 2020, la Guardia Nacional (GN) ha recibido 1,648 reportes de pornografía infantil, acoso sexual, pedofilia, amenazas, difamación y robo de contraseñas
De diciembre del 2018 a julio 2020, la Guardia Nacional (GN) ha recibido 1,648 reportes de pornografía infantil, acoso sexual, pedofilia, amenazas, difamación y robo de contraseñas
Crece la tensión en Bielorrusia a 10 días de las elecciones: masivo acto de la oposición a Lukashenko y arresto de supuestos mercenarios rusos

La Central de Abastos inauguró su planta de biodiesel para reciclar aceite

El espacio es parte del plan de transformación de la central que comenzó en 2018
El espacio es parte del plan de transformación de la central que comenzó en 2018
Christopher Landau confirmó que la Embajada de EEUU en México recibió autorización para comenzar a emitir visas de estudiante

Debido a la pandemia de COVID-19, se había prohibido a las oficinas diplomáticas expedir este documento
Debido a la pandemia de COVID-19, se había prohibido a las oficinas diplomáticas expedir este documento
“Pensé que les iba a gustar”: así fue el tenso intercambio entre López Obrador y periodistas por nombramiento de Isabel Arvide

El presidente de México explicó por qué decidió nombrar a la polémica periodista María Isabel Arvide Limón como cónsul en Estambul, Turquía
El presidente de México explicó por qué decidió nombrar a la polémica periodista María Isabel Arvide Limón como cónsul en Estambul, Turquía
La millonaria donación de Michael Jordan a la lucha contra el racismo

La legendaria estrella de la NBA hizo efectiva la primera cuota de un plan de apoyo a fundaciones que luchan por la igualdad racial que contempla el aporte de 100 millones de dólares en 10 años
La legendaria estrella de la NBA hizo efectiva la primera cuota de un plan de apoyo a fundaciones que luchan por la igualdad racial que contempla el aporte de 100 millones de dólares en 10 años
Jorge Zepeda Patterson: el poder de López Obrador va más allá del nivel de aprobación o su narrativa demagógica

El analista y sociólogo explicó las que, a su parecer, son las verdaderas fuerzas del presidente, quien además, advirtió, está cada vez más blindado y consolidado
El analista y sociólogo explicó las que, a su parecer, son las verdaderas fuerzas del presidente, quien además, advirtió, está cada vez más blindado y consolidado
Segob designó a Fabiola Alanís como nueva directora de Conavim

La nueva titular de la Comisión Nacional para Prevenir y Erradicar la Violencia contra las Mujeres (Conavim) se enfrenta a una grave situación de feminicidios y violencia contra las mujeres en México.
La nueva titular de la Comisión Nacional para Prevenir y Erradicar la Violencia contra las Mujeres (Conavim) se enfrenta a una grave situación de feminicidios y violencia contra las mujeres en México.
Maíz por petróleo: el sospechoso intercambio entre una empresa mexicana y Alex Saab, testaferro de Maduro

Las compañías mexicanas acordaron suministrar a Venezuela más de 200 mil toneladas de maíz blanco y mil camiones cisterna para agua
Las compañías mexicanas acordaron suministrar a Venezuela más de 200 mil toneladas de maíz blanco y mil camiones cisterna para agua
Google One permitirá que todos los usuarios realicen un back up de sus celulares gratis

El servicio de almacenamiento en la nube que Google lanzó en 2018 ahora hará una copia de seguridad de los smartphonesiOS o Android de forma gratuita con su cuenta de Google
El servicio de almacenamiento en la nube que Google lanzó en 2018 ahora hará una copia de seguridad de los smartphonesiOS o Android de forma gratuita con su cuenta de Google
Fórmula 1: Checo Pérez dio positivo a COVID-19

El mexicano se encuentra aislado y no participará en el Gran Premio británico
El mexicano se encuentra aislado y no participará en el Gran Premio británico
