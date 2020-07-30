Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY CHINA-DIPLOMACY/ -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por REUTERSJUL 30
29 de Julio de 2020

Chinese foreign ministry holds daily news conference

Start: 30 Jul 2020 06:50 GMT

End: 30 Jul 2020 08:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED. EDIT WILL FOLLOW ON MERIT.

BEIJING, CHINA - Chinese foreign ministry holds daily news conference. Monitoring for comments on USA-China relations, Huawei and Hong Kong.

SCHEDULE

0700GMT Briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - MANDARIN, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

EEUU prevé una fuerte caída del PIB y más subsidios por desempleo

El presidente de la Reserva Federal (Fed), Jerome Powell, dijo que la recuperación dependerá del apoyo que brinde el gobierno y advirtió que el avance del coronavirus está lastrando la economía
Ecuador ampliará la frecuencia de vuelos al 50 % desde el sábado

Con esta medida, el país espera poder estimular algunos de sus sectores productivos más afectados que giran alrededor del transporte aéreo, entre ellos el turismo
Así fue el rescate de una cría de lobo fino atrapada en una red en la Reserva de la Biósfera Isla Guadalupe

Dos pescadores ribereños realizaban labores de vigilancia cuando se percataron de que el mamífero en peligro de extinción estaba atrapado en la red
Vacuna contra el coronavirus: México solo podrá inmunizar al 20% de la población, señaló Jorge Alcocer

Tendrá prioridad el personal de salud así como adultos mayores de 60 años y con comorbilidades
Rebrote de coronavirus en Australia: 13 muertes y 744 casos en las últimas 24 horas

En el estado de Victoria, el segundo más poblado del país y que ha impuesto un segundo confinamiento en la ciudad de Melbourne, se registraron el total de los fallecidos y 723 infecciones
Examen Comipens ya tiene fechas de arranque para agosto

La Comisión recalcó que el examen será presencial y habrá cuatro fechas de aplicación
Kim Kardashian se sentiría atrapada en su matrimonio

La estrella de reality show parece estar entre la espada y la pared en lo que concierne a su vida conyugal
Secretaría de Salud de Jalisco identificó los primeros casos simultáneos de COVID-19 y dengue

El Sistema Estatal de Vigilancia Epidemiológica realizó la búsqueda intencionada de casos. En consecuencia, identificó 636, de los cuales cinco resultaron positivos a ambos padecimientos
El moderno juglar que lee historias a niñas y niños durante el confinamiento en Tlatelolco

Percibald García, un joven que decidió contar cuentos a los menores cuando escuchó a uno de ellos gritar por la ventana: “¡Estoy aburrido!”
La Casa Blanca prepara un plan para incentivar a empresas de Estados Unidos a que muden a América Latina sus fábricas en Asia

Lo anticipó Mauricio Claver-Carone, asesor de Donald Trump y candidato a la presidencia del BID
Vuelve la NBA: formato, candidatos, TV y todo lo que hay que saber del regreso del mejor básquet del mundo en la burbuja de Orlando

Desde este jueves, 22 equipos completarán la temporada regular para definir los clasificados a los playoffs. Cómo será el formato de competencia y los candidatos al título que se definirá en octubre
Lilly Téllez y Citlalli Hernández discutieron en Twitter por el derecho a abortar

La senadora de Morena recalcó que el Estado es laico y que la interrupción del embarazo es un problema de salud pública no de ideología de culto
