ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP-NEWS CONFERENCE

Por REUTERSJUL 30
30 de Julio de 2020

Trump holds a news conference on coronavirus response

Start: 30 Jul 2020 21:11 GMT

End: 30 Jul 2020 22:30 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Donald Trump holds a news conference on the response to the novel coronavirus pandemic and other issues.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Barcelona lo fichó hace cinco meses, tiene una cláusula de 300 millones de euros y se transformó en el primer descartado

Tras invertir 18 millones de euros en su pase, desde el Blaugrana desean recuperar el monto y ya habrían recibido ofertas por parte de dos clubes de la Premier League
Senadores de EEUU pidieron al departamento de Justicia que investigue si los vínculos de Zoom y TikTok con China amenazan la seguridad nacional

“Creemos que es imperativo que la Justicia investigue y determine si las relaciones comerciales, las prácticas de manejo de datos y las conexiones operativas" de las aplicaciones con Beijing "representan un riesgo para los estadounidenses”, escribieron el demócrata Richard Blumenthal y el republicano Josh Hawley
Murió José Luis Ayala, hermano de Ramón Ayala y uno de los integrantes de los Bravos del Norte

Era baterista de la agrupación, sus familiares dieron la noticia por redes sociales; compañeros del gremio lamentaron la pérdida
Pesca, juegos y entrenamiento: la intimidad de las estrellas de la NBA en la “burbuja” de Disney

Este jueves regresa la liga de baloncesto más espectacular del planeta y todos los partidos se disputarán en el megacomplejo de Orlando
Ex presidentes y congresistas despidieron a John Lewis, icono de la defensa de los derechos civiles de EEUU

Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush y Nancy Pelosi fueron algunas de las personalidades que asistieron al servicio fúnebre privado del fallecido congresista
Reforzarán acciones para prevenir la difusión de pornografía infantil y abuso sexual en internet

De diciembre del 2018 a julio 2020, la Guardia Nacional (GN) ha recibido 1,648 reportes de pornografía infantil, acoso sexual, pedofilia, amenazas, difamación y robo de contraseñas
Crece la tensión en Bielorrusia a 10 días de las elecciones: masivo acto de la oposición a Lukashenko y arresto de supuestos mercenarios rusos

La Central de Abastos inauguró su planta de biodiesel para reciclar aceite

El espacio es parte del plan de transformación de la central que comenzó en 2018
Christopher Landau confirmó que la Embajada de EEUU en México recibió autorización para comenzar a emitir visas de estudiante

Debido a la pandemia de COVID-19, se había prohibido a las oficinas diplomáticas expedir este documento
“Pensé que les iba a gustar”: así fue el tenso intercambio entre López Obrador y periodistas por nombramiento de Isabel Arvide

El presidente de México explicó por qué decidió nombrar a la polémica periodista María Isabel Arvide Limón como cónsul en Estambul, Turquía
La millonaria donación de Michael Jordan a la lucha contra el racismo

La legendaria estrella de la NBA hizo efectiva la primera cuota de un plan de apoyo a fundaciones que luchan por la igualdad racial que contempla el aporte de 100 millones de dólares en 10 años
Jorge Zepeda Patterson: el poder de López Obrador va más allá del nivel de aprobación o su narrativa demagógica

El analista y sociólogo explicó las que, a su parecer, son las verdaderas fuerzas del presidente, quien además, advirtió, está cada vez más blindado y consolidado
