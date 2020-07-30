Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAUDI-HAJ-STONING -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por REUTERSJUL 30
30 de Julio de 2020

Haj pilgrims take part in 1st day of stoning of devil ritual

Start: 31 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 31 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT

MINA, SAUDI ARABIA - Fewer pilgrims than normal flock to the city of Mina on the first day of the three-day stoning of the devil ritual amid coronavirus.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE SAUDI ARABIA - MUST NOT OBSCURE LOGO

DIGITAL: NO USE SAUDI ARABIA - MUST NOT OBSCURE LOGO

Source: AL QURAN AL KAREEM TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Saudi Arabia

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

CDMX: así se puede consultar el valor de los predios desde internet

El Gobierno capitalino creó un portal interactivo para saber el valor catastral divididos en colonias para facilitar la compra y venta de inmuebles, así como saber si hay servicios, hospitales y áreas verdes
CDMX: así se puede consultar el valor de los predios desde internet

El Gobierno capitalino creó un portal interactivo para saber el valor catastral divididos en colonias para facilitar la compra y venta de inmuebles, así como saber si hay servicios, hospitales y áreas verdes
A cinco años del multihomicidio de la Narvarte: no llega la justicia para un fotoperiodista y cuatro mujeres

La hermana recordó que tampoco se ha resuelto la reparación del daño, el acompañamiento psicosocial, ni los actos en memoria del joven
A cinco años del multihomicidio de la Narvarte: no llega la justicia para un fotoperiodista y cuatro mujeres

La hermana recordó que tampoco se ha resuelto la reparación del daño, el acompañamiento psicosocial, ni los actos en memoria del joven
SEP: los niños serán los últimos en regresar presencialmente a clases

Esteban Moctezuma invitó a los tutores a seguir la transmisión de la conferencia matutita de AMLO el próximo lunes para conocer más detalles sobre el tema
SEP: los niños serán los últimos en regresar presencialmente a clases

Esteban Moctezuma invitó a los tutores a seguir la transmisión de la conferencia matutita de AMLO el próximo lunes para conocer más detalles sobre el tema
Murió el comediante regiomontano Marlon Show, famoso por el personaje de “El Tacos”

El comediante murió a los 46 años después de una dura batalla contra el cáncer de uretra que le fue detectado en noviembre del 2016
Murió el comediante regiomontano Marlon Show, famoso por el personaje de “El Tacos”

El comediante murió a los 46 años después de una dura batalla contra el cáncer de uretra que le fue detectado en noviembre del 2016
Bolivia tuvo otra jornada con récord de muertes por coronavirus y La Paz volverá a una cuarentena rígida

El Ministerio de Salud confirmó 88 decesos en 24 horas, lo que eleva el total de víctimas a 2.808
Bolivia tuvo otra jornada con récord de muertes por coronavirus y La Paz volverá a una cuarentena rígida

El Ministerio de Salud confirmó 88 decesos en 24 horas, lo que eleva el total de víctimas a 2.808
El régimen chavista informó que Venezuela llegó a 156 muertos por coronavirus y superó los 17.000 contagiados

Caracas fue de nuevo el municipio con más casos registrados con 289, seguido por los estados Miranda y Bolívar
El régimen chavista informó que Venezuela llegó a 156 muertos por coronavirus y superó los 17.000 contagiados

Caracas fue de nuevo el municipio con más casos registrados con 289, seguido por los estados Miranda y Bolívar
Nicolás Maduro confirmó que su viceministro de Comunicación se reunió con el equipo noruego que auspicia el diálogo en Venezuela

Jorge Rodríguez recibió a la delegación europea en Caracas. La oposición liderada por Juan Guaidó negó la posibilidad de retomar las negociaciones con el régimen
Nicolás Maduro confirmó que su viceministro de Comunicación se reunió con el equipo noruego que auspicia el diálogo en Venezuela

Jorge Rodríguez recibió a la delegación europea en Caracas. La oposición liderada por Juan Guaidó negó la posibilidad de retomar las negociaciones con el régimen
Fórmula 1: Checo Pérez está aislado por “prueba no concluyente” de COVID-19

El piloto mexicano se encuentra a la espera de un segundo examen con el cual se determinaría si está contagiado con el virus Sars-CoV-2
Fórmula 1: Checo Pérez está aislado por “prueba no concluyente” de COVID-19

El piloto mexicano se encuentra a la espera de un segundo examen con el cual se determinaría si está contagiado con el virus Sars-CoV-2
Madrid endureció las medidas para contener los rebrotes de coronavirus: limitó las reuniones a 10 personas

Las autoridades hicieron obligatorio el uso de mascarilla en lugares públicos y los locales nocturnos deberán cerrar a la 1.30 como máximo
Madrid endureció las medidas para contener los rebrotes de coronavirus: limitó las reuniones a 10 personas

Las autoridades hicieron obligatorio el uso de mascarilla en lugares públicos y los locales nocturnos deberán cerrar a la 1.30 como máximo
César Duarte se dijo víctima de “persecución política” por parte de Javier Corral y negó ser fugitivo

La Fiscalía ha señalado que el exgobernador del estado de Chihuahua "no puede demostrar" que "no haya riesgo de fuga o peligro para la comunidad"
César Duarte se dijo víctima de “persecución política” por parte de Javier Corral y negó ser fugitivo

La Fiscalía ha señalado que el exgobernador del estado de Chihuahua "no puede demostrar" que "no haya riesgo de fuga o peligro para la comunidad"
La esposa del presidente brasileño Jair Bolsonaro tiene coronavirus

Michelle de Paula Firmo, de 38 años, se encuentra en "buen estado de salud y seguirá todos los protocolos establecidos", según informó el Gobierno del país sudamericano
La esposa del presidente brasileño Jair Bolsonaro tiene coronavirus

Michelle de Paula Firmo, de 38 años, se encuentra en "buen estado de salud y seguirá todos los protocolos establecidos", según informó el Gobierno del país sudamericano
El ex candidato presidencial Herman Cain murió por complicaciones de COVID-19

Era ferviente partidario de Donald Trump y falleció en un hospital de Atlanta. Tenía 74 años
El ex candidato presidencial Herman Cain murió por complicaciones de COVID-19

Era ferviente partidario de Donald Trump y falleció en un hospital de Atlanta. Tenía 74 años
