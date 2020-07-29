Miércoles 29 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/

Por REUTERSJUL 29
29 de Julio de 2020

Trump tours Texas oil rig and makes remarks

Start: 29 Jul 2020 20:16 GMT

End: 29 Jul 2020 20:58 GMT

MIDLAND, TEXAS - U.S. President Trump tours Double Eagles Energy Oil Rig, then makes remarks on the future prospects of U.S. energy.

SCHEDULE:

1950GMT - Trump tours Double Eagle Energy Oil Rig (LIVE OR TAPE PLAYBACK TBC)

2020GMT - Trump delivers remarks on restoring energy dominance in the Permian Basin and signs Presidential Permits

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Zlatan Ibrahimovic brilló en Italia: convirtió dos goles y rompió dos récords con el Milan

El robo de un camión y una deuda de 6 millones de pesos: el oscuro relató que delató los vínculos de La Unión Tepito con la Central de Abasto

Estados Unidos anunció que no aceptará nuevas solicitudes de los “soñadores” y recortará el período de renovación de los permisos de permanencia

Estados Unidos superó las 150.000 muertes por coronavirus

Más diputados de Movimiento Ciudadano dieron positivo a COVID-19

Tras 27 años de historia, Grupo Pesado complace a su público y reflexiona sobre la pandemia

Con un gol de Gio Simeone, Cagliari vence a Juventus y arruina los festejos del campeón

Osorio Chong solicitó amparo ante investigación a su patrimonio

Continúa la búsqueda de Lluvia Estefanía y Alexander, los dos menores desaparecidos por el ciclón Hanna

Científicos uruguayos desarrollaron y produjeron 50.000 test serológicos de COVID-19

Indian Matchmaking: el reality show de Netflix que trivializa el matrimonio arreglado

Bielorrusia reforzará las medidas de seguridad de cara a las elecciones de agosto tras la detención de 33 mercenarios rusos

