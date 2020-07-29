Miércoles 29 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY USA-TECH/CONGRESS

Por REUTERSJUL 29
29 de Julio de 2020

Chief tech executives testify to House in antitrust hearing

Start: 29 Jul 2020 20:58 GMT

End: 29 Jul 2020 22:35 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Chief executives of Amazon.com, Apple, Alphabet's Google and Facebook will appear before a U.S. House of Representatives panel. Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai of Google and Apple's Tim Cook will appear before House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee as part of its probe of small number of technology companies' dominance on digital platforms and whether existing antitrust laws and enforcement are adequate.

SCHEDULE:

1600GMT - Start of hearing

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Quiénes son las mujeres involucradas en el caso Lozoya

Miembros de la familia del ex director de Pemex han sido investigados por sobornos lavado de dinero y compras ilícitas de inmuebles
Miembros de la familia del ex director de Pemex han sido investigados por sobornos lavado de dinero y compras ilícitas de inmuebles
Un hombre se habría gastado USD 300,000 del dinero de ayuda para negocios en un Lamborghini

David Tyler Hines de 29 años presuntamente utilizó dinero de apoyo a negocios para su beneficio personal
David Tyler Hines de 29 años presuntamente utilizó dinero de apoyo a negocios para su beneficio personal
Al interior de la boda del Chapo Guzmán y Emma Coronel: así fue en palabras de la ex reina de belleza

Mientras las autoridades de México y Estados Unidos lo buscaban por todos lados, el narcotraficante se casaba en Durango con su novia de entonces 18 años
Mientras las autoridades de México y Estados Unidos lo buscaban por todos lados, el narcotraficante se casaba en Durango con su novia de entonces 18 años
La tierna faceta como papá de “Chicharito” Hernández

El goleador mexicano se encuentra en su casa de Estados Unidos, en donde comparte momentos en familia y muestra su lado paternal
El goleador mexicano se encuentra en su casa de Estados Unidos, en donde comparte momentos en familia y muestra su lado paternal
Billy Álvarez presentó pruebas de su inocencia ante las autoridades, señaló vocero de la Cooperativa Cruz Azul

Jorge Hernández lamentó que la disidencia tenga una campaña mediática en contra de la empresa cementera, así como de su presidente
Jorge Hernández lamentó que la disidencia tenga una campaña mediática en contra de la empresa cementera, así como de su presidente
El caso Emilio Lozoya, Isabel Arvide y el avión presidencial: Jorge Castañeda crítica la 4T

El ex canciller mexicano publicó un artículo en el que manifiesta sus diferencias con la gestión de AMLO
El ex canciller mexicano publicó un artículo en el que manifiesta sus diferencias con la gestión de AMLO
Familiares de enfermera fallecida por COVID-19 denunciaron al ISSSTE ante fiscalía por extraviar el cuerpo

También interpuso una queja ante la Comisión de Derechos Humanos del Estado de Zacatecas; el ISSSTE entregó el cuerpo a otra familia
También interpuso una queja ante la Comisión de Derechos Humanos del Estado de Zacatecas; el ISSSTE entregó el cuerpo a otra familia
Con un gol de Gio Simeone, Cagliari venció a Juventus y arruinó los festejos del campeón

Gagliano y Simeone marcaron para el 2-0. Maurizio Sarri decidió reservar a varios de sus titulares en el choque ante el Rossoblu, salvo a CR7
Gagliano y Simeone marcaron para el 2-0. Maurizio Sarri decidió reservar a varios de sus titulares en el choque ante el Rossoblu, salvo a CR7
Coronavirus: las aplicaciones más inclusivas de la cuarentena

La ONG Cilsa presentó el #TOP10Appccesible, un recursero creado colaborativamente con aportes de usuarios sobre las herramientas que resultan accesibles para personas con discapacidad
La ONG Cilsa presentó el #TOP10Appccesible, un recursero creado colaborativamente con aportes de usuarios sobre las herramientas que resultan accesibles para personas con discapacidad
La Universidad de Notre Dame rechazó albergar el primer debate presidencial de Estados Unidos

La pandemia del coronavirus está alterando por completo la campaña electoral en la que Joe Biden y Donald Trump se enfrentarán por la Casa Blanca. Su primero encuentro se celebrará en a Universidad Case Western Reserve, de Cleveland
La pandemia del coronavirus está alterando por completo la campaña electoral en la que Joe Biden y Donald Trump se enfrentarán por la Casa Blanca. Su primero encuentro se celebrará en a Universidad Case Western Reserve, de Cleveland
Una avioneta se estrelló en Nuevo León; se reportó un muerto y un lesionado

La aeronave cayó en las inmediaciones del rancho El Sauce, en el municipio de Cadereyta
La aeronave cayó en las inmediaciones del rancho El Sauce, en el municipio de Cadereyta
Zlatan Ibrahimovic brilló en Italia: convirtió dos goles y rompió dos récords con el Milan

El legendario delantero sueco volvió a brillar en Europa. Las imágenes
El legendario delantero sueco volvió a brillar en Europa. Las imágenes
