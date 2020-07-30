Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING -- APPROXIMATE START TIME --

Por REUTERSJUL 30
24 de Julio de 2020

WHO holds briefing over coronavirus outbreak

Start: 30 Jul 2020 15:30 GMT

End: 30 Jul 2020 16:30 GMT

GENEVA - World Health Organization holds briefing on the latest worldwide developments of the coronavirus outbreak.

SCHEDULE:

1500GMT APPROX - Briefing due to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL:ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Brasil permitirá la entrada de extranjeros al país por vía aérea en medio de la pandemia de coronavirus

Brasil permitirá la entrada de extranjeros al país por vía aérea en medio de la pandemia de coronavirus

El gobierno Jair Bolsonaro detalló que los viajeros deberán presentar un seguro de salud y demostrar que no están contagiados de COVID-19
El gobierno Jair Bolsonaro detalló que los viajeros deberán presentar un seguro de salud y demostrar que no están contagiados de COVID-19

“No hables con ella, no te acerques a ella, no la mires”: revelaron detalles del aterrador ambiente al interior del programa de Ellen DeGeneres

“No hables con ella, no te acerques a ella, no la mires”: revelaron detalles del aterrador ambiente al interior del programa de Ellen DeGeneres

Un ejecutivo de televisión narró que los empleados del famoso show laboraban bajo acoso y miedo. Las autoridades ya investigan el caso
Un ejecutivo de televisión narró que los empleados del famoso show laboraban bajo acoso y miedo. Las autoridades ya investigan el caso

El ministro de Ciencia y Tecnología de Brasil tiene coronavirus: es el quinto contagiado del gabinete de Jair Bolsonaro

El ministro de Ciencia y Tecnología de Brasil tiene coronavirus: es el quinto contagiado del gabinete de Jair Bolsonaro

Marcos Pontes anunció que se sometió a una prueba después de presentar “una sensación de gripe”
Marcos Pontes anunció que se sometió a una prueba después de presentar “una sensación de gripe”

Cómo fue el primer diálogo entre el máximo jefe de las FARC y el líder de los paramilitares colombianos

Cómo fue el primer diálogo entre el máximo jefe de las FARC y el líder de los paramilitares colombianos

Rodrigo Londoño y Salvator Mancuso conversaron telefónicamente esta mañana gracias a la mediación del ex ministro Álvaro Leyva
Rodrigo Londoño y Salvator Mancuso conversaron telefónicamente esta mañana gracias a la mediación del ex ministro Álvaro Leyva

El PBI en Alemania tuvo una caída histórica en el segundo trimestre: 10,1%

El PBI en Alemania tuvo una caída histórica en el segundo trimestre: 10,1%

Es el desplome más grande desde que comenzaron las mediciones en 1970, pero los analistas indican que hay señales claras de recuperación y esperan un fuerte salto en los próximos meses
Es el desplome más grande desde que comenzaron las mediciones en 1970, pero los analistas indican que hay señales claras de recuperación y esperan un fuerte salto en los próximos meses

Predial CDMX 2020: cómo realizar el pago sin salir de casa

Predial CDMX 2020: cómo realizar el pago sin salir de casa

Los ciudadanos tienen hasta el 31 de agosto para aplicar los beneficios que ofrece el Gobierno de la CDMX a causa de la pandemia de COVID-19
Los ciudadanos tienen hasta el 31 de agosto para aplicar los beneficios que ofrece el Gobierno de la CDMX a causa de la pandemia de COVID-19

El proyecto de vacuna contra el COVID-19 de la UNAM ya está en fase preclínica, pero enfrenta un gran obstáculo

El proyecto de vacuna contra el COVID-19 de la UNAM ya está en fase preclínica, pero enfrenta un gran obstáculo

A la universidad le faltan recursos para terminar una vacuna contra el coronavirus
A la universidad le faltan recursos para terminar una vacuna contra el coronavirus

¿Se pueden postergar las elecciones de Estados Unidos?: qué dice la Constitución

¿Se pueden postergar las elecciones de Estados Unidos?: qué dice la Constitución

Donald Trump sugirió este jueves que los comicios se podrían postergar ante la pandemia de coronavirus
Donald Trump sugirió este jueves que los comicios se podrían postergar ante la pandemia de coronavirus

La vacuna experimental de Johnson & Johnson protege a monos del coronavirus con una sola dosis

La vacuna experimental de Johnson & Johnson protege a monos del coronavirus con una sola dosis

Seis de cada seis animales que la recibieron estuvieron completamente protegidos de la enfermedad pulmonar y cinco de cada seis estuvieron protegidos de la infección
Seis de cada seis animales que la recibieron estuvieron completamente protegidos de la enfermedad pulmonar y cinco de cada seis estuvieron protegidos de la infección

Tras la incursión de barcos chinos cerca de las Galápagos, la Comisión del Pacífico Sur convocó a una asamblea extraordinaria sobre pesca ilegal

Tras la incursión de barcos chinos cerca de las Galápagos, la Comisión del Pacífico Sur convocó a una asamblea extraordinaria sobre pesca ilegal

El comité condenó este tipo de maniobras y la operación no reglamentada en aguas internacionales, acogiendo la propuesta de Ecuador, a la que se sumaron sugerencias de Colombia, Chile y Perú
El comité condenó este tipo de maniobras y la operación no reglamentada en aguas internacionales, acogiendo la propuesta de Ecuador, a la que se sumaron sugerencias de Colombia, Chile y Perú

Un tribunal japonés reconoció después de 75 años a las víctimas de la “lluvia negra” de Hiroshima

Un tribunal japonés reconoció después de 75 años a las víctimas de la “lluvia negra” de Hiroshima

La justicia falló a favor de un grupo de 84 demandantes y apoyó su derecho a ser reconocidos como “hibakusha”, sobrevivientes de la bomba atómica. Qué implicaciones tiene la decisión
La justicia falló a favor de un grupo de 84 demandantes y apoyó su derecho a ser reconocidos como “hibakusha”, sobrevivientes de la bomba atómica. Qué implicaciones tiene la decisión

Con sana distancia y antorchas de “esperanza”: López Obrador explicó que daría el Grito en el Zócalo ante 500 personas

Con sana distancia y antorchas de “esperanza”: López Obrador explicó que daría el Grito en el Zócalo ante 500 personas

“Para enviar el mensaje que sigue encendida la llama de la esperanza”, dijo el presidente de México
“Para enviar el mensaje que sigue encendida la llama de la esperanza”, dijo el presidente de México

