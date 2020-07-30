ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING -- APPROXIMATE START TIME

WHO holds briefing over coronavirus outbreak
Start: 30 Jul 2020 15:30 GMT
End: 30 Jul 2020 16:30 GMT
GENEVA - World Health Organization holds briefing on the latest worldwide developments of the coronavirus outbreak.
SCHEDULE:
1500GMT APPROX - Briefing due to start
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE
DIGITAL:ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE
Source: WHO
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Switzerland
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
El comité condenó este tipo de maniobras y la operación no reglamentada en aguas internacionales, acogiendo la propuesta de Ecuador, a la que se sumaron sugerencias de Colombia, Chile y Perú
MAS NOTICIAS