ADVISORY GLOBAL-RACE/PROTESTS-PORTLAND--POSSIBLE PROFANITY--

Por REUTERSJUL 30
30 de Julio de 2020

Black Lives Matter protesters rally in Portland

Start: 30 Jul 2020 03:22 GMT

End: 30 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT

PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE MAY CONTAIN PROFANITY

==

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA - Protesters demonstrating against police brutality and systemic racism rally in Portland.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL.

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Escándalo en Paraguay por la increíble fortuna que amasó el yerno del ex presidente Fernando Lugo

Luis Alfredo Paciello abrió cuatro empresas con la familia de su esposa, Fátima Rojas, hija no reconocida del ex sacerdorte; adquirió 14 inmuebles y costosos vehículos de alta gama
Luis Alfredo Paciello abrió cuatro empresas con la familia de su esposa, Fátima Rojas, hija no reconocida del ex sacerdorte; adquirió 14 inmuebles y costosos vehículos de alta gama
Operación cicatriz: Enrique Alfaro convocó junto con manifestantes a foro que delimite el uso legítimo de la fuerza

El gobernador de Jalisco tomo esta decisión después de dialogar con el colectivo #Somos456
El gobernador de Jalisco tomo esta decisión después de dialogar con el colectivo #Somos456
Belinda compartió el momento en que se sometió a la prueba de COVID-19 y mostró el resultado

Para protegerse a ella y a los demás, la cantante se realizó el test donde su aversión a la sangre fue evidente
Para protegerse a ella y a los demás, la cantante se realizó el test donde su aversión a la sangre fue evidente
Colombia registró un nuevo récord diario: 380 muertos por coronavirus

De lo informado este miércoles por el Ministerio de Salud, 125 personas fallecieron en Bogotá, principal foco de COVID-19 en el país, mientras que en el departamento caribeño de Córdoba, donde la pandemia se propaga con velocidad desde hace unas semanas, hubo 52 víctimas mortales
De lo informado este miércoles por el Ministerio de Salud, 125 personas fallecieron en Bogotá, principal foco de COVID-19 en el país, mientras que en el departamento caribeño de Córdoba, donde la pandemia se propaga con velocidad desde hace unas semanas, hubo 52 víctimas mortales
David Schwimmer no sabe cuándo “Friends” se grabará, pero asegura que el reencuentro sigue en pie

El intérprete que dio vida a Ross aseguró que nadie se ha retractado de estar en el show
El intérprete que dio vida a Ross aseguró que nadie se ha retractado de estar en el show
SEP: se posponen hasta nuevo aviso inscripciones y reinscripciones para el ciclo escolar 2020-2021

La dependencia federal suspendió también las actividades correspondientes a la fase intensiva del Consejo Técnico Escolar, así como la jornada de limpieza
La dependencia federal suspendió también las actividades correspondientes a la fase intensiva del Consejo Técnico Escolar, así como la jornada de limpieza
Emilio Lozoya fue vinculado otra vez a proceso, ahora por el caso Odebrecht

El juez federal de Control del Reclusorio Norte Juan Carlos Ramírez Benítez señaló que “se puso en peligro a la sociedad y al patrimonio nacional”; este martes, ya había sido vinculado por el caso "Agro Nitrogenados"
El juez federal de Control del Reclusorio Norte Juan Carlos Ramírez Benítez señaló que “se puso en peligro a la sociedad y al patrimonio nacional”; este martes, ya había sido vinculado por el caso "Agro Nitrogenados"
De Eduardo Videgaray a Luis Miguel: todas las polémicas de Roberto Palazuelos

"Si quiere le mando un saludo felicitándolo por la próxima orden de aprehensión de su hermano” le contestó en un tweet al famoso conductor de radio
"Si quiere le mando un saludo felicitándolo por la próxima orden de aprehensión de su hermano” le contestó en un tweet al famoso conductor de radio
“El que se lleva se aguanta”: respondió Eduardo Videgaray a trolleo de Roberto Palazuelos sobre su hermano

El conductor dijo que no era para tanto y que soportaría las burlas, pues se trata de alguien a quien considera un amigo
El conductor dijo que no era para tanto y que soportaría las burlas, pues se trata de alguien a quien considera un amigo
“Las Cachorras”, el grupo de sicarias que recibe “ascensos” por acabar con los rivales de Los Zetas

Actualmente algunas de sus integrantes están presas, pero la célula se mantiene activa en distintos estados de México
Actualmente algunas de sus integrantes están presas, pero la célula se mantiene activa en distintos estados de México
Jolette se pronunció en contra del aborto y así recibieron las redes su comentario

La interrupción del embarazo es uno de los temas más volátiles en las redes sociales por lo que la cantante tuvo gente a favor y en contra de su postura
La interrupción del embarazo es uno de los temas más volátiles en las redes sociales por lo que la cantante tuvo gente a favor y en contra de su postura
Quién es la misteriosa novia de Ovidio Guzmán que habría sido detenida en 2019 en el AICM

Ovidio fue señalado en 2012 por el gobierno de los Estados Unidos como parte de la organización criminal de su padre
Ovidio fue señalado en 2012 por el gobierno de los Estados Unidos como parte de la organización criminal de su padre
