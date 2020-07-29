ADVISORY USA-TECH/CONGRESS

Chief tech executives testify to House in antitrust hearing
Start: 29 Jul 2020 20:58 GMT
End: 29 Jul 2020 22:35 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Chief executives of Amazon.com, Apple, Alphabet's Google and Facebook will appear before a U.S. House of Representatives panel. Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai of Google and Apple's Tim Cook will appear before House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee as part of its probe of small number of technology companies' dominance on digital platforms and whether existing antitrust laws and enforcement are adequate.
SCHEDULE:
1600GMT - Start of hearing
