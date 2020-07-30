Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY GLOBAL-RACE/PROTESTS-PORTLAND--POSSIBLE PROFANITY--

Por REUTERSJUL 30
30 de Julio de 2020

Black Lives Matter protesters rally in Portland

Start: 30 Jul 2020 06:30 GMT

End: 30 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT

PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE MAY CONTAIN PROFANITY

==

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA - Protesters demonstrating against police brutality and systemic racism rally in Portland.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Secretaría de Salud de Jalisco identificó los primeros casos simultáneos de COVID-19 y dengue

Secretaría de Salud de Jalisco identificó los primeros casos simultáneos de COVID-19 y dengue

El Sistema Estatal de Vigilancia Epidemiológica realizó la búsqueda intencionada de casos. En consecuencia, identificó 636, de los cuales cinco resultaron positivos a ambos padecimientos
El Sistema Estatal de Vigilancia Epidemiológica realizó la búsqueda intencionada de casos. En consecuencia, identificó 636, de los cuales cinco resultaron positivos a ambos padecimientos

Secretaría de Salud de Jalisco identificó los primeros casos simultáneos de COVID-19 y dengue

Secretaría de Salud de Jalisco identificó los primeros casos simultáneos de COVID-19 y dengue

El Sistema Estatal de Vigilancia Epidemiológica realizó la búsqueda intencionada de casos. En consecuencia, identificó 636, de los cuales cinco resultaron positivos a ambos padecimientos
El Sistema Estatal de Vigilancia Epidemiológica realizó la búsqueda intencionada de casos. En consecuencia, identificó 636, de los cuales cinco resultaron positivos a ambos padecimientos

El moderno juglar que lee historias a niñas y niños durante el confinamiento en Tlatelolco

El moderno juglar que lee historias a niñas y niños durante el confinamiento en Tlatelolco

Percibald García, un joven que decidió contar cuentos a los menores cuando escuchó a uno de ellos gritar por la ventana: “¡Estoy aburrido!”
Percibald García, un joven que decidió contar cuentos a los menores cuando escuchó a uno de ellos gritar por la ventana: “¡Estoy aburrido!”

El moderno juglar que lee historias a niñas y niños durante el confinamiento en Tlatelolco

El moderno juglar que lee historias a niñas y niños durante el confinamiento en Tlatelolco

Percibald García, un joven que decidió contar cuentos a los menores cuando escuchó a uno de ellos gritar por la ventana: “¡Estoy aburrido!”
Percibald García, un joven que decidió contar cuentos a los menores cuando escuchó a uno de ellos gritar por la ventana: “¡Estoy aburrido!”

La Casa Blanca prepara un plan para incentivar a empresas de Estados Unidos a que muden a América Latina sus fábricas en Asia

La Casa Blanca prepara un plan para incentivar a empresas de Estados Unidos a que muden a América Latina sus fábricas en Asia

Lo anticipó Mauricio Claver-Carone, asesor de Donald Trump y candidato a la presidencia del BID
Lo anticipó Mauricio Claver-Carone, asesor de Donald Trump y candidato a la presidencia del BID

La Casa Blanca prepara un plan para incentivar a empresas de Estados Unidos a que muden a América Latina sus fábricas en Asia

La Casa Blanca prepara un plan para incentivar a empresas de Estados Unidos a que muden a América Latina sus fábricas en Asia

Lo anticipó Mauricio Claver-Carone, asesor de Donald Trump y candidato a la presidencia del BID
Lo anticipó Mauricio Claver-Carone, asesor de Donald Trump y candidato a la presidencia del BID

Vuelve la NBA: formato, candidatos, TV y todo lo que hay que saber del regreso del mejor básquet del mundo en la burbuja de Orlando

Vuelve la NBA: formato, candidatos, TV y todo lo que hay que saber del regreso del mejor básquet del mundo en la burbuja de Orlando

Desde este jueves, 22 equipos completarán la temporada regular para definir los clasificados a los playoffs. Cómo será el formato de competencia y los candidatos al título que se definirá en octubre
Desde este jueves, 22 equipos completarán la temporada regular para definir los clasificados a los playoffs. Cómo será el formato de competencia y los candidatos al título que se definirá en octubre

Vuelve la NBA: formato, candidatos, TV y todo lo que hay que saber del regreso del mejor básquet del mundo en la burbuja de Orlando

Vuelve la NBA: formato, candidatos, TV y todo lo que hay que saber del regreso del mejor básquet del mundo en la burbuja de Orlando

Desde este jueves, 22 equipos completarán la temporada regular para definir los clasificados a los playoffs. Cómo será el formato de competencia y los candidatos al título que se definirá en octubre
Desde este jueves, 22 equipos completarán la temporada regular para definir los clasificados a los playoffs. Cómo será el formato de competencia y los candidatos al título que se definirá en octubre

Lilly Téllez y Citlalli Hernández discutieron en Twitter por el derecho a abortar

Lilly Téllez y Citlalli Hernández discutieron en Twitter por el derecho a abortar

La senadora de Morena recalcó que el Estado es laico y que la interrupción del embarazo es un problema de salud pública no de ideología de culto
La senadora de Morena recalcó que el Estado es laico y que la interrupción del embarazo es un problema de salud pública no de ideología de culto

Lilly Téllez y Citlalli Hernández discutieron en Twitter por el derecho a abortar

Lilly Téllez y Citlalli Hernández discutieron en Twitter por el derecho a abortar

La senadora de Morena recalcó que el Estado es laico y que la interrupción del embarazo es un problema de salud pública no de ideología de culto
La senadora de Morena recalcó que el Estado es laico y que la interrupción del embarazo es un problema de salud pública no de ideología de culto

Quería desenterrar un tesoro, cavó todo lo que pudo, pero algo salió mal

Quería desenterrar un tesoro, cavó todo lo que pudo, pero algo salió mal

Se iniciaron los trabajos desde hace dos semanas para cavar el profundo hoyo de 12 metros en el inmueble y encontrar la codiciada fortuna
Se iniciaron los trabajos desde hace dos semanas para cavar el profundo hoyo de 12 metros en el inmueble y encontrar la codiciada fortuna

Quería desenterrar un tesoro, cavó todo lo que pudo, pero algo salió mal

Quería desenterrar un tesoro, cavó todo lo que pudo, pero algo salió mal

Se iniciaron los trabajos desde hace dos semanas para cavar el profundo hoyo de 12 metros en el inmueble y encontrar la codiciada fortuna
Se iniciaron los trabajos desde hace dos semanas para cavar el profundo hoyo de 12 metros en el inmueble y encontrar la codiciada fortuna

“No tenemos notificación alguna”: vocero de la Cooperativa Cruz Azul sobre orden de aprehensión contra Billy Álvarez

“No tenemos notificación alguna”: vocero de la Cooperativa Cruz Azul sobre orden de aprehensión contra Billy Álvarez

De acuerdo con el Código Penal, el presidente de La Máquina debe recibir primero un citatorio
De acuerdo con el Código Penal, el presidente de La Máquina debe recibir primero un citatorio

“No tenemos notificación alguna”: vocero de la Cooperativa Cruz Azul sobre orden de aprehensión contra Billy Álvarez

“No tenemos notificación alguna”: vocero de la Cooperativa Cruz Azul sobre orden de aprehensión contra Billy Álvarez

De acuerdo con el Código Penal, el presidente de La Máquina debe recibir primero un citatorio
De acuerdo con el Código Penal, el presidente de La Máquina debe recibir primero un citatorio

El CJNG habría ejecutado a empresario en Vallartazo “por presumido”

El CJNG habría ejecutado a empresario en Vallartazo “por presumido”

El estado de Jalisco es feudo del Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación, uno de los más peligrosos del país en estos momentos y que mantiene una sangrienta lucha por el territorio con otros grupos
El estado de Jalisco es feudo del Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación, uno de los más peligrosos del país en estos momentos y que mantiene una sangrienta lucha por el territorio con otros grupos

El CJNG habría ejecutado a empresario en Vallartazo “por presumido”

El CJNG habría ejecutado a empresario en Vallartazo “por presumido”

El estado de Jalisco es feudo del Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación, uno de los más peligrosos del país en estos momentos y que mantiene una sangrienta lucha por el territorio con otros grupos
El estado de Jalisco es feudo del Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación, uno de los más peligrosos del país en estos momentos y que mantiene una sangrienta lucha por el territorio con otros grupos

Querétaro: un búfalo se escapó de su criadero y terminó en una clínica del IMSS

Querétaro: un búfalo se escapó de su criadero y terminó en una clínica del IMSS

De acuerdo con Protección Civil de la localidad, lejos de lo que se pudiera pensar, los búfalos son tranquilos y de naturaleza noble
De acuerdo con Protección Civil de la localidad, lejos de lo que se pudiera pensar, los búfalos son tranquilos y de naturaleza noble

Querétaro: un búfalo se escapó de su criadero y terminó en una clínica del IMSS

Querétaro: un búfalo se escapó de su criadero y terminó en una clínica del IMSS

De acuerdo con Protección Civil de la localidad, lejos de lo que se pudiera pensar, los búfalos son tranquilos y de naturaleza noble
De acuerdo con Protección Civil de la localidad, lejos de lo que se pudiera pensar, los búfalos son tranquilos y de naturaleza noble

Escándalo en Paraguay por la increíble fortuna que amasó el yerno del ex presidente Fernando Lugo

Escándalo en Paraguay por la increíble fortuna que amasó el yerno del ex presidente Fernando Lugo

Luis Alfredo Paciello abrió cuatro empresas con la familia de su esposa, Fátima Rojas, hija no reconocida del ex sacerdorte; adquirió 14 inmuebles y costosos vehículos de alta gama
Luis Alfredo Paciello abrió cuatro empresas con la familia de su esposa, Fátima Rojas, hija no reconocida del ex sacerdorte; adquirió 14 inmuebles y costosos vehículos de alta gama

Escándalo en Paraguay por la increíble fortuna que amasó el yerno del ex presidente Fernando Lugo

Escándalo en Paraguay por la increíble fortuna que amasó el yerno del ex presidente Fernando Lugo

Luis Alfredo Paciello abrió cuatro empresas con la familia de su esposa, Fátima Rojas, hija no reconocida del ex sacerdorte; adquirió 14 inmuebles y costosos vehículos de alta gama
Luis Alfredo Paciello abrió cuatro empresas con la familia de su esposa, Fátima Rojas, hija no reconocida del ex sacerdorte; adquirió 14 inmuebles y costosos vehículos de alta gama

Operación cicatriz: Enrique Alfaro convocó junto con manifestantes a foro que delimite el uso legítimo de la fuerza

Operación cicatriz: Enrique Alfaro convocó junto con manifestantes a foro que delimite el uso legítimo de la fuerza

El gobernador de Jalisco tomo esta decisión después de dialogar con el colectivo #Somos456
El gobernador de Jalisco tomo esta decisión después de dialogar con el colectivo #Somos456

Operación cicatriz: Enrique Alfaro convocó junto con manifestantes a foro que delimite el uso legítimo de la fuerza

Operación cicatriz: Enrique Alfaro convocó junto con manifestantes a foro que delimite el uso legítimo de la fuerza

El gobernador de Jalisco tomo esta decisión después de dialogar con el colectivo #Somos456
El gobernador de Jalisco tomo esta decisión después de dialogar con el colectivo #Somos456

Belinda compartió el momento en que se sometió a la prueba de COVID-19 y mostró el resultado

Belinda compartió el momento en que se sometió a la prueba de COVID-19 y mostró el resultado

Para protegerse a ella y a los demás, la cantante se realizó el test donde su aversión a la sangre fue evidente
Para protegerse a ella y a los demás, la cantante se realizó el test donde su aversión a la sangre fue evidente

Belinda compartió el momento en que se sometió a la prueba de COVID-19 y mostró el resultado

Belinda compartió el momento en que se sometió a la prueba de COVID-19 y mostró el resultado

Para protegerse a ella y a los demás, la cantante se realizó el test donde su aversión a la sangre fue evidente
Para protegerse a ella y a los demás, la cantante se realizó el test donde su aversión a la sangre fue evidente
MAS NOTICIAS