ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/

Trump tours Texas oil rig and makes remarks
Start: 29 Jul 2020 20:16 GMT
End: 29 Jul 2020 20:58 GMT
MIDLAND, TEXAS - U.S. President Trump tours Double Eagles Energy Oil Rig, then makes remarks on the future prospects of U.S. energy.
SCHEDULE:
1950GMT - Trump tours Double Eagle Energy Oil Rig (LIVE OR TAPE PLAYBACK TBC)
2020GMT - Trump delivers remarks on restoring energy dominance in the Permian Basin and signs Presidential Permits
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com