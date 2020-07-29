Miércoles 29 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY USA-TECH/CONGRESS

Por REUTERSJUL 29
28 de Julio de 2020

Chief tech executives testify to House in antitrust hearing

Start: 29 Jul 2020 16:00 GMT

End: 29 Jul 2020 17:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Chief executives of Amazon.com, Apple, Alphabet's Google and Facebook will appear before a U.S. House of Representatives panel. Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai of Google and Apple's Tim Cook will appear before House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee as part of its probe of small number of technology companies' dominance on digital platforms and whether existing antitrust laws and enforcement are adequate.

SCHEDULE:

1600GMT - Start of hearing

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

“Se mantiene solo”: Enrique Guzmán defendió a su hijo tras la polémica de Silvia Pinal y Televisa

El cantante desdeñó a la revista que culpó a Luis Enrique Guzmán del conflicto de la actriz con la televisora
López Obrador informó que habrá grito y desfile por el Día de la Independencia a pesar de la pandemia de coronavirus

El mandatario mencionó que aún no sabía si se permitirán la presencia de público durante las celebraciones patrias
El particular método que empleó el dueño de un perro Husky para que pierda peso

Jungkeun Yoon decidió usar flores para que la actividad física de su mascota se incrementara
El gobierno interino de Juan Guaidó atribuyó a grupos afines a Nicolás Maduro el saqueo del consulado venezolano en Bogotá

El embajador en Colombia, Tomás Guanipa, sostuvo que el asalto fue provocado por personas vinculadas al régimen
La fiesta de noviazgo de dos jóvenes gitanos terminó con una batalla entre dos clanes rivales: hubo dos muertos

Una pareja perdió la vida y una joven de 18 años se encuentra herida de gravedad tras ser embestidos de manera intencional en las afueras de Madrid. Los investigadores le pidieron a los patriarcas de las familias que calmen los ánimos y eviten venganzas
Rivaldo, contundente sobre el escándalo entre Arthur y Barcelona: “Estoy seguro que Setién quería tenerlo disponible”

El ex futbolista del Blaugrana reflexionó sobre la polémica situación que vive su compatriota en la entidad catalana a días de emigrar a Juventus
CES 2021: por la pandemia de coronavirus, la próxima edición de la gran feria de tecnología de Las Vegas será totalmente virtual

Por primera vez, el tradicional evento no será presencial. Así lo anunciaron los organizadores. Buscan evitar la concentración de cientos de miles de personas
“Ya veremos si es suficiente para tapar los miles de muertos de la pandemia y la inseguridad”: la dura crítica de Riva Palacio al juicio Lozoya

La audiencia de este miércoles está planeada para llevarse a cabo de igual manera que la primera: de manera remota y sin acceso a medios ni al público
Así es la nueva moneda de 20 pesos: un tributo al puerto de Veracruz

La pieza de 12 lados ya comenzó a circular en algunas entidades del país
Los humanos habrían llegado a América 13,000 años antes de lo que se creía: UNAM

La presencia de los seres humanos en América pudo haber ocurrido entre 26 mil 500 y 19 mil años atrás, durante el Último Máximo Glacial, o incluso antes, revela estudio
Quién es Valeria Marín, la novia que Julián Gil presumió en medio de su pleito con Marjorie de Sousa

El actor volvió a darle una oportunidad al amor, a pesar de la batalla legal que vive por la custodia de su hijo Matías
Brasil acusó a Odebrecht por sobornos a Emilio Lozoya cuando era coordinador de campaña de Peña Nieto

Una investigación del Congreso de Brasil asegura que el dinero que Odebrecht transfirió a Emilio Lozoya en 2012, durante la campaña presidencial de Enrique Peña Nieto, procedía de su filial petroquímica Braskem
