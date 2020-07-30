ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP-NEWS CONFERENCE

Trump holds a news conference on coronavirus response

Start: 30 Jul 2020 21:11 GMT

End: 30 Jul 2020 22:30 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Donald Trump holds a news conference on the response to the novel coronavirus pandemic and other issues.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com